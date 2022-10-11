Read full article on original website
Businesses help shape neighborhood plans
More than 50 Westsiders showed up Oct. 5 to give feedback on a community plan for their neighborhoods, in what Max D’Onofrio called a “fantastic turnout” for a public meeting. D’Onofrio, lead public communications specialist for the city of Colorado Springs, said people often come to meetings...
Rent upheaval brings change for nonprofits
Becky Ellefson can’t help but feel like Westside CARES was forced out of the B Street commercial space that it and church partners rented and ran as a community pantry for more than a decade. The pantry at 2027 B Street, which has since moved after a new landlord...
Springs Utilities to consider stricter rules for water service outside city
With a 3,200-acre subdivision hanging fire on annexation, Colorado Springs Utilities will consider changing the rules on how water service is extended to property that doesn't sit contiguous to the city proper. The property, dubbed Amara, sits south of the city, with land in El Paso County and the city...
Opinion: Starting to build the Best Of All Time list
Once again, it’s “Best Of” season. For decades print pubs — to include the Business Journal and its sister publication, the Colorado Springs Independent —have trumpeted their annual best-of issues to amuse and entertain their readers. They’re fun to compile, fun to read and great for advertising revenue. Like a chilled glass of our city’s most award-winning beer, they disappoint few, delight many and benefit the local economy.
Colorado Springs City Council asked to annex 3,200 acres near Fountain
La Plata Communities wants Colorado Springs to annex 3,200 acres that are bordered on three sides by the city of Fountain. The proposed Amara development (Amara means beloved, eternal, imperishable and immortal, depending on the translation) would have room for up to 9,500 homes of various sizes and prices. The...
Retail primed for bright holiday season
Jessie and Hannah Gingrich started Mountain Standard Goods last fall as a pop-up store in Downtown Colorado Springs. The store opened for the holiday shopping season as part of the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs’ pop-up program, designed to fill empty spaces, provide new retail experiences for shoppers and give entrepreneurs a chance to test out their retail concepts.
