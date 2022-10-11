ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

azbigmedia.com

Odyssey Properties buys Nola on 50th in Arcadia for $37.25M

Odyssey Properties Group, a multifamily investment sponsor and private equity real estate firm based in Los Angeles, has acquired Nola on 50th, a 155-unit multifamily community located in the Arcadia submarket of Phoenix, Arizona, for $37.25 million. Nola on 50th, which Odyssey will be rebranding as Parq on 50th, is...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Can fair chance hiring practices ease labor shortage?

Arizona businesses are struggling to weather a labor shortage that’s choking the state’s potential for economic growth. But we know there’s a well of untapped talent practically begging for an opportunity to save the day: Hundreds of thousands of people across Arizona that face barriers to employment because of a conviction or arrest history.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here are the winners of the 2022 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation awards

Honoring the organizations and individuals that fuel Arizona’s high-performance and fast-growing technology, science and education landscape, the Arizona Technology Council and the Arizona Commerce Authority have announced individual winners and company award finalists for the 2022 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation (GCOI). The company award winners will be announced at the annual event on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 4:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. Third St., West Building, Third Floor.
ARIZONA STATE
statepress.com

Market failure: 'It falls on all of us to end the housing crisis'

If you live in metro Phoenix, you’ve probably felt the effects of the housing crisis. Even if you’re paying rent on time every month, you may have chosen a longer commute to work or to live with roommates to make ends meet. According to Mark Stapp, director of ASU’s Center for Real Estate Theory and Practice, there’s an "increasing divide" between those who can afford to live in today’s housing market and those who cannot.
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Arizona

Finding an affordable place to live can almost seem impossible sometimes, especially in today's housing market. However, there are some suburbs and smaller towns that offer extremely affordable living costs. HomeSnacks released a list of the top ten cheapest places to live in the state. The website says, "Arizona is...
ARIZONA STATE
WBUR

In race to become Arizona's top election official, 'it's a complete dichotomy of a choice'

The midterm elections are about three weeks away, and in some states around the country, many voters believe democracy itself is on the ballot. Arizona is one of several battlegrounds where candidates backed by former President Donald Trump have echoed his baseless claims of voter fraud. Trump headlined a rally recently in Mesa, Arizona, propping up candidates like Kari Lake for governor and Finchem for secretary of state.
ARIZONA STATE
statepress.com

Opinion: Arizona's universal school voucher law is bad for public schools and democracy

An Arizona school voucher expansion bill has recently gone into effect after the petition set out to contest it didn't receive enough signatures for a referendum. This move is yet another heavy blow to Arizona's struggling public school system. Worse than that, it's now a reflection of how Arizona lawmakers are restricting democratic processes in their efforts to undermine public education.
ARIZONA STATE
peoriatimes.com

Signatures ‘fell short’ to block ESAs for all Arizona students

The apparently successful petition drive that blocked a “universal” expansion of Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts may not have been so successful after all. Officials with Save Our Schools Arizona, who said Friday, Sept. 23, that they turned in thousands more signatures than needed to force a vote on the issue, have now conceded that they “definitely got the numbers wrong.”
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Poll: Arizonans Unhappy with Country’s Direction

When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
ARIZONA STATE
vinepair.com

How Phoenix Emerged as an Unlikely Drinking Destination

For most of the 25 years I’ve lived in Phoenix, the city’s biggest draws seemed to be golf and retirement. Anything other than that felt like it sat on the sidelines — particularly the dining and drinking scene. But something has been shifting over the last decade and now you’re just as likely to find a quality cocktail bar as you are an 18th hole.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Goldwater Institute Fights ‘Release Time’ Practice in Phoenix to Prevent Forced Worker Financing of Union Activities

The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) is preparing another fight in court against a practice called “release time” to protect non-union government workers from having their compensation used to fund union activities. “The City of Phoenix should not force its employees to forfeit their constitutional rights by funding the...
PHOENIX, AZ

