moneytalksnews.com
Walmart Starts Offering Home Mortgages
Walmart shoppers in parts of Florida and New Jersey now can shop for a home loan at the retail giant. Select Walmart stores in those two states will host branches for Lenders One Cooperative, a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, banks and credit unions. The first of the three...
click orlando
‘A little mini-United Nations:’ Kissimmee food truck park a magnet for Hispanic business owners
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – It’s considered to be Florida’s biggest food truck park. World Food Trucks, located in a parking lot off of W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee, is also a popular place for Hispanic vendors. “We’ve got Mexican, we’ve got Venezuelan, we have Arab,” said...
orangeobserver.com
Here's the newest grocery store coming to Winter Garden
A new mystery grocery store is coming to the area. An official building permit pulled from the city has confirmed the tenant name to be "Mendel Grocery" who will be joining the Daniels Road Business Park project, which we told you about here. “Mendel” is a name that Amazon has...
Florida woman wins $4 million from 7-Eleven MEGA MILLIONS ticket
A Florida woman is now a multi-millionaire after buying a winning Megaplier ticket from a 7-Eleven.
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $8.895 Million, This Elegant Estate in Orlando is The Perfect Blend of Sophistication and Resort Living
The Home in Orlando, a Spanish style residence nestled within the private residential community of Golden Oak with resort features including an expansive chef’s kitchen, Four Seasons catering kitchen, elevator, 3-car garage and two flex rooms is now available for sale. This home located at 10285 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Anna McKee (Phone: 407-939-5842 | 407-939-5577) at Golden Oak Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Orlando.
Florida P-EBT Program Extended – Eligible Families to receive $391 per Student in Fall 2022
If you’re wondering if Florida families are getting P-EBT again in 2022, the answer is YES. A new round of Pandemic EBT Funding has been approved for Florida students to cover Summer 2022 through the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Program (Summer P-EBT). Although the program is for summer 2022, funds are just now being issued in October and November.
Locally Caribbean Restaurant to Operate Under New Name & Ownership
“I always wanted to have a business in Orlando," Mr. Paul says. "I saw the opportunity and I said ‘Let me go and grab this.'”
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Florida with giveaways this month
A popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you consider yourself a "smart shopper" who loves to find great deals on brand-name items without paying full retail price, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store location in Florida. They are also offering some fun giveaways during the grand opening weekend.
Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona
DELTONA, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway will...
Popular New York-Based Chinese Food Chain to Make its Florida Debut
"There is good opportunity here," Mr. Zeng says. "People are always busy in the area, being so close to Disney. It’s an excellent location for both the local and tourist market.”
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, a city in Polk County, started coming alive during the time that the early European immigrants settled in the area in the 1870s. With the introduction of rail transportation and the first freed slaves and railroad workers relocating in Lakeland in 1883, the city grew during the 1880s. Along...
orlandoadvocate.com
Orlando Among Best Cities to Find a Starter Home
The real estate market since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on all buyers, but aspiring first-time buyers, looking fo their perfect starter home, may have struggled most of all. For much of 2020 and 2021, the housing market faced a challenging combination of high demand and...
More dogs and cats arrive from Florida looking for homes
BOSTON - More animals arrived from Florida on Wednesday and will be available for adoption soon.The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter received 31 cats and nine dogs at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut."The need in Florida is great right now," said MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs and NEAS Executive Director Mike Keiley. "We evacuated cats prior to the storm, and we'll continue to transport animals [to Massachusetts] for as long as we're able to, in order to open up critically needed space in the Florida shelters." The two groups are also sending staff to Florida to help the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals with recovery efforts. The first team headed to Florida this week and will be there until November.Before the Wednesday transport, the organizations had already taken in 91 cats from Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian.The majority of the cats transported over the past couple weeks are available for adoption. Interested adopters may learn more about them and apply to adopt at neas.org/adopt. The animals that arrived Wednesday will be available after their quarantine period and once they receive any medical care they need.
floridaescape.com
Into The Wild At Central Florida Zoo
The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens boasts an array of over 300 animals in Sanford, Florida but it also hosts a must-see event – Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild. It’s the only event in central Florida that celebrates the art, culture, and beauty of traditional lantern festivals...
New redevelopment plans for Flea World site in Seminole County take shape
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A Dallas-based developer is pitching a new vision for the 110-acre site that was once home to Seminole County’s iconic Flea World marketplace. Lantower...
fox35orlando.com
Large police presence spotted at Magic Mall in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A large police presence was seen at the Magic Mall in Orlando on Friday afternoon. SKYFOX flew over the scene at 2155 W Colonial Drive around 12:30 p.m. Over a half a dozen Orlando police cars were spotted in the parking lot with crime scene tape surrounding the strip mall.
WESH
Central Florida social security recipients react to biggest cost-of-living raise in over 40 years
Starting in January, retirees who get social security benefits will see a boost of 8.7%. It’ll be the biggest social security benefits increase in 40 years, but Americans are also facing the worst inflation since the 1980s. And all of this is happening during a critical affordable housing crisis in Central Florida.
positivelyosceola.com
Kissimmee Utility Authority Board of Directors Elects Officers
During its monthly meeting, the Kissimmee Utility Authority board of directors welcomed a returning board member and held its annual election of officers. Rae Hemphill, a retired information technologist, took the oath of office to begin a new five-year term on the board which will expire Sept. 30, 2027. She was appointed to the board in 2017.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
positivelyosceola.com
Toho Water and St. Cloud Utilities United October 1, New Website to Serve Customers
On Oct. 1, Toho Water Authority (Toho) and the City of St. Cloud Environmental Utilities Department united and began operations as one utility proudly serving customers throughout the region, including Osceola County, the Cities of St. Cloud and Kissimmee and portions of Polk and Orange counties. Since the St. Cloud...
