Madison, WI

Preview: Wisconsin at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The Jim Leonhard era in Madison got off to a great start. Getting just six games to pick up the pieces following the firing of former head coach Paul Chryst, Leonhard took Wisconsin into Northwestern and came out with a 42-7 thumping of the Wildcats. Game...
Penn State at Michigan: 5 questions with The Michigan Insider

Penn State and Michigan are set to meet at noon Saturday in one of the highest-profile matchups of a high-profile weekend. Both the No. 10 Nittany Lions and the No. 5 Wolverines have Big Ten title — not to mention College Football Playoff — aspirations, but each team needs a win here to solidify their positions on the national stage.
Michigan football reveals uniforms for Maize Out against Penn State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team has revealed the uniforms it’ll wear Saturday for its top-10 showdown against Penn State. On Friday afternoon, the Wolverines posted a video on social media with the reveal. They’ll don an all-blue look — blue pants and blue jerseys — with white gloves to contrast the planned "Maize Out" for fans.
Game time, channel announced for Michigan State's Week 7 matchup with Wisconsin

Jim Leonhard Reveals Wisconsin Player Was Kicked Out Of Program

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Brown announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Wednesday night. On Thursday, interim head coach Jim Leonhard revealed that Brown got kicked off the team for an undisclosed reason. "The reality of what happened is that there was an internal incident here within the program...
Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State

Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
Former five-star offensive lineman Logan Brown enters transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. — Logan Brown has decided he needs a fresh start elsewhere. The former five-star prospect, who struggled to find and sustain consistency with the Wisconsin Badgers, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Wednesday. The 6-foot-6, 313-pound offensive tackle played in 26 games with three starts for the Badgers after redshirting in 2019.
Greg Gard highlights true freshman guard who is starting to impress ahead of season opener

Greg Gard has been impressed with Connor Essegian so far. Wisconsin almost missed out on one of their biggest potential playmakers in 2021. Three-star recruit Connor Essegain didn’t exactly have the best game when Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard was deciding whether or not to extend a scholarship offer during the final July evaluation period in 2021. But, despite a less than impressive showing, Gard offered the SG from Indiana.
Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'

Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
Tip Time Announced For Aircraft Carrier Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s November 11th aircraft carrier basketball game in San Diego against Gonzaga will tip off at 6:30pm Michigan time. That’s 3:30pm on the West Coast. It’s the second time MSU has played in the setting. The Spartans open the regular season at home November 7th against Northern Arizona. Tom Izzo begins his 28th season as MSU’s head coach.
