This Kelly Clarkson and Sam Smith duet of ‘Breakaway’ will make you believe you can accomplish literally anything

KTVZ
Nicki Minaj criticizes Grammys for moving ‘Super Freaky Girl’ to pop category
Nicki Minaj has a message for the Recording Academy after they moved her song “Super Freaky Girl” from a rap category to a pop category for award consideration. “I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If SFG (‘Super Freaky Girl’) has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy!” Minaj wrote in a series of tweets, referring to the Latto song. “ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll.”
Carrie Underwood Reveals She'll Go 'Home A Lot' During New Tour As Whispers Of Marital Strife Rage On
Country superstar Carrie Underwood is going the extra mile to try and keep her home life intact as rumors persist about the state of her and Mike Fisher's marriage. The singer kicks off her Denim & Rhinestones tour on Saturday, October 15, but since their eldest child, 7-year-old Jacob, is now in school, the family isn't able to join her on the road.However, "they’ll be out to visit," she confirmed on the Friday, October 14, episode of Today."This tour, I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before," she added. "If there’s a way to get me home,...
‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Robbie Coltrane: ‘One of the funniest people I’ve met’
Stars from the “Harry Potter” universe are paying tribute to Hogwart’s resident gentle half-giant, Robbie Coltrane, who died on Friday. In a statement provided to CNN by a representative, Daniel Radcliffe called Coltrane, 72 — who played Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” film franchise — “one of the funniest people I’ve met” and recalled how the actor “used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set.”
George Clooney chose ‘Ticket to Paradise’ for the ‘breather’ we all need right now
George Clooney needed a rom-com just as badly as the rest of us. The “Ticket to Paradise” star joins CNN’s “Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?” this week, where he explained why he chose to return to the romantic comedy genre with his pal and co-star Julia Roberts.
The Classmate That Didn't Exist, "Purple Mommy," And 16 Other Creepy Childhood "Imaginary Friend" Stories
"My niece lived at my old childhood home and told me she had a 'friend' who asked why I went away. I asked who it was, and she described my old imaginary friend."
