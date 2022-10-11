Read full article on original website
Extreme drought returns to Austin
Thursday morning’s latest Drought Monitor update continues to expand and worsen our drought in Central Texas for the fifth week in a row.
VIDEO: Viewer spots bald eagle in Williamson County tree
An iconic symbol of our country was spotted in southeastern Williamson County this week and captured on video.
On the verge of hitting record travelers, Austin airport is trying to avoid a fuel shortage
Austinites have been dealing with congested roads and a busy airport for several days now, and it isn't over. The airport is still bracing for its busiest day ever. That means trying to avoid another fuel shortage.
Hot, humid weekend as we await significant cold front
A significant cold front is coming on Monday bringing soaking rain and cooler weather, but it will be a hot, humid weekend as we wait. -- David Yeomans
MAPS: Thousands of birds flying over Central Texas skies
On Wednesday and Thursday, thousands of birds will migrate through Central Texas and Austin to get to warmer locations as temperatures drop.
RIP weird: ‘Cemetery of Old Austin’ goes up in central Austin yard
The "Cemetery of Old Austin" popped up at a house near St. Johns Avenue and Arroyo Seco. It has tombstones featuring old landmarks, like Katz's Deli and Flipnotics Coffee, and names lost to history books and nostalgic social media threads.
H-E-B donates $1M for Texas State Parks
On Tuesday, H-E-B donated $1 million to commemorate 100 years of Texas State Parks, according to a release.
How Austin first responders are gearing up for event-heavy weekend
This weekend will be a busy one on the entertainment and sports fronts here in Austin, with the Austin City Limits Music Festival returning for Weekend 2, a University of Texas at Austin home game Saturday and Austin FC's match against Real Salt Lake Sunday.
15-foot homecoming mum: Round Rock floral design students unveil giant creation
They say "everything is bigger in Texas" — that's including a homecoming mum that students at a Round Rock high school put together.
Ray Benson to auction off personal collection of music, Texas memorabilia
Benson will be at the auction to share the history and stories behind some of his keepsakes.
Thousands flooding to Austin for events are staying in unlicensed short-term rentals
Folks visiting Austin tell us the events have made rentals pricey.
Get Your Gourd On With The Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival
The Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival is being held at the Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead (located at 419 Founders Park Rd. Dripping Springs, Texas 78620), Sept. 24 to Oct. 31, 2022. Co-founder of the festival, Christopher Durst, joined Studio 512 to tell us more. Festival will be open daily from 10...
‘Secret’ Austin-area aerospace company breaks space flight record
Another one of Central Texas' "best-kept secrets," Firefly Aerospace, is breaking new ground when it comes to space transportation. Earlier this month, the company broke a new record, becoming "the first U.S.-based launch company that launched from the United States to get into orbit on their second attempt," said CEO Bill Webber.
UT aerospace engineering professor awarded ‘genius grant’ for work tracking objects orbiting Earth
An aerospace engineer and professor at the University of Texas at Austin was awarded an honor called the "genius grant."
First Warning: Near 20º temperature drop coming with rain
After a warm and dry start to October, a major change could bring a cold plunge of air along with much needed rain.
One Of Austin’s Best-Kept Secret Hangouts: Rye Bar
Weekend Two of Austin City Limits is fast approaching, and Rye Bar is a great place to hang out before or after the festival!. Christopher San Andres, Lead Bartender of Rye Bar joined Studio 512 to tell us more and show us some special cocktails. Rye Bar is The Lobbyist’s...
Lake Buchanan community keeps its water access and money after KXAN investigation
The letter comes nearly a month after KXAN's investigation addressing Van Eeten's concerns about a land lease.
Circuit of the Americas gears up for Formula 1 race by adjusting shuttle plans
This year, COTA has doubled the number of shuttles compared to previous years, meaning there will be more than 600 buses transporting F1 attendees to and from the race.
Power restored to most customers in parts of Lee County
Bluebonnet Electric said 260 customers lost power in an area north of Giddings in Lee County early Thursday morning after Wednesday's cold front blew through the area. The company said power should be restored by 5 a.m.
West Nile virus found in 2 Georgetown mosquito samples
The traps were located in Geneva Park and in Berry Creek. These are the first positive traps in 2022 at these locations.
