Serial Killer Pals Jeffrey Dahmer & Ottis Toole Held John Walsh's Son 'Captive' Before His Severed Head Was Found, Blockbuster Book Claims
Police are convinced Ottis Toole kidnapped Adam Walsh while the youngster was shopping with his mom at a Hollywood, Florida, mall on July 27, 1981, but one investigator claims the convicted serial killer worked with his sick pal Jeffrey Dahmer to commit the crime.Author Arthur Jay Harris made the chilling connection in his book Jeffrey Dahmer's Dirty Secret: The Unsolved Murder of Adam Walsh, in which he claimed to have details about the kidnapping of American's Most Wanted host John Walsh's son.According to Harris, Adam convinced his mom into letting him play video games at the arcade inside the mall,...
Happy Face serial killer sends daughter chilling letters from prison, calls her fat & creeps on her Instagram
THE DAUGHTER of the infamous 'Happy Face' serial killer has publicly shared letters that she's received from her father while he's in prison. Melissa Moore, who's known as @lifeafterhappyface on TikTok, posted a video about a letter she received from her dad. She received an overwhelming response on the app...
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother slams Colorado police over handling of Chloe Campbell disappearance
The half-brother of JonBenét Ramsey — a six-year-old girl who was murdered in 1996 and whose killer was never caught — has crticised the Boulder, Colorado, police department for its handling of the disappearance of Chloe Campbell.John Ramsey lashed out at the department on Twitter. "Damn shame @boulderpolice refused the help of the much more experienced Denver PD," he wrote, linking to an article about an 18-year-old cold case the DPD solved. Damn shame @boulderpolice refused the help of the much more experienced Denver PD. #jonbenetramseyhttps://t.co/yvayFj6XzY— John Andrew Ramsey (@JRamsey_Truth) October 6, 2022 Mr Ramsey also told The Daily...
This Is Ohio's Most Notorious Serial Killer
The United States has had more serial killers than any other country.
Jeffrey Dahmer killed 17 people before his crimes were discovered. These are the victims and what we knew about them
Those involved with the Netflix show "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" have said the goal was to tell the victims' stories and not provide Dahmer's point of view. But the 10-episode series spends little time with anyone besides Dahmer. That focus has led to criticism of the show, both from media outlets and from family members...
Little Is Known About Jeffrey Dahmer's Mother — What Happened to Joyce Dahmer?
We get a brief glimpse into the life of Joyce Dahmer in Ryan Murphy's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Based on the title, it's easy to assume Jeffrey Dahmer is the monster. However, you quickly learn there are several in this story — from the Milwaukee police department, whose racism and homophobia kept Dahmer on the streets, to a system that let him off easy after his first arrest.
Is This Unsolved Idaho Crime More Horrific Than Jeffrey Dahmer?
True crime is arguably the biggest streaming trend with Netflix's 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' blowing up and captivating audiences with the chilling tale of the psycho murderer that is Jeffrey Dahmer. But, what if I told you there could be someone more sinister than Dahmer lurking on the streets of the Treasure Valley?
North Texas Serial Killer Reginald Kimbro is the Subject of New 'Dateline'
Content warning: This article mentions rape and sexual assault. After multiple aggravated assault accusations in 2012 and 2014, Reginald Kimbro's nature as the subject of a decades-long investigation came to a head when he came under investigation for rape and murder in 2017. Now, Dateline reveals the full story of what happens when law enforcement does not recognize a repeat offender.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Family Is Still Alive: Details About His Father Lionel and Brother David
Details about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's father Lionel Dahmer and brother David Dahmer's whereabouts in 2022.
Debbie Collier live updates — Mystery deepens as cops reveal chilling clue — suspect yet to be named in brutal murder
POLICE who are investigating the death of missing Georgia mom Debbie Collier have released a chilling clue as they hunt for a murder suspect. Officials revealed a traffic camera photo of Collier's vehicle as it was driving just a few miles north of where her body was found. Less than...
Journalist who interviewed Jeffrey Dahmer: ‘He was a psychopath’
Nancy Glass, the journalist who was the last person to speak to Jeffrey Dahmer before he was killed in prison, reveals her details about the serial killer.
Where is Glenda Cleveland now? Jeffrey Dahmer's neighbor called the police on him
At the end of Episode Two of Netflix’s true crime series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” the audio of a real 911 phone call made to the Milwaukee police department plays. The voice on the phone is Glenda Cleveland, played by Niecy Nash in the show. Cleveland...
‘Monster — Dahmer’ Changed This Detail About Jeffrey Dahmer’s Neighbor Glenda Cleveland
Glenda Cleveland is an important character in Netflix's new series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, but the show makes some changes to her story.
‘Conversations with a Killer’: Jeffrey Dahmer’s Grandmother House Was the Site of Multiple Murders
Photos of Jeffrey Dahmer's grandmother's house in 2022, plus what the site where the Oxford Apartments once stood looks like.
Jeffrey Dahmer ‘Tools of Death’ Auction Stopped By Milwaukee Businessman, ‘Conversations With a Killer’ Reveals
Netflix's new Jeffrey Dahmer docuseries 'Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes' explains what happened to the serial killer's possessions after his death in 1994.
Inside heartbreaking plight of ‘humpty dumpty’ Jeffrey Dahmer victim Tracy Edwards who escaped but had survivor’s guilt
A MAN who escaped from Jeffrey Dahmer and ended the serial killer's reign of terror "never recovered" from his trauma, his former defense attorney said. Since Tracy Edwards escaped from Milwaukee murder house in July 1991 and testified, he became an addict, was in and out of homeless shelters, and arrested for allegedly throwing another homeless man off a bridge in 2011, his former lawyer Paul Ksicinski said.
Daughter of Happy Face Killer Shares Harrowing Jailhouse Messages From Dad
"My dad is known as the Happy Face serial killer but he's known as Dad to me," Melissa Moore told Newsweek.
Washington Examiner
California police hunting for serial killer after five 'interconnected' shootings
California may have a new serial killer — the first such nationally publicized case since the Golden State Killer was caught three years ago and became a household name, inspiring a book and a hit HBO series. Police in Stockton have linked five murder cases involving men who were...
Nightclub is blasted for promoting serial killer-themed Halloween night with pictures of mass murderers Rose West and Jeffrey Dahmer
A university nightclub has been forced to apologise after promoting a serial killer-themed Halloween party complete with pictures of Jeffrey Dahmer and Ted Bundy. The event announcement, which was posted to the Crisis student night Instagram page to be held at Rock City nightclub, was swiftly deleted after University of Nottingham students labeled it 'tone-deaf' and 'triggering'.
