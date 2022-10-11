Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Merlin Investor Launches Investment Platform To Provide Financial Data And Analytics
Personal investment solutions provider, Merlin Investor, announced the launch of a platform providing retail traders with strategic planning capabilities and a broad view into their investment portfolios. Users can access financial data, social sentiment, news, and content to create their personal investment strategies on the platform. The assets covered by...
UTA to Fund Creator Economy, Web3 Startups With Investcorp Backing
UTA will increase its investments into creator economy and Web3 startups as part of a new partnership with investment firm Investcorp, the agency said on Wednesday. Known as UTA.VC, the partnership has already resulted in investments into companies like the data analytics firm Antenna, blockchain tech company ConsenSys, the influencer marking platform Bounty, the fitness app FitOn and the NFT companies Percs and Danvas.More from The Hollywood ReporterAre Virtual Influencers the Real Deal?UTA Names Allan Haldeman Head of New York OfficeNFT Artist Diana Sinclair Signs With UTA, Sets Auction at Christie's Investcorp’s Anand Radhakrishnan and UTA’s Caroline Jacobs, Clinton Foy and Sam...
bitcoinist.com
How Ripple Bolsters Its Foothold In Europe, New Partnerships Announced
Payment company Ripple announced a partnership with a payment provider for the online marketplace Lemonway. This is the first France-based customer that will leverage RippleNet’s On Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution, supported by XRP. The payment provider will use ODL to improve its treasury payment process. As Bitcoinist reported, Ripple...
Embroker Names David Derigiotis as New Chief Insurance Officer
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Embroker, the digital platform making it radically simple to get business insurance, announced that David Derigiotis has joined as Chief Insurance Officer (CIO). Derigiotis comes on board at a pivotal time to continue Embroker’s momentum, and lead the development of Embroker’s innovative insurance vertical products, particularly cybersecurity, technology and privacy offerings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005405/en/ David Derigiotis, Chief Insurance Officer at Embroker (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
With $67M in new capital, NorthOne is doubling down on SMBs as some fintech companies pull back
A flurry of fintechs emerged in hope of meeting that demand while incumbent banks clamored to step up their own digital games. And then there were those companies that existed well before the pandemic. New York-based challenger bank NorthOne is one such example. Founded by Eytan Bensoussan and Justin Adler in 2016, the startup was born to serve small business owners such as barbers, mechanics and local restaurant owners.
NFL・
Black Executive Appointed Vice Chairman of Carlyle Global Credit, Among Other High-Profile Roles
Aren LeeKong has been appointed vice chairman of Carlyle Global Credit, CEO of the Carlyle Business Development Companies, and head of Carlyle’s Direct Lending business. The appointments, effective January 1, 2023, were made recently by The Carlyle Group, one of the world’s largest private equity and alternative asset management firms, with $376 billion of assets under management as of late June this year, according to its website.
coinjournal.net
Crypto.com invests $145M in its new European headquarters
Crypto.com has followed Binance in launching a headquarters in France in a bid to establish its presence in Europe. Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com announced on Wednesday that it had launched its European headquarters in France. The company said it spent around $145 million to establish its European headquarters. In its blog...
Yahoo!
Walgreens beats on Q4 earnings, raises U.S. health care fiscal 2025 sales
Walgreens Boots Alliance beat fourth-quarter earnings estimates and also saw a revenue beat, while raising its U.S. health care sales guidance for fiscal 2025. - Let's also talk about some of the other earnings scenarios that we're watching. Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, those shares have been going higher this morning. And they're still hanging on to a relatively small gain, up 6/10 of 1% here, beating estimates in the latest quarter, lifting US health care fiscal 2025 sales target there for Walgreens.
Markets leap on reports of Liz Truss’s tax cuts U-turn. No time to dally
As PM ponders which measures to junk from mini-budget, pound rises by two cents against dollar
Kitchen and Bath Design News
Legacy of a Corporate Giant
The kitchen and bath industry lost a transformational leader and corporate giant last month with the passing, at age 83, of Kohler Co. Executive Chairman Herbert V. Kohler, Jr., whose bold ideas, indomitable spirit and extraordinary breadth of contributions left an indelible imprint on the nation’s housing and residential remodeling markets.
crowdfundinsider.com
House Republicans Tell Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to Ensure Bank, Fintech Partnerships
All financial services will eventually be Fintech services, but some traditional financial firms struggle to become digitally native. Traditional banks, typically smaller ones, fall into this category. Most of these smaller banks have purchased services from Fintechs, thus providing modern platforms – others have partnered with Fintechs to provide updated services. Few have gone it alone.
ffnews.com
Glia CEO Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship for a Second Consecutive Year
Goldman Sachs is recognizing Glia CEO and Co-Founder Dan Michaeli as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California. Goldman Sachs selected Michaeli from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. He launched Glia with co-founders Justin DiPietro and...
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft vet joins Domo as chief people officer; Madrona hires new partner; more
— Microsoft veteran Monica Pool Knox is now chief people officer of data platform company Domo. Knox worked for Microsoft for almost five years, departing in April 2021. She most recently served as global head of human resources at the tech giant for mixed reality, AI platform & cloud security, and identity.
Immuron Announces Strategic Investment In UK-Based Gut Health Company
Immuron Limited IMRN signed a strategic investment and option agreement with Ateria Health Limited for an upfront cash investment of £1.48 million. The company has also announced a strategic investment of approximately £1.5 million (A$2.6 million) to acquire an initial 17.5% of Ateria Health. Potential adjustment to share...
Fortune
Even with a possible recession looming, startups see opportunity in the Great Resignation
High-level talent is more plentiful, but luring those workers takes a special touch.
ffnews.com
Opal and Choco Up Partner to offer Revenue Based Financing
Opal, a Major Payment Institution (MPI) licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is announcing its partnership with growth financing partner Choco Up, the leading revenue-based financing platform in Asia. Together, they will offer a range of financing and growth solutions to e-commerce and digital companies, the most unique of which, is revenue-based financing (“RBF”).
‘It’s not just what you do, but the why’: Threshold Ventures cofounder Emily Melton on the success of startups
Emily Melton, cofounder and managing partner of Threshold Ventures (center), at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit 2022 in Laguna Niguel, Calif. The economic fluctuations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and high inflationary environments have impacted the investments and strategies of entrepreneurs over the past two years, emphasizing the need for purpose in a successful startup.
financefeeds.com
Broadridge taps MX to provide financial advisors with 360º customer view
“Investors today have an unprecedented level of control over their assets, but the current market environment has reminded us that it is still beneficial to have access to the personal touch of an advisor.”. Broadridge Financial Solutions has partnered with open finance specialist MX to utilize the company’s financial data...
Comcast Corporation Promotes Mike Cavanagh to President
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) today announced that Mike Cavanagh has been named President. With this promotion, Mike will work closely with Chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts to manage the businesses and teams across the company. Mike will be only the third President in the company’s 59-year history. He will remain Chief Financial Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005268/en/ Mike Cavanagh, President and Chief Financial Officer, Comcast Corporation (Photo: Comcast Corporation)
tipranks.com
Zscaler Down After CTO Resigns
Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS), the cloud security company announced that Amit Sinha, the company’s CTO and President of R&D, Operations, and Customer Service had resigned, effective from October 21. Sinha has taken up the position of CEO at a privately-held technology company. However, Dr. Sinha will continue to be on...
