fintechfutures.com
UK fintech GoHenry lands $55m in fresh funding round
GoHenry, a fintech firm offering prepaid debit cards and a financial education app for kids and teens, has raised $55 million in a growth capital round. Existing investors Edison Partners and Revaia took part in the round and Italian paytech Nexi joined in as a new investor. With the fresh...
nftgators.com
Ex-JPMorgan Veteran David Puth Joins Intersection Crypto Ventures as Co-Managing Partner
TradFi veteran David Puth has joined Intersection Crypto Ventures as co-managing partner. The firm also announced it will be launching their second fund, ICV II. David is currently a senior advisor to Circle, the fintech company behind stablecoin USDC. Intersection Crypto Ventures (ICV) the venture investment platform associated with Intersection...
blockworks.co
MetaStreet Secures $10M for NFT Loans in the Metaverse
The latest raise brings the protocol’s total funding this year to $24 million. MetaStreet, a metaverse-oriented decentralized interest rate protocol, has raised a fresh round of venture funding as the startup readies its latest product. The $10 million capital raise — ahead of the launch of what MetaStreet dubs...
vcpost.com
Venture Capital Funding In The Cloud Sector Exceeds $50BN
Since cloud technology moved from an idea to a regular feature, it has grown in market interest. The ease of use of cloud technology, paired with its widespread benefits, means that there is a staggering rise in venture capital investment growth within the industry. The cloud saw huge growth during 2020 and 2021 regarding VC investment, and 2022 looks to be following the same trend.
coinjournal.net
Crypto.com invests $145M in its new European headquarters
Crypto.com has followed Binance in launching a headquarters in France in a bid to establish its presence in Europe. Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com announced on Wednesday that it had launched its European headquarters in France. The company said it spent around $145 million to establish its European headquarters. In its blog...
NEWSBTC
Bizverse (BIVE)- Metaverse project joining “Meta Start up Accelerator and IMDA”- Gets Listed On XT.COM In Main Zone
SINGAPORE, Oct., 2022 — XT.COM, the world’s first social-infused exchange, is thrilled to announce the listing of the BIVE token in its Main Zone. With the new token listing, users can trade BIVE seamlessly on the trading platform of XT. The BIVE token listing is expected to be...
EXCLUSIVE: Merlin Investor Launches Investment Platform To Provide Financial Data And Analytics
Personal investment solutions provider, Merlin Investor, announced the launch of a platform providing retail traders with strategic planning capabilities and a broad view into their investment portfolios. Users can access financial data, social sentiment, news, and content to create their personal investment strategies on the platform. The assets covered by...
fintechfutures.com
MarketFinance nets £30m credit facility from Israeli investment group Viola
UK-based fintech platform for payments and credit, MarketFinance, has secured £30 million in credit facility from an Israeli tech investment group, Viola. Viola had previously invested £75 million in the company to support its entry into the business loans segment. With the new facility, MarketFinance aims to expand its business-to-business (B2B) pay later embedded finance offering – providing credit worth up to £240 million per year on rolling 45-90 day terms to UK small and medium size enterprises (SMEs).
salestechstar.com
Assiduus Global Inc. Raises USD 15M In Series A To Deepen Global Footprint
Assiduus Global, an AI-powered cross-border and cross-marketplace e-commerce accelerator, has raised $15 million in Series A round of funding led by Pulsar Capital, 9Unicorn, Venture Catalyst, StrongHer VC, Carlos Cashman (founder of Thrasio) and Rajan Navani (JetLine Group of Companies). The appropriated funding shall enhance the technological architecture and business...
fintechmagazine.com
Shaping the industry: the Top 10 FinTech Leaders 2022
Our annual roundup of fintech's most influential leaders is back. Here's the top 10, but check out our FinTech Top 100 Leaders special for the full list. Our annual roundup of the FinTech Top 100 Leaders is back, and it includes some of the most influential figures within the industry. They are the voices shaping the future direction of money, the thinkers changing perceptions of finance. You can read the full list here.
privatebankerinternational.com
Deloitte to buy investment management technology firm Reformis
Business advisory firm Deloitte has revealed its plan to buy Reformis, a specialist investment management technology and data provider, for an undisclosed sum. The firm, which was established in 2003, offers technology, business and change management consultancy solutions to the investment and wealth management sector. With headquarters in the UK,...
fintechmagazine.com
Google and Coinbase partner up to expand Web3 ecosystem
Google Cloud and Coinbase have announced a strategic partnership to launch a pilot programme for crypto payments and expand the Web3 ecosystem. Google Cloud and Coinbase have joind forces to accelerate the Web3 ecosystem by launching a new crypto payments pilot programme. The collaboration involves Coinbase building their global data...
nftgators.com
Capsule Corp Labs Secures €7.3M Seed Funding For Utility NFT Solutions
Capsule Corp is the developer of Ternoa, a Layer-1 blockchain that provides a technological stack to build utility NFTs. Capsule Corp Labs provides developers of augmented NFT solutions with resources to build NFTs on the Ternoa blockchain. The company has helped three NFT startups launch their products in the last...
aiexpress.io
Inseego, CyberReef partner to secure 5G networks in regulated industries
Personal 5G has nice implications for enterprises: Full management over a community, independence from business carriers, heightened efficiency and elevated information privateness. Nonetheless, securing a community is usually a problem, significantly in regulated industries. As business safety necessities — PCI, HIPAA — stay static, deploying safety protocols inside an enterprise...
aiexpress.io
Humaans Raises $15M in Series A Funding
Humaans, a London, UK-based hr-tech startup, raised $15M in Collection A funding. The spherical, which has raised a complete of $20m, was led by Lachy Groom with participation from Exor, Exponent Founders Capital, Tobias Lütke, Stewart Butterfield, Megan Quinn, Oliver Jay, Phil Chambers, Jay Simons, April Underwood, Moonfire, Frontline Ventures, and Subsequent Play Ventures.
equalocean.com
Jowell Global Partners STADA to Promote Its Zoflora Disinfectants Portfolio
On October 13, 2022, Jowell Global (JWEL: NASDAQ), one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products e-commerce platforms in China, announced that it has entered into a cooperative partnership with STADA to promote its Zoflora disinfectant products in China. Under the terms of the cooperation agreement, STADA licensed Jowell as its exclusive distributor to sell its Zoflora products on Jowell’s e-commerce platform to accelerate its outreach in the cleaning and consumer products market in China.
monitordaily.com
Business Jet Market to Reach $38.34B Growth by 2029
According to Fortune Business Insights’ business jet market report, the size of the global business jet market was $25.87 billion in 2021 and the market is expected to grow from $29.03 billion in 2022 to $38.34 billion in 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.06% from 2021 to 2028. The rising demand for private aviation from consumers and the advent of hybrid-electric aircraft propulsion technology are expected to bolster market progress.
satnews.com
Solestial’s oversubscribed seed round is led by Airbus Ventures
Solestial, Inc. (“Solestial”), the solar energy company for space, has closed an oversubscribed $10 million equity financing led by Airbus Ventures — this round was joined by AEI HorizonX, GPVC, Stellar Ventures, Industrious Ventures, and others. Solestial’s solar panels can be produced at scale using automated production...
monitordaily.com
Accord Financial Adds Habib as Managing Director of Business Development in Canada
Accord Financial expanded its Canadian asset-based finance and factoring senior management team to include Karim Habib as managing director of business development in Ontario and western Canada. Habib’s responsibilities will include expanding Accord’s brand presence as well as developing long-term business growth strategies. He will work closely with Accord’s leadership team to develop client relationships, lead new transaction opportunities and represent Accord at various industry events.
crowdfundinsider.com
finbots.ai Expands into Indonesia, Partners with Proptech Tanaku
Finbots.ai, an artificial intelligence (AI) firm for credit modeling, has signed an agreement to partner with Proptech Tanaku, expanding their services into Indonesia. According to a company statement, finbots.ai platform will help Tanaku quickly create a high-quality customer risk assessment model to streamline pre-mortgage financing while reducing losses. At the same time, the solution is expected to help Tanaku expand its reach to new segments and democratize access to home ownership.
