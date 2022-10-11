Read full article on original website
Preview: Wisconsin at Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The Jim Leonhard era in Madison got off to a great start. Getting just six games to pick up the pieces following the firing of former head coach Paul Chryst, Leonhard took Wisconsin into Northwestern and came out with a 42-7 thumping of the Wildcats. Game...
Penn State at Michigan: 5 questions with The Michigan Insider
Penn State and Michigan are set to meet at noon Saturday in one of the highest-profile matchups of a high-profile weekend. Both the No. 10 Nittany Lions and the No. 5 Wolverines have Big Ten title — not to mention College Football Playoff — aspirations, but each team needs a win here to solidify their positions on the national stage.
Michigan football reveals uniforms for Maize Out against Penn State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team has revealed the uniforms it’ll wear Saturday for its top-10 showdown against Penn State. On Friday afternoon, the Wolverines posted a video on social media with the reveal. They’ll don an all-blue look — blue pants and blue jerseys — with white gloves to contrast the planned "Maize Out" for fans.
Four Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said Ahead Of Wisconsin
We react to several things the Spartans' head coach said this week ahead of MSU's game vs. the Badgers...
Top 50 point guard Jase Richardson recaps Michigan State official visit
Jase Richardson, a top 50 point guard in the class of 2024 has completed his first official visit to Michigan State. While this is Richardson’s first official he has already taken unofficials to Washington, Cal, USC, and Arkansas so far. “The recruitment process has been going great as of...
'It was not a choice': Logan Brown dismissed from UW program before entering transfer portal
MADISON, Wis. — Logan Brown's choice to enter the transfer portal Wednesday night wasn't his own, Wisconsin Badgers interim head coach Jim Leonhard told reporters on Thursday. Brown, a 6-foot-6, 313-pound offensive lineman, was dismissed by Leonhard Wednesday afternoon for his involvement in an internal incident. Leonhard declined to...
LOOK: Michigan State features old tradition, new helmets for Homecoming uniforms vs. Wisconsin
Michigan State welcomes Wisconsin to East Lansing for Homecoming Week this Saturday, and the Spartans will be bringing the heat with their uniform threads...
Game time, channel announced for Michigan State’s Week 7 matchup with Wisconsin
Michigan State has announced the time and channel for its matchup when they host Wisconsin in Week 7. The Spartans and the Badgers will kick off Saturday at 4 pm ET on FOX. Both Michigan State and Wisconsin are off to rough starts midway through the season. After starting 2-0, the Spartans have dropped four consecutive games, with three of them being B1G games. Michigan State is coming off a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 6.
Vinny Anthony gaining confidence, trust as true freshman season moves forward
MADISON, Wis. — As Vinny Anthony prepared for his first significant opportunity at the collegiate level last week, he couldn't help but feel the same way he did about four years ago. The Wisconsin Badgers true freshman wide receiver said, "It was kind of like déjà vu. In high...
Jim Leonhard Reveals Wisconsin Player Was Kicked Out Of Program
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Brown announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Wednesday night. On Thursday, interim head coach Jim Leonhard revealed that Brown got kicked off the team for an undisclosed reason. "The reality of what happened is that there was an internal incident here within the program...
Michigan hockey: Wolverines dominate Boston University, 9-2, for first marquee win of the season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — With both teams skating at even strength, it might have been a somewhat closer game. Instead, the No. 6 Michigan hockey team took advantage of two five-minutes majors to score four goals in the first 11 minutes of an eventual 9-2 blasting of No. 9 Boston University.
Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State
Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
Former five-star offensive lineman Logan Brown enters transfer portal
MADISON, Wis. — Logan Brown has decided he needs a fresh start elsewhere. The former five-star prospect, who struggled to find and sustain consistency with the Wisconsin Badgers, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Wednesday. The 6-foot-6, 313-pound offensive tackle played in 26 games with three starts for the Badgers after redshirting in 2019.
No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan expert score predictions from Lions247
No. 10 Penn State (5-0, 2-0) emerges from its bye week to begin The Gauntlet, starting with a matchup with No. 5 Michigan (6-0, 3-0) in Ann Arbor Saturday. What follows are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at noon Eastern and can be seen on FOX.
Kansas’s Lance Leipold Addresses Nebraska, Wisconsin Job Openings
Amid a remarkable turnaround in Lawrence, the Jayhawks coach is being linked to several prominent open coaching positions.
Greg Gard highlights true freshman guard who is starting to impress ahead of season opener
Greg Gard has been impressed with Connor Essegian so far. Wisconsin almost missed out on one of their biggest potential playmakers in 2021. Three-star recruit Connor Essegain didn’t exactly have the best game when Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard was deciding whether or not to extend a scholarship offer during the final July evaluation period in 2021. But, despite a less than impressive showing, Gard offered the SG from Indiana.
Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'
Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
Michigan high school football scores: Week 8 MHSAA scoreboard
The Michigan high school football season continues tonight with over 200 games statewide. Here is a live look at the Top 25 teams in the MaxPreps Computer Rankings and a link to the live Week 8 MaxPreps scoreboard, which includes all teams statewide.
Tip Time Announced For Aircraft Carrier Game
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s November 11th aircraft carrier basketball game in San Diego against Gonzaga will tip off at 6:30pm Michigan time. That’s 3:30pm on the West Coast. It’s the second time MSU has played in the setting. The Spartans open the regular season at home November 7th against Northern Arizona. Tom Izzo begins his 28th season as MSU’s head coach.
Some MSU survivor advocates speak out against Engler helping Dixon with debate prep
The last time GOP former Gov. John Engler had a significant role in Michigan was during a tumultuous year leading Michigan State University in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, when he became a top adversary of survivors and their families. Engler resigned as...
