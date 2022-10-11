According to TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun, the Toronto Maples are interested in talking to Michael Bunting about a long-term extension. While the two sides haven’t engaged in talks just yet, the pending UFA is due for a healthy raise next season and the organization is hoping to keep him around without having to offer an insane number for a player who is likely to hit his third 20-plus goal season and could up his production from the 63 points he posted in 2021-22.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO