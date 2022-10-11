ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

RadarOnline

Serial Killer Pals Jeffrey Dahmer & Ottis Toole Held John Walsh's Son 'Captive' Before His Severed Head Was Found, Blockbuster Book Claims

Police are convinced Ottis Toole kidnapped Adam Walsh while the youngster was shopping with his mom at a Hollywood, Florida, mall on July 27, 1981, but one investigator claims the convicted serial killer worked with his sick pal Jeffrey Dahmer to commit the crime.Author Arthur Jay Harris made the chilling connection in his book Jeffrey Dahmer's Dirty Secret: The Unsolved Murder of Adam Walsh, in which he claimed to have details about the kidnapping of American's Most Wanted host John Walsh's son.According to Harris, Adam convinced his mom into letting him play video games at the arcade inside the mall,...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
The Independent

JonBenét Ramsey’s brother slams Colorado police over handling of Chloe Campbell disappearance

The half-brother of JonBenét Ramsey — a six-year-old girl who was murdered in 1996 and whose killer was never caught — has crticised the Boulder, Colorado, police department for its handling of the disappearance of Chloe Campbell.John Ramsey lashed out at the department on Twitter. "Damn shame @boulderpolice refused the help of the much more experienced Denver PD," he wrote, linking to an article about an 18-year-old cold case the DPD solved. Damn shame @boulderpolice refused the help of the much more experienced Denver PD. #jonbenetramseyhttps://t.co/yvayFj6XzY— John Andrew Ramsey (@JRamsey_Truth) October 6, 2022 Mr Ramsey also told The Daily...
BOULDER, CO
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Jeffrey Dahmer killed 17 people before his crimes were discovered. These are the victims and what we knew about them

Those involved with the Netflix show "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" have said the goal was to tell the victims' stories and not provide Dahmer's point of view. But the 10-episode series spends little time with anyone besides Dahmer. That focus has led to criticism of the show, both from media outlets and from family members...
Distractify

Little Is Known About Jeffrey Dahmer's Mother — What Happened to Joyce Dahmer?

We get a brief glimpse into the life of Joyce Dahmer in Ryan Murphy's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Based on the title, it's easy to assume Jeffrey Dahmer is the monster. However, you quickly learn there are several in this story — from the Milwaukee police department, whose racism and homophobia kept Dahmer on the streets, to a system that let him off easy after his first arrest.
105.5 The Fan

Is This Unsolved Idaho Crime More Horrific Than Jeffrey Dahmer?

True crime is arguably the biggest streaming trend with Netflix's 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' blowing up and captivating audiences with the chilling tale of the psycho murderer that is Jeffrey Dahmer. But, what if I told you there could be someone more sinister than Dahmer lurking on the streets of the Treasure Valley?
Distractify

North Texas Serial Killer Reginald Kimbro is the Subject of New 'Dateline'

Content warning: This article mentions rape and sexual assault. After multiple aggravated assault accusations in 2012 and 2014, Reginald Kimbro's nature as the subject of a decades-long investigation came to a head when he came under investigation for rape and murder in 2017. Now, Dateline reveals the full story of what happens when law enforcement does not recognize a repeat offender.
The US Sun

Inside heartbreaking plight of ‘humpty dumpty’ Jeffrey Dahmer victim Tracy Edwards who escaped but had survivor’s guilt

A MAN who escaped from Jeffrey Dahmer and ended the serial killer's reign of terror "never recovered" from his trauma, his former defense attorney said. Since Tracy Edwards escaped from Milwaukee murder house in July 1991 and testified, he became an addict, was in and out of homeless shelters, and arrested for allegedly throwing another homeless man off a bridge in 2011, his former lawyer Paul Ksicinski said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Mail

Nightclub is blasted for promoting serial killer-themed Halloween night with pictures of mass murderers Rose West and Jeffrey Dahmer

A university nightclub has been forced to apologise after promoting a serial killer-themed Halloween party complete with pictures of Jeffrey Dahmer and Ted Bundy. The event announcement, which was posted to the Crisis student night Instagram page to be held at Rock City nightclub, was swiftly deleted after University of Nottingham students labeled it 'tone-deaf' and 'triggering'.
