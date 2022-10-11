ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, NJ

moneytalksnews.com

Walmart Starts Offering Home Mortgages

Walmart shoppers in parts of Florida and New Jersey now can shop for a home loan at the retail giant. Select Walmart stores in those two states will host branches for Lenders One Cooperative, a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, banks and credit unions. The first of the three...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Here's the newest grocery store coming to Winter Garden

A new mystery grocery store is coming to the area. An official building permit pulled from the city has confirmed the tenant name to be "Mendel Grocery" who will be joining the Daniels Road Business Park project, which we told you about here. “Mendel” is a name that Amazon has...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $8.895 Million, This Elegant Estate in Orlando is The Perfect Blend of Sophistication and Resort Living

The Home in Orlando, a Spanish style residence nestled within the private residential community of Golden Oak with resort features including an expansive chef’s kitchen, Four Seasons catering kitchen, elevator, 3-car garage and two flex rooms is now available for sale. This home located at 10285 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Anna McKee (Phone: 407-939-5842 | 407-939-5577) at Golden Oak Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Kristen Walters

Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Florida with giveaways this month

A popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you consider yourself a "smart shopper" who loves to find great deals on brand-name items without paying full retail price, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store location in Florida. They are also offering some fun giveaways during the grand opening weekend.
SANFORD, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway will...
DELTONA, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, a city in Polk County, started coming alive during the time that the early European immigrants settled in the area in the 1870s. With the introduction of rail transportation and the first freed slaves and railroad workers relocating in Lakeland in 1883, the city grew during the 1880s. Along...
LAKELAND, FL
orlandoadvocate.com

Orlando Among Best Cities to Find a Starter Home

The real estate market since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on all buyers, but aspiring first-time buyers, looking fo their perfect starter home, may have struggled most of all. For much of 2020 and 2021, the housing market faced a challenging combination of high demand and...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Boston

More dogs and cats arrive from Florida looking for homes

BOSTON - More animals arrived from Florida on Wednesday and will be available for adoption soon.The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter received 31 cats and nine dogs at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut."The need in Florida is great right now," said MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs and NEAS Executive Director Mike Keiley. "We evacuated cats prior to the storm, and we'll continue to transport animals [to Massachusetts] for as long as we're able to, in order to open up critically needed space in the Florida shelters."  The two groups are also sending staff to Florida to help the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals with recovery efforts. The first team headed to Florida this week and will be there until November.Before the Wednesday transport, the organizations had already taken in 91 cats from Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian.The majority of the cats transported over the past couple weeks are available for adoption. Interested adopters may learn more about them and apply to adopt at neas.org/adopt. The animals that arrived Wednesday will be available after their quarantine period and once they receive any medical care they need.
FLORIDA STATE
floridaescape.com

Into The Wild At Central Florida Zoo

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens boasts an array of over 300 animals in Sanford, Florida but it also hosts a must-see event – Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild. It’s the only event in central Florida that celebrates the art, culture, and beauty of traditional lantern festivals...
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Large police presence spotted at Magic Mall in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A large police presence was seen at the Magic Mall in Orlando on Friday afternoon. SKYFOX flew over the scene at 2155 W Colonial Drive around 12:30 p.m. Over a half a dozen Orlando police cars were spotted in the parking lot with crime scene tape surrounding the strip mall.
ORLANDO, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Kissimmee Utility Authority Board of Directors Elects Officers

During its monthly meeting, the Kissimmee Utility Authority board of directors welcomed a returning board member and held its annual election of officers. Rae Hemphill, a retired information technologist, took the oath of office to begin a new five-year term on the board which will expire Sept. 30, 2027. She was appointed to the board in 2017.
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

