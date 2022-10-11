ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Speed

Here's Why Tesla and Porsche Should Fear Polestar

The car market is changing very fast. Every day there is a slew of new electric vehicles from brands you've never heard of, or manufacturers turning beloved internal combustion models into electric cars. But one electric brand is distinguishing itself from the competition, and that is Polestar. This cousin of Volvo has become Geely's standalone EV brand, and here's why it deserves more attention than it gets.
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla Semi is a good fit for the IRA despite Musk and Biden’s rocky relationship

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US President Joe Biden may not necessarily be close, but the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) appears to have encouraged the electric vehicle maker to finally release one of its most-delayed products today — the Tesla Semi. It’s a bit amusing, but the Tesla Semi does seem like a good fit for the IRA’s incentives.
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Tesla Will Now Sell US Customers a CCS1 Adapter For Public Charging

Tesla has just released an adapter that will allow for Tesla vehicles to use Electrify America, EVGo and other public DC fast chargers. Tesla owners have just doubled their available fast charging options. A Tesla-branded Combined Charging System 1 adapter (CCS1) has just appeared on Tesla’s own “Shop Tesla Website. The price is $250. Jump to the Tesla site by clicking this link.
CARS
insideevs.com

Hyundai's EV Hotel, Rivian, Amazon Vans, Honda OH: EV News Oct 14, 2022

This week, we have more news about Rivian production and the recall, Amazon's electric vans, Honda's upcoming EV factory in Ohio, and Hyundai's "hotel": Our Top EV News for the week of Oct 14, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and...
OHIO STATE
Benzinga

Tesla Set to Prove It's More Than an Automaker

Unlike SolarEdge SEDG which used to be one of its collaborators and the world’s largest utility company, NextEra Energy NEE, Tesla TSLA is still very much an automaker despite its ambition to become a “global decentralized electric utility”. CEO Elon Musk always insists on Tesla being a tech company, or more recently, an AI-company with its energy division eventually being an equal or exceeding its automotive division.
BUSINESS
Road & Track

A Worrying Number of Tesla Owners Treat Autopilot as Self-Driving

Tesla calls its bundle of driver-assist features Autopilot. It also sells a $15,000 package called "Full Self-Driving Capability" with the promise that fully autonomous driving will be enabled when the technology is ready. Tesla does not actually sell a full self-driving car, yet a lot of owners don't know this.
CARS
Jalopnik

Tesla Is Luxury Car Sales King in the U.S. and It's Not All That Close

Tesla is leaving every other luxury vehicle brand far behind in terms of U.S. sales this year, General Motors is investing millions in an Australian minerals company to secure raw materials for its Ultium battery cells, and Toyota finally opens a plant in Myanmar that was put on hold because of a coup. All those stories and a lot more The Morning Shift for Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Hitachi Energy will expand its Virginia power transformer factory to meet soaring US demand

Global sustainable energy giant Hitachi Energy today announced that it will spend more than $37 million to expand and upgrade its power transformer factory in South Boston, Virginia. This is in response to soaring demand for power transformers from utility companies that are scrambling to accommodate the renewable energy boom after the Biden administration passed the Inflation Reduction Act in August.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
The Guardian

General Motors takes on Tesla with new energy division

General Motors is expanding beyond car-making, with plans to offer energy storage and management services to residential and commercial customers through its new GM Energy unit in a move that puts it in even greater competition with Tesla. “We’re getting into the entire ecosystem of energy management,” GM executive Travis...
BUSINESS
notebookcheck.net

Tesla Model 3 pulls 35 miles of extra range after its LFP battery charge display drops to zero

Half of Tesla's new vehicles now come with LFP batteries thanks to the bestselling Model 3 and Model Y. Those phosphate packs offer lower energy density and shorter ranges than their performance nickel-laden counterparts in the Model S/X. Elon Musk is on record saying that this is not that big of a deal as the LFP chemistry allows the battery to be charged to 100% with much less degradation potential than the more expensive nickel-cobalt units.
CARS
electrek.co

Rivian R1T electric pickups are in Africa to help with conservation efforts

Rivian has yet to officially expand R1T electric pickup deliveries outside of the United States, but some electric pickups are already in Africa – for a good cause. After a year in production, Rivian is just now starting to expand outside of the United States with the first deliveries expected in Canada by the end of the year.
CARS
electrek.co

Sunrun, Ford’s official charging partner, launches a home EV charger [update]

San Francisco-headquartered Sunrun, the largest residential solar and battery storage installer in the US, has launched a home electric vehicle (EV) charger. October 14 update: Enel X Way, the Enel Group’s global electric mobility business, has announced that it will be providing Sunrun’s new smart Level 2 home EV chargers.
VERMONT STATE
Entrepreneur

Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock

Magna produces auto parts and systems to the 50 largest automobile brands worldwide. Magna will begin production of its Fisker’s EVs in November. Russia and a strong US dollar took a large bite out of Q2 2022 earnings. The Company sees a second-half 2022 rebound from semiconductor supply and...
BUSINESS

