Read full article on original website
Related
How Did Healing Ourselves Get So Exhausting?
Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and transport yourself mentally back in time to the year 2013. The actor and wellness entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow is making an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show to promote some “all-natural tricks to revitalizing your body from the inside out.” Paltrow has four things to recommend: daikon radish (“it’s got really high enzyme content”), oil of oregano (for colds), magnesium supplements (“they say it really calms the nervous system”), and colloidal silver, a tincture of tiny silver particles that she says “really keeps viruses away; it’s a real viral repellent.”
YOGA・
Psych Centra
Subconscious Anxiety: Can You Have Anxiety and Not Know It?
Even if you’re not consciously aware of it, anxiety could still be affecting your life and well-being. The idea of being anxious without knowing it might sound impossible. But the subconscious mind is more than capable of producing anxious thoughts, which may be hard to recognize. Sometimes, the root...
Psych Centra
Anxiety Waiting: What to Do When You Have to Wait
Soothing sensory tools and grounding techniques, such as music and deep breathing, can help when you’re experiencing waiting-related anxiety. We’ve all heard the saying, “Good things come to those who wait,” but who can wait patiently?. Waiting is hard, nail-biting work. Whether you’re waiting to hear...
Couples Therapists, What Are The First Signs That Signal A Relationship Won't Last?
We want to know all of the early red flags you recognize in relationships.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Psych Centra
How to Relax Your Mind When Stressed
We look at simple techniques to relieve stress and give your brain a break. During high stress, we may feel our minds racing with ruminating thoughts. Pressure from work, relationship issues with your partner, financial concerns — it all can feel overwhelming and all-consuming. of people in the United...
Comments / 0