Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
World Famous Pet Comedy Show is Coming to MA!Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts Daily
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Votes for area nonprofits announced
GLOUCESTER – The results are in for BankGloucester’s 15th annual Banking for the Community Program. This is where the bank awards $30,000 to area nonprofits based on votes from the public. This year’s was “one of the most successful yet, with close to 7,000 votes cast,” the bank said.
thelocalne.ws
“The Thin Place” between this world and the next may be thinner than we think
Do you believe there is a world beyond our own? A world that we can’t touch or see, but one that we can feel is there?. Hilda would like to believe so. Linda says it is so—she’s made a living off of it. This world is the world of spirits—of those who have gone on before us, but haven’t quite left us. It’s the world of the dead, but the dead may still be among us.
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich fire and police log from October 3 to 9, 2022
1:19 a.m. Motor vehicle check at Veterans Memorial Field on Mile Lane. 3:03 a.m. Medical aid to the apartment building on Lafayette Road. 8:17 a.m. Fire department called out to Cumberland Farms on Turnpike Road. 8:19 a.m. Past motor vehicle damage at the YMCA Powder House Village on County Road.
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Polish Picnic honors Wanda Carlson
In the photo are Stacey Bennet and her mother, Wanda Carlson, who recently passed away. This year’s Polish Picnic was in honor of Wanda. Wanda had always been a big part of the picnic. All the people working that day — never mind the days leading up to the...
thelocalne.ws
Topsfield Fair draws large crowds, showcases record-breaking pumpkin
There’s an age-old saying at the Topsfield Fair, according to George Hoomis, president of the New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Association. It goes something like this:. “There’s two questions people ask when they come in,” Hoomis said. “Where’s the bathroom, and where’s the giant pumpkin? Not necessarily in that order.”
thelocalne.ws
Oceanic Art to bring Hall-Haskell underwater this October
IPSWICH — Townies Susan and Paul Erickson will bring the Hall-Haskell House under the sea with them this October. Susan takes inspiration from her scuba diving adventures in Fiji and the Philippines. After their recent move, not only does her art depict the wonders of these oceans, but also...
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Farewell to Jim Martel
A farewell to Jim Martel, to our beloved neighbor across the street; a farewell to a wonderful person whom we enjoyed any time of the day. He always had a friendly smile and was willing to listen and fix any problem you had in your car. Jim had the shortest...
thelocalne.ws
Tales from the scanner: Tackle football
Around 1:05 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, an officer radioed that he had pulled someone over for going over the County Street Bridge against the new one-way system. On Friday, at around 11:15 a.m., a man fell off a ladder on Cogswell Street. The dispatcher radioed that someone else saw the incident but was unsure if the man was injured and from what height he fell. Firefighters later radioed that the fall was from around four feet and that the man had hurt his arm.
