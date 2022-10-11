Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Related
WILX-TV
In My View: There is no clear-cut pre-season favorite on the men’s side
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Quietly Big Ten basketball media days were held this week and for the first time in a long time, there is no clear-cut pre-season favorite on the men’s side. Indiana is picked first, Michigan third, and MSU fourth, but no one really knows how accurate...
WILX-TV
In My View: MSU needs to satisfy the fans
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I agree with Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker, put a good product that wins on the field and the fans at Spartan Stadium won’t depart early as they’ve done the past two home games against Minnesota and Ohio State. I say fans who...
WILX-TV
MSU to Honor National Championship Hockey Team
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State will honor its 2007 NCAA championship hockey team this Friday night in Munn Arena. The ceremony will come in the second intermission of the game against U Mass-Lowell. The teams open the two game series Thursday night and both games begin at 7 o’clock. MSU has a 1-1 record after splitting two games with Bowling Green last week end. MSU’s coach Rick Comley, who led the 2007 team and is now athletic director at Northern Michigan University, will be on hand with most of his players.
WILX-TV
Dewitt finds, beats Friday opponent, Detroit Loyola, 49-28
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - After Lansing Everett pulled out of Friday’s game against the Dewitt Panthers, Dewitt had to find another opponent. They welcomed in Detroit Loyola with a 49-28 win over the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs’ bus hit some traffic, so the game was delayed, but the Panthers had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
In My View: What games have my attention
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three area high school football games tonight have my attention, full details tonight on Friday Night Frenzy. Mason, lone unbeaten Greater Lansing team, hosts 4-3 Jackson which could be a dangerous game unless Mason plays to the level it has played all season; Olivet at Williamston, two playoff bound teams, there should be plenty of offense in this one; and East Lansing at Holt, our game of the night and Holt would be an underdog but East Lansing can’t get sloppy in this one because Holt has already beaten Grand Ledge on the road. These are the big three matchups tonight as I see it which we will highlight on the Frenzy.
WILX-TV
Morrice moves to 7-1 with big win over Portland St. Pats
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Morrice Orioles just keep winning. Their latest, a 46-24 victory over Portland St. Patrick. Dustin Copeland scored early and often to help the Orioles in their latest win. They take on Fulton next. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news...
WILX-TV
Tip Time Announced For Aircraft Carrier Game
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s November 11th aircraft carrier basketball game in San Diego against Gonzaga will tip off at 6:30pm Michigan time. That’s 3:30pm on the West Coast. It’s the second time MSU has played in the setting. The Spartans open the regular season at home November 7th against Northern Arizona. Tom Izzo begins his 28th season as MSU’s head coach.
WILX-TV
Laingsburg wins 6th straight, takes down Perry 34-14
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - With a share of the CMAC secured, the Laingsburg Wolfpack welcomed in Perry, trying to get to .500 on the season. At the half, the Wolfpack led 21-0. They added to that in the third with a touchdown run by Mikey Brooks. Perry Quarterback Austin Poirier...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WILX-TV
Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates beat Bath Bees
WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WILX) - It’s not often the Bath Bees come into Westphalia to take on P-W Pirates with a better record, but the season marks evened out Friday with a 41-12 Pirate win over Bath. The Pirates led by as much as 34-0, and they’ve won 2 in...
WILX-TV
Emoni Bates Reinstated at EMU
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) - Emoni Bates has been reinstated to the Eastern Michigan basketball team and as a student after prosecutors agreed to drop felony charges against him. The 18-year-old Bates was a top prospect out of high school who transferred to Eastern Michigan in August after playing his freshman season at Memphis. He was charged after police found a gun in a car he was driving last month. Defense attorney Steve Haney said the vehicle and the gun didn’t belong to Bates. The school says Bates was “immediately reinstated to all athletic and campus activities” because of the agreement between prosecutors and his attorneys.
WILX-TV
Williamston beats Olivet on late drive
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets used the skill of QB Alex Petersburg to get a win over Olivet on Friday. With the score tied late, the Hornets drove 70 yards and Petersburg scored from 15 yards out. Petersburg threw for 218 yards, and ran for three scores. Bo...
WILX-TV
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Bobby Horton III
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Bobby Horton III of Olivet. This sixth-grade student competed in track in the Junior Olympics. He finished in the top 20 in the 200-meter and the long jump. He also plays football. If you know a youngster just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WILX-TV
DeWitt Finds Friday Foe
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt High School’s football team will play a home game this Friday after all. The Panthers accepted a forfeit last week from Okemos and Tuesday Lansing Everett notified DeWitt it would not play this Friday night’s scheduled game. DeWitt has instead lined up non league foe Detroit Loyola who comes to town with a 7pm kick off. DeWitt will not get the forfeit win from Everett since it scheduled another game instead. The Panthers have a 4-3 season record.
WILX-TV
Lansing Sexton tops Lansing Eastern
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Sexton improved on their season with a 23-7 win over Lansing Eastern. Sexton improved to 4-4, while Eastern is without a win this season. John Douglas kept his stellar back half of the season going, he had three more touchdowns this week. Now, Sexton has...
WILX-TV
Hillsdale College to break ground on new stadium and field
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale will break ground on the Lenda and Glenda Hill Stadium and Delp Field on Oct. 21. This project is part of the College’s outdoor athletic facility improvement plan. The new baseball field and the stadium will include a concession stand, covered grandstand, dugouts, press box, stadium lighting, and a synthetic turf field.
WILX-TV
Communities rally after Dansville Middle School football player hurt during game
DANSVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - A Dansville Middle School football player is back home after suffering a traumatic brain injury on the football field in early October. Wednesday night, the team played for the first time since Kayden Keith suffered a brain bleed. “Doctors have been blown away by his progress....
WILX-TV
Students, lawmakers respond to Michigan State University President’s resignation
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley gave his notice of resignation to the Board of Trustees on Thursday. In his resignation letter, Stanley said he “lost confidence in the action of the current Board of Trustees and I cannot in good conscience continue to serve this board as constituted.”
WILX-TV
MSU President resignation raises questions about Board of Trustees election process
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the election is just weeks away, people will be voting on four Michigan State University Board of Trustee candidates. MSU graduate and State Senate Candidate Sam Singh said some policies should be changed in the coming future. “If we’re not seeing the level of...
WILX-TV
Howell man wins over $100K prize from Michigan Lottery
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 63-year-old Howell man wins $104,730 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize from the Michigan Lottery. David Uhrin, won after he was selected in a random drawing that took place on Sept. 7. He earned entries into the giveaway by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online. “I have been...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police investigating deadly hit-and-run
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that was discovered Friday morning. According to authorities, a motorist noticed sheets of plywood on the shoulder of the ramp from eastbound M-14 to southbound US-23. Police said the person pulled over to retrieve the wood and discovered the body in the grass.
Comments / 0