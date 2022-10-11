Read full article on original website
‘The Wicker Man’: ‘Misfits’ Writer Howard Overman To Script A TV Remake Of The Horror Classic
When people mention “folk horror,” it doesn’t very long at all before the film “The Wicker Man” is brought up. Released nearly 50 years ago, the British horror film is not only a classic of the genre, but it really does stand as the poster child for folk horror. And now, it appears that the film is going to become a new TV series.
‘Halloween Ends’: Pretty Please? Promise? [Review]
If there’s a lesson to be learned from David Gordon Green’s trilogy of “Halloween” legacy-quels, it’s to quit while you’re ahead. His 2018 “Halloween” (a direct sequel to the original 1978 masterpiece and a ret-con of its many, many follow-ups) was a surprisingly effective combination of slasher reanimation and reconsideration, taking the horrors of that Halloween night, and its psychological effects on its survivors and the town where they happened, with uncommon seriousness (yet with flashes of self-awareness and humor). It boasted surprisingly efficient direction from Green (a filmmaker better known for quiet indies and broad comedies), a witty and thoughtful screenplay by Jeff Fradley, Green, and his frequent collaborator Danny McBride (aka Kenny Powers), and a host of grounded, affecting performances, led by Jamie Lee Curtis, returning to the role that made her a star.
Best Adapted Screenplay Oscars 2023 Predictions & Contenders
If you’re hoping for an Oscar nomination, perhaps you should consider adapting a novel or news story into a screenplay. Usually one of the more competitive categories, Adapted Screenplay is looking almost wide open at this stage of this particular awards season. That may partially be because four potential nominees have not screened publicly or for the press as of yet.
‘Good Night Oppy’ Trailer: New Ryan White Film Takes Us To Mars To Relive Inspiring Story Of Resilient Rover
At a time when things seem difficult all over the world, the trailer to “Good Night Oppy” transports audiences to Mars and reminds us of the watershed moments all of humanity can share pride in. The film’s synopsis is as follows: “’Good Night Oppy’ tells the inspirational true story of Opportunity, a rover that was sent to Mars for a 90-day mission but ended up surviving for 15 years. The film follows Opportunity’s groundbreaking journey on Mars and the remarkable bond forged between a robot and her humans millions of miles away.” Oppy’s journey to one of our distant and fascinating celestial cousins and her outliving her life expectancy by over 14 years is sure to capture the imaginations of millions, much like the initial journey in 2004.
'Halloween Ends' confirms franchise is ready to be put out of its misery
Previously, in the “Halloween” franchise: the residents of Haddonfield, fed up with four decades of fear inflicted by their local mask-wearing serial killer, Michael Myers, descended into a pitchfork wielding mob, chanting “Evil Dies Tonight.”
‘House Party’ Red Band Trailer: LeBron James & Warner Bros. Update The 1990 Comedy On January 13, 2023
Does the world need a reimagining of the 1990 comedy “House Party“? It’s not like that movie is terrible, and it’s an early role for Martin Lawrence, but who remembers it nowadays? And what kind of audience is there today for a remake? Well, LeBron James thinks the comedy needs a revamp three decades later whether anyone asked for it or not. He, Maverick Carter, and Warner Bros. foot the bill for “House Party,” out in theaters next January.
Sundance Film Festival Announces Restoration Of ‘SLAM’ & Director’s Cut Of Gregg Araki’s ‘Doom Generation’ For 2023 Edition
While your future planning probably only extends to Thanksgiving, the Sundance Film Festival is already thinking ahead to January, the 2023 edition of their festival. Today, the nonprofit Sundance Institute announced today the first two films in the lineup for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and they are the 25th Anniversary and digital restoration screening of “SLAM” and the uncensored director’s cut and restoration of “The Doom Generation.”
‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical’ Trailer: Netflix’s Take On The Hit Musical Premieres On Christmas Day
What’s not to love about Roald Dahl‘s “Matilda“? The 1998 children’s novel follows a precocious young girl who discovers she has superpowers and uses them to take charge of her destiny against the likes of her rotten headmaster, Miss Trunchbull. Movie fans of a certain generation will remember the 1996 film, but the book also became an award-winning musical in 2010. Now, Netflix has their version of that musical set to premiere this holiday season.
‘The School For Good & Evil’ Trailer: Charlize Theron & Kerry Washington Star In Netflix’s YA Fantasy From Paul Feig
Is it just me or has there really not been much buzz about Netflix’s big-budget fantasy film, “The School for Good and Evil?” The cast is superb. It’s based on bestselling source material. Paul Feig, though not a sure thing, is a perfectly capable filmmaker. That said, the film is arriving on the streamer in one week and there really isn’t much discourse about how excited folks are to see what should be the first in a potential new franchise.
Ryan Reynolds’ Studio Maximum Effort Is Making A John Candy Documentary
While Marvel fans anticipate “Deadpool 3,” which Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman just made a buzzy promo for, it’s easy to forget that Reynolds has more going on than reprising The Merc With The Mouth. In fact, along with acting and his various business ventures, Reynolds has his production company, Maximum Effort. And IGN reports that Reynolds and Colin Hanks have a new project under that banner: a documentary about the life and career of comedy legend John Candy.
‘Interior Chinatown’: Jimmy O. Yang To Star In Upcoming Hulu Series Based On National Book Award Winner, Taika Waititi To Direct Pilot
Hulu is in a streaming renaissance with the critical success of “The Dropout,” “Pam & Tommy,” and other series. In fact, between its original programming, its FX on Hulu shows, and exclusive movie releases for 20th Century Studios, Hulu has carved out a critical space for itself in the current market. And, of course, Hulu would like that to continue.
Dwyane Johnson Would Love To Be An DC Films “Advisor” & Hopes For A Possible Marvel/DC Crossover
“Black Adam” hits theaters next Friday and the film’s release ushers in a new era for the DCEU. And that’s not just due to Dwayne Johnson’s debut in a DC film as the titular antihero. Instead, it mainly concerns new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, whose vision for his company and DC Films has seen the scuttling of “Batgirl” and various other DC-related projects.
Paul Schrader Talks ’Master Gardener,’ Almost Casting Kevin Spacey & “Dodging That Lolita Thing By Making Him A Proud Boy” [NYFF]
Paul Schrader always knew that “Master Gardener” would be controversial. In the legendary filmmaker’s crime-thriller, which had its North American premiere at the 60th New York Festival earlier this month, Narvel Roth (Joel Edgerton), the head horticulturist of a historic Southern estate, is tasked by its demanding owner, Norma Haverhill (Sigourney Weaver), with taking on her grand-niece Maya (Quintessa Swindell) as an apprentice, only for Roth’s past in a white-supremacist movement to come to light.
‘Spirited’ Teaser Trailer: Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Star In Apple TV+’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ Update
Of all the stories associated with the holiday season, none have seen as many screen adaptations as “A Christmas Carol.” However, there hasn’t been a high-profile live-action update of the beloved Charles Dickens’ novella since 1992’s “The Muppet Christmas Carol.” That’s due to change with the premiere of “Spirited,” an upcoming feature-length musical from Apple TV+ reprising the classic tale in a contemporary setting.
‘Thunderbolts’: Harrison Ford Reportedly To Replace The Late William Hurt In Upcoming Marvel Film
At the D23 Expo last month, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced the cast of “Thunderbolts,” the film that will close out MCU‘s Phase 5 in July 2024. And the cast includes who Marvel fans expected, with Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, and Hannah John-Kamen reprising their roles from previous “Captain America” content.
‘Bar Fight!’ Trailer: New IFC Holiday Comedy Pits Couple Against Each Other For Control Of Their Favorite Bar
What’s one way to spice up the holiday comedy? How about a broken-up couple, a custody battle over their bar, and a bunch of regulars who don’t want their drinking interrupted?. That’s the gist of “Bar Fight!,” a new comedy from IFC headed to select theaters and AMC+...
‘The Whale’: Darren Aronofsky Says He Couldn’t Find An Obese Actor Who Could ‘Pull Off The Emotion’ Before He Cast Brendan Fraser
Last month, Darren Aronofsky‘s first film in five years, “The Whale,” had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, with critics praising Brendan Fraser‘s performance as a 600-pound gay man. But EW reports (via an interview with Variety), that Aronofsky initially attempted to cast an obese actor in the part before going with Fraser. And since Fraser looks to be the Oscar Best Actor frontrunner at the moment, it’s fascinating that Aronofsky looked elsewhere for the role first.
Issa Rae Says Ezra Miller Is A “Repeat Offender” & Calls Out Hollywood’s Penchant For “Protecting Offenders”
Ezra Miller‘s string of erratic behavior over the past couple of years appears to be over, with the actor currently seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues.” And while it remains unclear if Miller redeems themselves enough to return to full-time acting —Miller uses they/them pronouns— it does look like Warner Bros. will stay the course with their release of “The Flash” next June. Is that a good thing? Some in Hollywood don’t think so, like actress “Insecure” actress Issa Rae who has had enough and is speaking out, despite her comfortable relationship with HBO, which is owned by Warner Media Discovery.
Kristen Stewart & Olivier Assayas Have A New Project Together In The Works
Next year, CHANEL dedicates its Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear show at the Grand Palais Ephémère in Paris to actress Kristen Stewart. No surprise there, as Steward has been a brand ambassador for the French fashion house since 2013 and is the face of CHANEL’s S/S 2023 collection. But Forbes had some great news for moviegoers in their coverage of CHANEL’s plans: Stewart and filmmaker Olivier Assayas have a new project together lined up.
‘Bupkis’ First Look: Pete Davidson & Joe Pesci Join Forces In Upcoming Peacock Comedy
How will Pete Davidson fare in his post-“SNL” career? So far, he’s done alright, with roles in “Bodies Bodies Bodies” and “Meet Cute,” and more limited releases like his buddy Machine Gun Kelly‘s movie “Good Mourning.” He has other stuff lined up, too, like the buzzworthy “Dumb Money” that Sony just picked up, and David Michôd‘s A24 film “Wizards!” further down the line.
