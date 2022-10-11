Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
WAFF
One injured in Sunday morning hit and run
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in her twenties suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in front of a sports lounge in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the driver of the car that hit her did not come back to the scene and officers are searching for the suspect.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Police identify suspect in Wednesday cutting that sent 2 people to hospital
UPDATE: Huntsville Police identified Demarcus Lashay Cawthorne, 44, as the suspect in Wednesday's cutting. He was booked into the Madison County Jail and charged with second-degree domestic violence aggravated assault on a $2,500 bond. The victim is expected to be OK. From Earlier: Two people are recovering after Huntsville Police...
WAAY-TV
1 person injured in Huntsville shooting
Huntsville Police Department officers found a person with non-life-threatening injuries when they responded to a shooting ball on Friday. WAAY was told the victim was shot with a pistol and had wounds to the hand and back of head. The call about the incident in the 3,300 block of Delia...
WAAY-TV
Fayetteville Police searching for murder suspect
A search is underway in Fayetteville, Tenn., for a murder suspect after a man was found shot to death late Thursday. The Fayetteville Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call about 11:05 p.m. Thursday in the area of South Bellview Avenue and Robertson Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 wounded in early morning Huntsville shooting
Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of Griffith Drive around 12:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found one person wounded. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,...
WAFF
1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a shooting that left one person dead on Thursday night. According to the police department, officers responded to a shots fired call around 11 p.m. in the area of South Bellview Avenue and Robertson Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found Dominic Brown, 38, who had died from gunshot wounds.
WAFF
24-year-old killed in Limestone Co. crash
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 24-year-old Athens woman was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash just west of Tanner. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Korday Moore was killed when the 2011 Toyota Avalon she was driving left the road and flipped over. ALEA says that...
Police investigate 2 shootings in one Huntsville neighborhood
The Huntsville Police Department is looking into two separate shooting incidents that happened on Griffith Drive this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF
Teenager hospitalized by drive-by shooting speaks on his scary situation
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two back-to-back shootings on Rumson Road in north Huntsville are leaving residents in fear. Neighbors say they just want the senseless violence to end. A drive-by shooting on Wednesday night put 16-year-old Kamontrez Sales in the hospital and says that today he is feeling grateful to...
Huntsville police no longer looking for suspects in triple-shooting, no arrests made
Huntsville police say they are no longer looking for suspected shooters in an incident Tuesday that saw three people wounded. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Seminole Drive and Binford Drive at around 12:40 p.m. Three shooting victims later arrived at the hospital. Sgt. Rosalind...
Athens woman killed in Limestone County crash
Korday E. Moore, 24, of Athens died early Saturday morning in a single-car crash, state troopers said. Moore was driving when her 2011 Toyota Avalon left Huntsville Browns Ferry Road at about 3:30 a.m., troopers said. She was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.
Huntsville Police recover $200K in fentanyl, $100K in cocaine
Officials in Huntsville say around $300,000 in fentanyl and cocaine was recovered while executing a search warrant this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Athens woman dead after Limestone County car accident
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say that one is dead after an accident early Saturday morning.
Youth accused of fatally shooting 13-year-old boy in north Alabama charged as an adult
A juvenile suspect who police say shot and killed a 13-year-old boy in north Alabama earlier this week was charged as an adult in the case. The suspect, whose name was not released because of their age, was charged with manslaughter as an adult in the killing of 13-year-old Moulton Middle School student Mauricio Nevarez, Trinity police told WAAY.
Decatur Police: Woman found with fentanyl, marijuana after running car off-road
A woman was found with fentanyl and marijuana after police say she ran her car off the road.
Huntsville police working death investigation at Pulaski Pike
Huntsville police are currently on the scene at a death investigation. Officers were called to the area of Pulaski Pike and Vogel Drive. Sgt. Rosalind White said the call came in shortly before 2 p.m. This post will be updated as more information comes in.
WAFF
24-year-old woman killed in Saturday morning crash
Thousands of people participated in the 19h annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run. This year’s run was the first in-person edition of the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run in three years. Al Azhar Court 181 Breast Cancer Walk held Saturday. Updated: 5 hours ago. The walk was held at the Bessie...
WAFF
34-year-old man charged with murder for incident on Pulaski Pike
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has arrested and charged a man with murder after an incident on Pulaski Pike on Wednesday. According to the Huntsville Police Department, Edwin Oliver Mayes, 34, was the man arrested. The police department said investigators believe a verbal dispute between Mayes and Kyle David Mackey, 44, is what led to Mackey’s death.
HPD: Man charged with murder after verbal dispute
Huntsville police officers are working a death investigation near Pulaski Pike and Vogel Drive.
Decatur Police officer honored by Tennessee Titans as a ‘community hero’
A North Alabama police officer was celebrated on a national stage for helping break barriers in his city.
Comments / 1