Michigan State has announced the time and channel for its matchup when they host Wisconsin in Week 7. The Spartans and the Badgers will kick off Saturday at 4 pm ET on FOX. Both Michigan State and Wisconsin are off to rough starts midway through the season. After starting 2-0, the Spartans have dropped four consecutive games, with three of them being B1G games. Michigan State is coming off a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 6.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO