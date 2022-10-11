ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

DENVER EAT & DRINK

DENVER THINGS TO DO

9NEWS

Voodoo Doughnut opening 4th Colorado location

BOULDER, Colo. — Voodoo Doughnut has announced plans for its fourth location in Colorado. The Oregon-based doughnut company said the store at Arapahoe Avenue and 30th Street in Boulder will be its 15th overall. Voodoo Doughnut currently operates locations in Denver on East Colfax, South Broadway and at Denver...
BOULDER, CO
Fast Casual

denverite.com

The two largest pumpkins ever weighed in Colorado will be on display this weekend in Denver and Aurora

They are the two largest pumpkins ever grown in Colorado. They were grown by different people. But they are related, and both will be making public appearances this weekend. Greta, the second largest pumpkin officially recorded in Colorado, will make a special appearance at Aurora Fire Station 11 this Friday to provide some Halloween spirit and promote Fire Prevention Week.
AURORA, CO
99.9 The Point

Colorado Food Lovers Are Raving About This Amazing Ramen Restaurant

Look out, microwaved ramen, because this Colorado ramen restaurant has local food lovers really buzzing. Is it the best ramen restaurant in Colorado?. While I'd never claim to be an extraordinary chef, I can certainly whip up a mean bowl of ramen noodles. It's not that hard, right? Smash the bag, put it in a bowl of water, hit start on the microwave, and in less than 5 minutes, you're blowing on some hot ramen noodles. I used to cook them on the stove but I got too impatient, can you relate? Ramen has gotten so popular that to the surprise of some, there are restaurants dedicated entirely to this tasty entree. In fact, there's one specific ramen bar in Colorado that people are really digging on.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado

1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2. Colorado is the only state in history to turn down the Olympics - In 1976 the Winter Olympics were planned to be held in Denver. Voters chose not to host the Olympics because of the cost,...
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver

Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide

According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Colorado that are highly praised by both travellers and local people for their tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, as well as for their exceptional service.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

An Open Letter To Jerk Pedestrians In Colorado

Let me start off by saying this is beyond just a "Colorado thing" this is a society thing for the most part and quite frankly, I'm sick of it. In this day and age where so many people are in the "me me me" state of mind and in a time where common sense has seemingly gone out the window, that has seemed to carryover to crosswalk etiquette.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Frontier unveils new green plane

Colorado is now home to a new fuel-efficient plane that hopes to also make flights quieter and more comfortable for passengers.Denver-based Frontier Airlines unveiled its new A321neo plane.It's powered by an ultra-efficient engine, developed by Pratt and Whitney.Frontier says the new aircraft will lower carbon emissions and engine noise.
DENVER, CO

