Dodgers on brink of elimination after 2-1 loss to Padres in Game 3 of NLDS
The Dodgers are on the brink of elimination after losing to the San Diego Padres 2-1 at Petco Park in Game 3 of the NLDS Friday evening.
Column: Roaring, rowdy Petco Park bear-hugs Padres in NLDS Game 3 win over Dodgers
Padres fans roar in first playoff game in front of fans at Petco Park since 2006 during National League Division Series Game 3 against Dodgers
Snell, Grisham lead Padres over Dodgers 2-1 for NLDS lead
SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Blake Snell pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning and Trent Grisham homered at a festive Petco Park, helping the San Diego Padres top the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Friday night for a 2-1 lead in their NL Division Series. San Diego...
