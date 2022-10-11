ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Can You Guess Louisiana's Most Popular Halloween Candy?

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It's that time of year again! When the weather cools down and a chill lingers in the air as Halloween lovers put the final touches on their costumes and stock up on all of the best candy.

CandyStore.com analyzed data from 15 years of its nationwide sales to see which candies are the most popular Halloween treats in each state, and with the National Retail Federation expecting spending to reach $3.1 Billion in 2022, there's a lot to choose from.

Coming as no surprise, many of the most popular candies are chocolate-based, such as Reese's Cups and Snickers, but there are still plenty of people who enjoy a fruitier or sour twist to their go-to treat, like Starburst and Sour Patch Kids.

So what is Louisiana's favorite Halloween candy?

Lemonheads

According to the report, Louisiana's top candy for Halloween is the sweet and sour Lemonheads candy. Louisianans also enjoy enjoy a bit of chocolate for Halloween with their second-choice favorite Reese's Cups. The state's third favorite Halloween candy is Blow Pops. Louisiana stands out from the rest of the country as Lemonheads are only the top choice for the Pelican State.

Check out the full report to see a breakdown of each state's favorite Halloween candy.

