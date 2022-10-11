Read full article on original website
azbigmedia.com
Odyssey Properties buys Nola on 50th in Arcadia for $37.25M
Odyssey Properties Group, a multifamily investment sponsor and private equity real estate firm based in Los Angeles, has acquired Nola on 50th, a 155-unit multifamily community located in the Arcadia submarket of Phoenix, Arizona, for $37.25 million. Nola on 50th, which Odyssey will be rebranding as Parq on 50th, is...
azbigmedia.com
Can fair chance hiring practices ease labor shortage?
Arizona businesses are struggling to weather a labor shortage that’s choking the state’s potential for economic growth. But we know there’s a well of untapped talent practically begging for an opportunity to save the day: Hundreds of thousands of people across Arizona that face barriers to employment because of a conviction or arrest history.
What’s on your ballot? AZ 2022 general election initiatives explained
Early voting has started in Arizona, and there are 10 propositions on the ballot. Photo by Jeremy Duda | Arizona Mirror The post What’s on your ballot? AZ 2022 general election initiatives explained appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
azbigmedia.com
Here are the winners of the 2022 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation awards
Honoring the organizations and individuals that fuel Arizona’s high-performance and fast-growing technology, science and education landscape, the Arizona Technology Council and the Arizona Commerce Authority have announced individual winners and company award finalists for the 2022 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation (GCOI). The company award winners will be announced at the annual event on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 4:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. Third St., West Building, Third Floor.
statepress.com
Market failure: 'It falls on all of us to end the housing crisis'
If you live in metro Phoenix, you’ve probably felt the effects of the housing crisis. Even if you’re paying rent on time every month, you may have chosen a longer commute to work or to live with roommates to make ends meet. According to Mark Stapp, director of ASU’s Center for Real Estate Theory and Practice, there’s an "increasing divide" between those who can afford to live in today’s housing market and those who cannot.
ABC 15 News
Hidden Gem: Arizona is home to one of the largest meteorite galleries in the world
TEMPE, AZ — Learn where meteorites come from and how planets form at Arizona State University! This Arizona hidden gem can be found on campus in Tempe at the Center for Meteorite Studies. The curated display features thousands of space rock samples beautifully arranged in glass cases on the...
iheart.com
This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Arizona
Finding an affordable place to live can almost seem impossible sometimes, especially in today's housing market. However, there are some suburbs and smaller towns that offer extremely affordable living costs. HomeSnacks released a list of the top ten cheapest places to live in the state. The website says, "Arizona is...
Developers propose microbrewery, restaurant at White Tank Mountains
Former Maricopa County supervisor Andy Kunasek's property was originally designed and used as a ranch and corral, but he said he always had a dream of turning it into a community gathering space.
WBUR
In race to become Arizona's top election official, 'it's a complete dichotomy of a choice'
The midterm elections are about three weeks away, and in some states around the country, many voters believe democracy itself is on the ballot. Arizona is one of several battlegrounds where candidates backed by former President Donald Trump have echoed his baseless claims of voter fraud. Trump headlined a rally recently in Mesa, Arizona, propping up candidates like Kari Lake for governor and Finchem for secretary of state.
1 Arizona City Ranks Among America's Best Cities For Driving
WalletHub ranked the 100 largest US cities based on driver-friendliness.
The Wall Street Journal Highlights the Loop 303 Growth Boom in Phoenix in a New YouTube Video
Yesterday, The Wall Street Journal released a fascinating 5-minute video report on their site and on YouTube highlighting the virtues of the Loop 303 corridor. The video is called, "Why a 17-Mile Stretch of Arizona Highway Is a Booming Logistics Hub." It shows why this strip has become one of the fastest-growing strips of industrial real estate in the U.S.
azbigmedia.com
Court order brings abortions back in Arizona, but providers take it day by day
Clinics in Arizona have largely resumed offering abortions after a court last week blocked a ruling that briefly outlawed the procedure, but providers said they are taking abortion’s future in the state day by day. The on-again, off-again availability of abortions was put back on again last week when...
This Is Arizona's Best Barbecue Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best barbecue place.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona politics: Katie Hobbs touts her political competence – and ‘sanity’
As Arizona politics take the national spotlight, AZ Big Media takes a look at the two candidates running for governor and how they stand on the issues important to Arizonans. Here is a look at Katie Hobbs. Katie Hobbs touts her political competence – and ‘sanity’. By John...
statepress.com
Opinion: Arizona's universal school voucher law is bad for public schools and democracy
An Arizona school voucher expansion bill has recently gone into effect after the petition set out to contest it didn't receive enough signatures for a referendum. This move is yet another heavy blow to Arizona's struggling public school system. Worse than that, it's now a reflection of how Arizona lawmakers are restricting democratic processes in their efforts to undermine public education.
peoriatimes.com
Signatures ‘fell short’ to block ESAs for all Arizona students
The apparently successful petition drive that blocked a “universal” expansion of Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts may not have been so successful after all. Officials with Save Our Schools Arizona, who said Friday, Sept. 23, that they turned in thousands more signatures than needed to force a vote on the issue, have now conceded that they “definitely got the numbers wrong.”
arizonasuntimes.com
Poll: Arizonans Unhappy with Country’s Direction
When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
vinepair.com
How Phoenix Emerged as an Unlikely Drinking Destination
For most of the 25 years I’ve lived in Phoenix, the city’s biggest draws seemed to be golf and retirement. Anything other than that felt like it sat on the sidelines — particularly the dining and drinking scene. But something has been shifting over the last decade and now you’re just as likely to find a quality cocktail bar as you are an 18th hole.
AZFamily
Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
arizonasuntimes.com
Goldwater Institute Fights ‘Release Time’ Practice in Phoenix to Prevent Forced Worker Financing of Union Activities
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) is preparing another fight in court against a practice called “release time” to protect non-union government workers from having their compensation used to fund union activities. “The City of Phoenix should not force its employees to forfeit their constitutional rights by funding the...
