ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

Coming up aces: Acer 317 Chromebook on sale for $169 at Walmart

The Acer 317 Chromebook is touted as "the world's first 17-inch Chromebook," and Android users might want to jump on this lightweight laptop deal. (Well, not literally.) Right now, you can get the Intel Celeron-powered Acer 317 Chromebook for just $169 at Walmart (opens in new tab), down from $369. That'll save hybrid office workers a sweet $200, and ounce for once, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this week, especially when it comes to Chromebooks.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Razer Blade 15 RTX 3080 gaming laptop just got a massive $400 price cut

The 2022 Razer Blade 15 Advanced RTX 3080 gaming laptop just got a massive price cut. On top of the discount, it includes 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free. Right now, the Razer Blade 14 Advanced RTX 3080 gaming laptop is down to $3,299 (opens in new tab) at the Microsoft Store. That's a massive $400 in savings and marks a record low price for a Razer notebook. It undercuts Amazon (opens in new tab)'s current price by $250 making it one of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is here: Two models boasting 17-hour battery life

The Surface Laptop 5 has arrived, with Microsoft packing the latest 12th Gen Intel processors in both 13.5-inch and 15-inch models — and there's even a fresh Sage color option. Announced during the Microsoft Surface October event, the Surface Laptop 5 returns with 13.5-inch and 15-inch models with updated...
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Dell XPS 13 slashes $150 off during Prime Day laptop deals bonanza

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops we've ever reviewed, and as Amazon's October Prime Day festivities kick off, Dell is taking advantage of the hype and slashing some dollars off its most popular laptop. For a limited time, snag the XPS 13 for only $1,199 (opens...
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
laptopmag.com

Microsoft Store deals: Asus TUF Gaming A15 for $669 with 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Microsoft Store deals currently slash up to $500 off select gaming laptops. Even better, these savings include 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Unlimited for free. Currently, the Asus TUF Gaming A15 is on sale for just $669 (opens in new tab). Usually, you'd have to pony up $999 for this machine so that's $330 off. This is the lowest price we've tracked for this particular model and one of the best gaming laptop deals available at the moment.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Zounds! Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-cancelling earbuds drop to $248 for October Prime Early Access sale

The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, and luckily for you, Amazon is offering them at a discount for their October Early Access sale. Right now, you can snag the Sony WF 1000-XM4 earbuds on sale for $248 at Amazon (opens in new tab), thanks to a nifty 11% discount. Every little bit helps, but we've got even more Early Access headphone deals to tempt your earholes with.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Headphones#Electronics Deals
laptopmag.com

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs. Surface Pro 8: Which should you buy?

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 has just arrived and whether you are looking to upgrade from an earlier model Surface Pro or are considering a switch to Microsoft's 2-in-1 for the first time you way be wondering how different it is from last year's Surface Pro 8. As is always the...
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

October Prime Day Kindle deals — hurry and save up to $70 at Amazon

October Prime Day Kindle deals at Amazon offer solid discounts on its portable readers. With the clock almost running out on Prime Early Access, now is the best time to save on an e-reader for yourself or someone else. For a limited time, you can get the Kindle Paperwhite Signature...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
laptopmag.com

Google replaces passwords on Android and Chrome — goodbye, phishing attacks

Google is kicking off its much-talked-about passwordless future, announcing the launch of passkey support to both Android and Chrome. Soon, all Android phone users will only need their fingerprint, face, or screen lock to sign into their accounts. As stated in the announcement, passkeys are a replacement for passwords that...
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Amazon October Prime Day SSD storage deals — up to 57% off

Amazon October Prime Day SSD deals slash up to 57% off. If you need more storage for your laptop, tablet or game console, it's a great time to save. For a limited time, you can get the Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD for just $109 (opens in new tab). It normally retails for $159, so that's $50 off and just $10 shy of its record low price.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 deal slashes $280 off in Best Buy Flash sale

The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop, one of our favorite laptops of all time, is on sale at Best Buy amid Amazon's October Prime Day festivities. Taking advantage of the big-box retailer's celebratory sale, Best Buy is cashing in, too!. The 15.6-inch HP Envy 360 2-in-1 is now $649 at...
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 vs Surface Laptop 4: What are the differences?

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is here, and it comes packed with 12th Gen Intel CPUs, a boost in battery life, and even a fresh Sage color option. The question is: is Microsoft's new Surface Laptop much different from the Surface Laptop 4?. Announced at the Microsoft Surface October event, the...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy