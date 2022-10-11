These Texas Towns Share Names With Popular European Destinations
The Lone Star State is home to several cities that share names with some major European destinations. And though it may be much different than traveling to the real places, these Texas towns still have a lot to offer.
KXAN compiled a list of Texas towns that share names with European destinations. Here is the complete list:
Athens
Athens is the county seat of Henderson County.
Dublin
Dublin is located in Central Texas, in the southwest corner of Erath county.
Edinburgh
Edinburgh is the county seat of Hidalgo County.
Geneva
Geneva is the oldest continuously occupied town in East Texas.
Liverpool
Liverpool is located in Brazoria County.
London
London is an unincorporated community in northeast Kimble County.
Moscow
Moscow is an unincorporated community in Polk County.
Naples
Naples is located in Morris County.
Newcastle
Newcastle is situated in Young County in the Texas Panhandle.
Paris
Paris is located in Lamar County.
