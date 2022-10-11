ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Comments / 0

Related
csbj.com

Businesses help shape neighborhood plans

More than 50 Westsiders showed up Oct. 5 to give feedback on a community plan for their neighborhoods, in what Max D’Onofrio called a “fantastic turnout” for a public meeting. D’Onofrio, lead public communications specialist for the city of Colorado Springs, said people often come to meetings...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
csbj.com

Rent upheaval brings change for nonprofits

Becky Ellefson can’t help but feel like Westside CARES was forced out of the B Street commercial space that it and church partners rented and ran as a community pantry for more than a decade. The pantry at 2027 B Street, which has since moved after a new landlord...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
csbj.com

Opinion: Starting to build the Best Of All Time list

Once again, it’s “Best Of” season. For decades print pubs — to include the Business Journal and its sister publication, the Colorado Springs Independent —have trumpeted their annual best-of issues to amuse and entertain their readers. They’re fun to compile, fun to read and great for advertising revenue. Like a chilled glass of our city’s most award-winning beer, they disappoint few, delight many and benefit the local economy.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canon City, CO
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Health
City
Cañon City, CO
Local
Colorado Health
City
Colorado City, CO
csbj.com

Retail primed for bright holiday season

Jessie and Hannah Gingrich started Mountain Standard Goods last fall as a pop-up store in Downtown Colorado Springs. The store opened for the holiday shopping season as part of the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs’ pop-up program, designed to fill empty spaces, provide new retail experiences for shoppers and give entrepreneurs a chance to test out their retail concepts.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy