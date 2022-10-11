Read full article on original website
SPONSORED: Hays Catholic Schools seeks advancement director
The Diocese of Salina, Salina, KS is seeking applicants for the leadership position of advancement director for Hays, KS Catholic Schools. The director is responsible for leading the fundraising efforts of Thomas More Prep-Marian Junior-Senior High School and Holy Family Elementary by maintaining a book of donors under management, ensuring the plan submitted is realistic and achievable.
Number of students receiving free lunches in Hays USD 489 jumps
The Hays USD 489 school district reported a 16 percent increase in the number of students qualifying for free meals compared to the 2018-19 — the last full school year before the pandemic. The number of students receiving free lunches jumped from 926 in 2018-19 to 1,078 as of...
KoC weekend Tootsie Roll program to raise money for Special Olympics
It's that time of year again. Time for the 52nd annual Drive for helping people with intellectual disabilities sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. From Oct. 14 to 16, local Knights of Columbus members will hand out tootsie rolls in front of many businesses in Hays. Donations received from the Tootsie Roll weekend will benefit the intellectually disabled.
👟 HHS girls' third, boys fourth at WAC meet
GARDEN CITY - The Hays High girls cross country team finished third and the boys fourth at Thursday's Western Athletic Conference meet. Avery Winter was the highest placer for the girls finishing 13th with a time of 17:41.60. Mika Zimmerman placed 15th with a time of 17:42.30. Elijah McCullough led...
DSNWK receives $100K Dane G. Hansen Foundation grant
Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas has announced a grant of $100,000 from Dane G. Hansen Foundation to benefit three of their group living locations. With the grant funds, DSNWK will upgrade two group living locations in Hill City. These projects will create greater accessibility for the people who reside there and improve the ability of support staff to better monitor daily activities, providing greater safety. New exterior siding will yield lower maintenance costs and improved energy efficiency for these two locations. The grant will also support new flooring at one of DSNWK’s group homes in Russell.
Great Bend man performs 'life-saving' CPR on toddler at Walmart
A routine weekend shopping trip proved to be anything but for several area residents Saturday evening at Walmart in Great Bend. Just after 7:30 p.m., 29-year-old Eric Keller just happened to be in the area and was able to provide life-saving CPR on a toddler before emergency personnel arrived. "Towards...
Masons will offer free cancer screening next month in Hays
Free cancer screenings will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5, at First United Methodist Church, 305 W. Seventh. The free cancer screenings are open to the public and hosted by Hays Masonic Lodge No. 195, Masonic Cancer Alliance and The University of Kansas Cancer Center. No appointments are necessary.
Great Bend AD: Availability of officials declining at all levels
GREAT BEND — The goal of a good sports official is to remain invisible; to act as a fair and competent arbiter of the rules. But that goal becomes more difficult as those with a stake in the outcome of the game - parents, coaches, and athletes - become more vocal.
⛳ Former HHS standout McCrae honored again by MAA
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - For a third time shis fall, former Hays High standout Tradgon McCrae has been named the MIAA Golfer of the Week. The Lions senior took home the individual title with a three round three-under par 210, helping MSSU to a runner up finish at the Holiday Inn Express Classic hosted by Missouri Western at St. Joseph Country Club earlier this week.
kfdi.com
Gov. Kelly Announces Groundbreaking of Central Kansas Manufacturing Incubator
Governor Kelly on Thursday announced the groundbreaking of the Grow Hays MicroFactory, an incubator for manufacturers in Central Kansas. The 30,000 square-foot facility is one of 35 infrastructure investment projects through the Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) grant program launched by the Kansas Department of Commerce. The Grow Hays MicroFactory...
⚽ HHS defeats Bishop Carroll
HAYS - The Hays High boys soccer team defeated Bishop Carroll 3-1 Thursday at Hays High School. The Indians improved to 8-5-1 on the season. They play at Elyria Christian Monday then wrap up the regular season at home against the Wichita Classical School on Thursday, October 20.
Police on the scene at 'altercation' on Eighth Street
Law enforcement and Fort Hays State University are advising the public to avoid the area in the 300 block of West Eighth Street due to an ongoing police altercation. Check Hays Post for details as they become available.
KAKE TV
Kansas man performs lifesaving CPR on stranger's toddler at Walmart
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KAKE) - A 29-year-old man from Great Bend is credited with helping save a toddler's life at a local Walmart on Sunday. Eric Keller was in the store on a routine shopping trip that evening when he heard someone toward the back of the Walmart yell, "Does anyone know CPR?"
Giant bierock featured at Oktoberfest in Hays
A bierock weighing 96.5 pounds was created over the weekend as part of Oktoberfest activities in Hays.
KDHE: New COVID-19 cases in Ellis Co. continue to decline
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Oct. 1 to 7. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County dropped to the moderate-incidence category, KDHE reported. (See map below). Since reporting began, there have...
🏐 HHS wins twice in Salina
SALINA - The Hays High volleyball team won both of their matches at a triangular hosted by Salina Central. The Indians defeated Junction City 25-17, 25-20 and defeated the host Mustangs 25-19, 25-18. Hays evens their record at 15-15. They will play at the Western Athletic Conference Tournament in Liberal...
🏈🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High Indians vs Liberal
The Hays High Indians (5-1) host the Liberal Redskins (2-4) Friday night looking to claim an undefeated Western Athletic Conference title. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app for your phone or connected device, including smart TVs. Kickoff set...
🏐 Monarchs go 1-1 in MCL first round
HOXIE - The TMP-Marian volleyball team went 1-1 in the first-round of the Mid Continent League Tournament. The Indians defeated Oakley 21-25, 25-20, 25-20 but lost to Hoxie 25-17, 23-25, 25-27. The Monarchs are now 9-23. Hoxie, Smith Center, Phillipsburg and Norton advanced to Saturday's play.
ksal.com
Man Killed in Work-Place Accident
A New Mexico man died in a construction site accident involving heavy equipment north of Russell. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at 2:02 PM Tuesday, a Caterpillar 940B loader driven by 28-year-old Tyler Darren Jennings of Valley Falls, Kansas was driving north up a hill at a construction site just east of US Highway 281 north of the Saline River.
Logan judge chosen to preside over new 17th Judicial District
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly last week appointed Paula D. Hofaker of Logan to the new Seventeenth Judicial District judge position created through 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill 267, the bipartisan budget plan; and pursuant to K.S.A. 20-353 and Kansas Supreme Court Administrative Order 2022-JA-060, which eliminated a district magistrate position and adding a new district judgeship.
