To honor the history and legacy of CU Denver’s Aurarian heritage, we have created an initiative, along with our Auraria Higher Education Center partners, to re-envision Ninth Street Historic Park as a geographic and emotional heart of Denver. The area includes approximately a dozen homes—many more than a century old—that were saved from demolition when the land was used to create a shared campus in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Now, as CU Denver turns 50, the university is conducting a historic preservation project that will update some of the homes’ infrastructure and restore their historic character.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO