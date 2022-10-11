ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Pinnacle beats Chaparral behind first-quarter flurry to move to 5-1

When Pinnacle coach Dana Zupke sat in his office this week, conjuring up a game plan to attack Chaparral on Friday night, even he might not have been able to imagine a start quite like the one his Pioneers produced. By the time Jacobie Rucker spun out of a pile and lunged across the goal line to score his second touchdown, Pinnacle already led, 13-0. And yet, just 3:50 of game time had elapsed. Only 10 plays...
PHOENIX, AZ

