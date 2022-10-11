Our annual roundup of fintech's most influential leaders is back. Here's the top 10, but check out our FinTech Top 100 Leaders special for the full list. Our annual roundup of the FinTech Top 100 Leaders is back, and it includes some of the most influential figures within the industry. They are the voices shaping the future direction of money, the thinkers changing perceptions of finance. You can read the full list here.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO