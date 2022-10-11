ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

CBS Sports

Braves vs. Phillies: TV channel, time, prediction, live stream odds, pitching matchup for NLDS Game 1

The division-rival Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are set to meet Tuesday in Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series at Truist Park, home of the Braves. The Braves won the NL East and finished as one of the top two division winners in the senior circuit (along with the Dodgers) and as such earned a first-round bye. They come into this series with their rotation lined up as they choose and on five days of rest. The Phillies earned a wild-card berth and advanced to the second round with a two-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Series. They come in with two days of rest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

MLB Divisional Series top plays: Phillies dominating Braves

The American and National League Divisional Series kicked off Tuesday, with the Atlanta Braves currently in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX while the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners. Later in the day, the New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers host...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SB Nation

MLB playoffs 2022: Division series schedule, TV information, and predictions

And then there were eight. The MLB playoffs have progressed to the Division Series, with the Cleveland Guardians, the Seattle Mariners, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the San Diego Padres having advanced out of the Wild Card Series:. Now, the New York Yankees, the Houston Astros, the Atlanta Braves and the...
MLB
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, matchups, schedule for Astros-Mariners, Yankees-Guardians in ALDS

The ALDS and NLDS are in full swing in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Both NLDS matchups are tied, 1-1, after the Braves and Padres picked up victories Wednesday night against the Phillies and Dodges, respectively. Both American League series were supposed to continue Thursday, but Yankees-Guardians Game 2 was postponed due to rain. Astros-Mariners is now the only playoff game on Thursday's schedule, and the Yankees will host Game 2 on Friday afternoon.
HOUSTON, TX
Bless You Boys

MLB Trade Rumors offers 2023 arbitration estimates for the Tigers

The site MLB Trade Rumors is typically pretty good at coming up with arbitration estimates. Performance and service time are the two crucial factors as players enter their fourth, fifth, and ultimately their sixth year of arbitration eligible team control prior to free agency. Let’s take a look at what they’re estimating for the 12 Tigers who will be eligible this offseason.
MLB
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Yankees vs. Guardians odds, line, ALDS Game 1 picks, predictions from proven model

The Cleveland Guardians are hoping to continue their solid pitching when they open the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday. The Guardians (92-70), champions of the AL Central Division by 11 games over the Chicago White Sox, allowed just one run in the two-game Wild Card Series with Tampa Bay, including zero runs in a 15-inning marathon victory in the series clincher. The Yankees (99-63), meanwhile, cruised to the AL East title, their first in three years. The 2022 MLB playoffs will be New York's sixth consecutive postseason appearance and 24th since the 1995 season. Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA) will start for the Yankees, with Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA) going for Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH

