ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kathy Najimy reveals hesitations over Hocus Pocus script in resurfaced interview: ‘Witches were healthcare workers and midwives’

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SDiLD_0iUlGJL700

A resurfaced interview featuring Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy has gone viral for its relevant message nearly 30 years later.

In the interview clip that’s been making the rounds on TikTok , Najimy appeared on the Today show back in 1993 to promote the film’s original installment, Hocus Pocus . While speaking with co-anchor Katie Couric, Najimy addressed her initial hesitation about taking on the role of Mary Sanderson because she “didn’t want to offend or stereotype real witches .”

“At the risk of having America roll their eyes, I just feel supportive of all groups, whether they’re women’s groups or gay groups or racial groups, and I know that there are groups of witches out there,” she told Couric at the time.

“I mean, I’m not a witch. I don’t know any personally,” the Sister Act star added. “But when I read the script, I thought this is really perpetuating a stereotype about an evil ugly witch and I know that there are groups of really strong women who sort of bind together, within are very spiritual and powerful. I didn’t want to be part of perpetuating that myth.”

To ease her uncertainty about the script, she spoke to director Kenny Ortega about her hesitations. Najimy even said she sought advice from “goddess of the world who knows everything” – Gloria Steinem.

“She said that the interesting thing was that originally some of the women who were said to be witches were healthcare workers and midwives ,” Najimy explained. “So that’s where the notion of baby eating came because they would perform abortions sometimes. So the women would go in pregnant and come out not. So, that’s the gossip about baby eating, which is of course untrue. These were just health care workers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13obaS_0iUlGJL700

Earlier this week, a clip of the 1993 interview was shared on TikTok by user @wob25 , where it received more than 130k views. “Kathy Najimy was way ahead of her time!” they captioned the post.

“In 1993. She said this in 1993! What a legend. I’ve always loved her, but this just cements it,” one person commented.

“That’s amazingly progressive for 1993!!!” another user wrote.

“Wow this is honestly incredible that she said that back in the early 90s,” someone else agreed.

@wob25

#hocuspocusmovie #hocuspocus2 #hocuspocus #kathynajimy #bettemidler #sarahjessicaparker #disney #sandersonsisters

♬ original sound - Rob

Still, some parents have urged their children not to watch Hocus Pocus 2 , claiming that the film can “unleash hell” in one’s “home”.

During a recent interview with KWTX , Texas mother Jamie Gooch issued a warning about the plot of the Disney+ film . “A worst case scenario is: you unleash hell on your kids and in your home,” she said. “The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices.”

“Do not watch this film,” she added. “Everybody thinks it’s fake and innocent, but they could be casting any type of spell that they want to, anything could be coming through that TV screen into your home.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PLUVo_0iUlGJL700

Kathy Najimy reprises her role as one-third of the evil Sanderson Sisters in Hocus Pocus 2 , alongside co-stars Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker. Similar to the first installment , Hocus Pocus 2 follows a group of young girls trying to stop the three witches from kidnapping and harming the children of Salem, Massachusetts, after accidentally being brought back to life.

Hocus Pocus 2 , which was released on 30 September, is available to stream on Disney+ in the US and the UK.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Kathy Najimy Breaks Silence on Being ‘Separate Friends’ With Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall

“You know, we all can have separate friends,” Kathy Najimy told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of her new movie, Hocus Pocus 2. The comment came in regard to her friendship with Hocus Pocus costar Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah’s former Sex In The City costar Kim Cattrall. With the ongoing rift between Sarah, 57, and Kim, 66, Kathy said that she’s been able to negotiate her relationship with the individual women. “You can love two people the same that are on, you know, different parts of the universe,” said Najimy, 65. “Being friends with one person doesn’t mean you’re not friends with the other person.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Kathy Najimy Explains Why Mary's Crooked Smile Is Backwards in Hocus Pocus 2: 'We Can Justify It'

"It's on the other side mainly because it's so hard for me to do it on the side I did it on 30 years ago," Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy said in a recent interview Kathy Najimy is clearing the air about her character's signature quirk in the Hocus Pocus film franchise. In 1993's iconic Hocus Pocus, Najimy's Mary Sanderson has a crooked smile, a detail Najimy, 65, improvised during shooting. In the newly-released sequel, Najimy continues to use the misshapen smile, but this time on the...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Texas State
People

Whoopi Goldberg Tells Kathy Najimy Hocus Pocus 2 'Helped' Make Sister Act 3 Happen

"It took a little while, but it's happening," Whoopi Goldberg said on The View when asked about Sister Act 3 Sister Act 3 may feature Whoopi Goldberg thanks to all the love for Hocus Pocus 2! On Friday, Goldberg, 66, spoke with Sister Act costar Kathy Najimy during an episode of The View, and admitted that the buzz surrounding Hocus Pocus 2 sparked her interest in taking part in a third installment of Sister Act. This week, Disney+ revealed that Hocus Pocus 2 — which comes nearly 30 years after the 1993 original — became the...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins, 13, Are Nearly As Tall As Her As They Join Her For ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, brought almost her entire family to the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere event on Tuesday, September 27, including her 13-year-old twins. The actress posed for photos with husband Matthew Broderick, 60, and their daughters Tabitha and Marion on the red carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Sarah’s twins were nearly as tall as her in the adorable family photos.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Ortega
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Katie Couric
Person
Gloria Steinem
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Kathy Najimy
Vogue Magazine

Kathy Najimy Knows She’s a Gay icon

Still, as one of Hollywood’s greatest living character actors, Najimy’s work in Hocus Pocus and other campy classics is the stuff of legend: There was her turn as the irreverent Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act; as the stressed-out mother in Rat Race; and she even voiced King of the Hill’s Peggy Hill (“I’m Peggy Hill—ho yeah!”). So, in honor of the sequel’s release, we couldn’t resist catching up with Najimy to talk about becoming a Sanderson sister again, how she stays so funny, being a gay icon (“I love the gays!”), and why her ongoing activism work is so important to her.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Healthcare Workers#Midwives#Film Star#Hocus Pocus 2#Tiktok
TVLine

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Developing Father-Son Comedy at CBS

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are once again taking their father-son act to the small screen, this time in their first joint sitcom. The real-life relatives will play father and son in a CBS multi-cam comedy, co-written by Wayans and Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), our sister site Deadline reports. Wayans will reportedly play a famous, divorced radio show host known as “Poppa,” who vows to make a proper adult out of his grown son (Wayans Jr.), who is quickly approaching 40. For what it’s worth, Wayans Jr.’s character is said to have all of his father’s charm “and none of...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Selena Gomez Is Working on Rebooting Beloved '90s Movie

Selena Gomez just wrapped up Only Murders in the Building Season 2 at Hulu, and is already working on her next project. According to Deadline, sources say 20th Century is developing a reboot of the 1988 film Working Girl, which starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack. Gomez is said to be in final negotiations to be a producer on the film, which is being adapted by Ilana Pena. No other details are available at this time, but Deadline noted that the film is likely to premiere on Hulu.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
murphysmultiverse.com

Paddy Considine Reveals What Killed King Viserys

With the conclusion of the eighth episode of House of the Dragon came the conclusion of a season-long journey toward death for one of the series’ main characters. After a long and gradual decline in health over the first season, King Viserys I Targaryen died in his sleep in the final moments of Sunday’s latest episode. In an interview, actor Paddy Considine gave some insight into the cause of the suffering and death for the now-deceased King of Westeros.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

‘I don’t care what my value is today’: teen dream Ryan Phillippe on co-parenting with Reese Witherspoon and opening a B&B

Back in 2006, when Ryan Phillippe was 32, he flew to Costa Rica in the hope of escaping a media maelstrom. He and his wife of seven years, Reese Witherspoon, had announced they were separating, and the LA paparazzi, then at its peak madness, pursued him everywhere. So he left the country in search of anonymity. No such luck: when he landed, some people excitedly approached him.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

880K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy