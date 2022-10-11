ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NFL, police investigate after Davante Adams caught on video shoving photographer to ground

By Nexstar Media Wire, Heidi Schmidt
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fxNTf_0iUlB6qI00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( WDAF ) – Both the NFL and Kansas City police are investigating after video showed Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoving a photographer to the ground as he ran off the field Monday night.

It happened following a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams was visibly upset as he left the field after a collision with fellow Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow snuffed out a chance to win the game. He made his way to the tunnel when the photographer walked in front of him. That’s when video showed Adams shoving the photographer.

The photographer contacted Kansas City police officers working security at the stadium around 10:30 p.m., just minutes after the game ended.

Draymond Green apologizes after leaked footage shows attack on Jordan Poole: ‘I was wrong’

According to the report filed, the photographer told officers he was injured when Adams pushed him and went to the hospital for treatment Monday night. Police said the injuries are not life-threatening.

Detectives with Kansas City’s assault unit will investigate the case. When they are finished with the investigation, the department says it will be forwarded to either city or county prosecutors to determine if charges are warranted.

The Chiefs said the photographer is not one of its employees.

The NFL confirmed to Nexstar’s WDAF Tuesday the league is reviewing the incident and Adams could be disciplined for his actions.

Adams later apologized for his actions on Twitter .

“He jumped in front of me coming off the field. I kind of pushed him. He ended up on the ground,” Adams said after the game. “I want to apologize to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him really just running in front of me.”

“I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s the way I responded. I want to apologize to him for that.”

Adams had three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the game. He has 29 catches for 414 yards and five TDs so far in his first season with the Raiders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Four States Home Page

Frontenac holds on to win against Parsons by a touchdown

Frontenac were on the road at Parsons where they took on the Vikings. The Raiders wins by a touchdown 27-21 to hold off Parsons. The Raiders will finish their season at home as they will host the Galena Bulldogs at 7:00 pm on Friday, October 21st.
FRONTENAC, MO
Four States Home Page

15-year-old Carthage boy found safe

CARTHAGE, Mo — A Carthage teenager reported missing earlier today by the Carthage Police Department, has been found. Carthage PD says 15-year-old Macen M. Routh was located and is reported to be safe. Earlier this afternoon (10/11), Carthage Police sent out a missing child alert, asking for help locating the male teen. Routh was listed […]
CARTHAGE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Four States Home Page

One person airlifted after vehicle strikes pedestrian

GALENA, Kans. — A vehicle strikes a pedestrian on a residential street in Galena, sending one person to a Joplin hospital. It happened this evening (Tuesday, October 11th) near the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Wood Street. Galena Police Chief, Billy Charles said the pedestrian was then airlifted to Freeman Hospital. The extent […]
GALENA, KS
Four States Home Page

BREAKING: Suspect in custody after shots fired at Joplin Police

JOPLIN, Mo. — One man is in custody after shooting at Joplin Police and then leading officers on a vehicle pursuit. The incident began around 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening in the area of 7th and Schifferdecker, when Joplin Police attempted to pull over a vehicle for a routine traffic stop. The driver of that vehicle […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
Four States Home Page

Journey Toward Hope hosts an open house

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new counseling center called Journey Toward Hope hosted an open house today. Journey Toward Hope will be able to provide services in several different areas and for all ages. The new organization offers counselors that specialize in all of areas of education, like reading and math. Counseling is also available for […]
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#The Kansas City Chiefs#Nexstar#Wdaf
Four States Home Page

Thousands in Webb City line Main Street for parade

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Homecoming week celebrations in Webb City continued this afternoon and evening with a parade on Main Street. Several thousand people lined Main, from 3rd Street to Stadium Drive to watch Webb City’s homecoming parade. The event featured more than fifty entries, which included the Junior High and High School marching bands, […]
WEBB CITY, MO
Four States Home Page

“Human side of the badge” shown by local police

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Several police departments in Southeast Kansas participate in a nationwide event meant to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they protect. The event is called “Faith and Blue.” It began in 2020, following several high profile incidents across the United States, where residents of many cities called for […]
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy