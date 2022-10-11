Read full article on original website
Mariners announce game times for weekend playoff games at T-Mobile Park
The Seattle Mariners unveiled start times for division series games against the Astros at T-Mobile park for both Saturday and Sunday (if necessary). Game 2 will be Thursday, Oct. 13, in Houston, at 12:37 p.m. Luis Castillo will start for Seattle, while lefty Framber Valdez will take the hill for the Astros.
CBS Sports
Braves vs. Phillies: TV channel, time, prediction, live stream odds, pitching matchup for NLDS Game 1
The division-rival Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are set to meet Tuesday in Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series at Truist Park, home of the Braves. The Braves won the NL East and finished as one of the top two division winners in the senior circuit (along with the Dodgers) and as such earned a first-round bye. They come into this series with their rotation lined up as they choose and on five days of rest. The Phillies earned a wild-card berth and advanced to the second round with a two-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Series. They come in with two days of rest.
MLB announces start times for all Yankees-Guardians ALDS games | Complete Division Series schedule
Major League Baseball announced Tuesday the start times for every Division Series game. NLDS Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves at 1:07 p.m. ET on FOX. ALDS Game 1: Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros at 3:37 p.m. ET on TBS. ALDS Game 1: Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees...
MLB playoffs Tuesday scores: Yankees, Gerrit Cole take Game 1; Dodgers beat Padres
The Dodgers, Phillies, Astros and Yankees won their division series openers. It's on to Game 2.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
2022 MLB Division Series, Game 2: Phillies vs. Braves, Padres vs. Dodgers
Yes, that’s former Cub Nick Castellanos pictured above making a fantastic diving catch in the Phillies’ Game 1 win over the Braves. Didn’t think he had it in him. The National League series continue today with Game 2. The American League series will have an off day before continuing tomorrow.
FOX Sports
MLB Divisional Series top plays: Phillies dominating Braves
The American and National League Divisional Series kicked off Tuesday, with the Atlanta Braves currently in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX while the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners. Later in the day, the New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers host...
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies Announce NLDS Game 1 Starting Lineups
The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies posted their starting lineups on Twitter Tuesday morning for game one of the National League Division Series, set to start at 1:07 p.m. ET on FOX. The series opens at Truist Park in Atlanta for game one and game two, before shifting to Philadelphia...
SB Nation
MLB playoffs 2022: Division series schedule, TV information, and predictions
And then there were eight. The MLB playoffs have progressed to the Division Series, with the Cleveland Guardians, the Seattle Mariners, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the San Diego Padres having advanced out of the Wild Card Series:. Now, the New York Yankees, the Houston Astros, the Atlanta Braves and the...
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, matchups, schedule for Astros-Mariners, Yankees-Guardians in ALDS
The ALDS and NLDS are in full swing in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Both NLDS matchups are tied, 1-1, after the Braves and Padres picked up victories Wednesday night against the Phillies and Dodges, respectively. Both American League series were supposed to continue Thursday, but Yankees-Guardians Game 2 was postponed due to rain. Astros-Mariners is now the only playoff game on Thursday's schedule, and the Yankees will host Game 2 on Friday afternoon.
Bless You Boys
MLB Trade Rumors offers 2023 arbitration estimates for the Tigers
The site MLB Trade Rumors is typically pretty good at coming up with arbitration estimates. Performance and service time are the two crucial factors as players enter their fourth, fifth, and ultimately their sixth year of arbitration eligible team control prior to free agency. Let’s take a look at what they’re estimating for the 12 Tigers who will be eligible this offseason.
2022 MLB Playoff Tracker: ALDS, NLDS Schedules Set
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Yankees vs. Guardians odds, line, ALDS Game 1 picks, predictions from proven model
The Cleveland Guardians are hoping to continue their solid pitching when they open the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday. The Guardians (92-70), champions of the AL Central Division by 11 games over the Chicago White Sox, allowed just one run in the two-game Wild Card Series with Tampa Bay, including zero runs in a 15-inning marathon victory in the series clincher. The Yankees (99-63), meanwhile, cruised to the AL East title, their first in three years. The 2022 MLB playoffs will be New York's sixth consecutive postseason appearance and 24th since the 1995 season. Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA) will start for the Yankees, with Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA) going for Cleveland.
