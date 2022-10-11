UTA will increase its investments into creator economy and Web3 startups as part of a new partnership with investment firm Investcorp, the agency said on Wednesday. Known as UTA.VC, the partnership has already resulted in investments into companies like the data analytics firm Antenna, blockchain tech company ConsenSys, the influencer marking platform Bounty, the fitness app FitOn and the NFT companies Percs and Danvas.More from The Hollywood ReporterAre Virtual Influencers the Real Deal?UTA Names Allan Haldeman Head of New York OfficeNFT Artist Diana Sinclair Signs With UTA, Sets Auction at Christie's Investcorp’s Anand Radhakrishnan and UTA’s Caroline Jacobs, Clinton Foy and Sam...

