NHL
Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch
Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
MLive.com
Five keys to improvement for Detroit Red Wings in 2022-23
The Detroit Red Wings hired a new coach in Derek Lalonde and made a series of moves that addressed each position, seemingly strengthening every shortcoming. They enter the 2022-23 season with more optimism than they have had in several years. It’s Steve Yzerman’s fourth season as general manager, and while...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Edvinsson Is Better Off With the Griffins in the AHL
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings announced another round of preseason roster cuts, assigning 14 more players to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate the Grand Rapids Griffins. Most of the names on this list weren’t surprising with prospects like Donovan Sebrango and Jared McIsaac being sent to the minors to continue their development.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Blue Jackets’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
Opening day has come and gone, and one of the most important questions that lingered through the offseason has been answered: who will be on the team’s 23-man roster on Oct. 12? While it was set a few days ago, let’s take a look at who made the cut and who didn’t when the puck was dropped against the Carolina Hurricanes. Then after that, we’ll have some takeaways to discuss.
Elmer Söderblom scores in NHL debut as Detroit Red Wings blank Canadiens, 3-0, in opener
The hard work the Detroit Red Wings put in over the past four weeks showed as they opened the 2022-23 season. Hosting their Original Six rival Montreal Canadiens Friday at Little Caesars Arena, the Wings played an up-tempo, in-your-face style that bodes well for their success. The new guys impressed — especially the biggest one — and fans were treated to an entertaining performance that ended with a 3-0 celebration.
The Hockey Writers
EA Sports NHL 23: St. Louis Blues Season Simulation
The NHL season is up and running and with all 32 teams set to hit the ice soon, EA Sports has released its newest installment in the NHL series. NHL 23 has various new features including enhanced customization within franchise mode, but that’s a different story for a different day.
How to Watch the Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (10/14/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The 2022-23 NHL season is well underway, and the Detroit Red Wings are set to begin another season, but with more optimism than in years past. They begin the new campaign on home ice with an Original Six clash with the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night. Despite a series of...
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting Bruins’ 5 Bold 2022 Offseason Predictions
Entering the 2022 offseason for the Boston Bruins, there were many questions surrounding who would be gone, who might come back, and what the roster would look like for the 2022-23 season. After what could be considered a quiet summer, the Black and Gold are ready to embark on a season filled with questions with Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk missing the beginning of the season recovering from surgeries.
The Hockey Writers
Columbus Blue Jackets 5 Must-See Games in 2022-23
The Columbus Blue Jackets 2022-23 season is officially underway following their opener against the Carolina Hurricanes. Now that the first milestone game is behind us, there’s still a lot to look forward to this season with many of them coming up fairly soon. NHL Global Series vs the Avalanche...
The Hockey Writers
Capitals Enter Final Season as Stanley Cup Contenders
It’s now or never for the Washington Capitals. They are running out of time to win a second Stanley Cup in the Alex Ovechkin era, with the season ahead providing the franchise with its last shot at silverware for a while. The Capitals reconvene after a relatively quiet summer....
The Hockey Writers
New Jersey Devils 2022-23 Season Preview
We are just one day away from the start of the New Jersey Devils’ 2022-23 regular season. It was another long offseason for the organization after missing the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year, but a slew of notable upgrades should have them more competitive this season. Among their...
The Hockey Writers
4 Blue Jackets Who Can Step up During Laine’s Injury Absence
The highly anticipated on-ice pairing of wingers Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine will have to wait a few more weeks. The duo played roughly a period and a half together against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday before Laine left with an upper-body injury, which was later classified as an elbow sprain.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Home Opener Signals Start of Exciting New Era
The Columbus Blue Jackets have reached their home opener for the 2022-23 season. It marks the first home opener in a Blue Jackets’ uniform for both newly-signed free-agent Johnny Gaudreau and top prospect Kent Johnson. There is plenty of reason as a fan to be fired up for this team.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders’ 7 Keys to Winning the 2023 Stanley Cup
The New York Islanders’ 2022-23 season begins on Thursday against the Florida Panthers. After missing the playoffs last year with a 37-35-10 record, they look to finish this season with one of the best records in the Metropolitan Division and the Eastern Conference. This team has their eye on...
The Hockey Writers
Bunting’s Next Deal Will Have Roster Ripple Effect for Maple Leafs
According to TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun, the Toronto Maples are interested in talking to Michael Bunting about a long-term extension. While the two sides haven’t engaged in talks just yet, the pending UFA is due for a healthy raise next season and the organization is hoping to keep him around without having to offer an insane number for a player who is likely to hit his third 20-plus goal season and could up his production from the 63 points he posted in 2021-22.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks Seek Stability With New 4th Line of Jones, Grant & Regenda
The Anaheim Ducks churned out a successful preseason, challenging players both old and young to step up and fill the holes that were deemed question marks heading into training camp. Of the more pressing issues facing head coach Dallas Eakins was putting together a fourth line capable of playing reliable minutes. Luckily for him, the solution may have stumbled upon him this past week with the emergence of the Max Jones, Derek Grant and Pavol Regenda line.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Blue Jackets
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers have recalled Philip Broberg from the AHL, which can only mean that one of the team’s missing forwards is likely ready to slot back into the lineup. Meanwhile, there is an update on the status of Wayne Simmonds in Toronto.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from Maple Leafs Opening Night Loss
It turns out the Toronto Maple Leafs will have to play 82 games before the playoffs. This team is once again a Stanley Cup favourite, it had an excellent preseason, and almost everyone is healthy. All that meant absolutely nothing as the blue and white put up a brick in the season-opening 4-3 loss against the rival Montreal Canadiens. It’s a short turnaround to make things right, as the team is back in Toronto to face the Washington Capitals. Here are three things learned from an unacceptable game one of the 2022-23 regular season.
The Hockey Writers
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 5 Turkey Weekend Takeaways
Hockey is a game of lessons; you teach, you learn, and you grow. While the Windsor Spitfires have just started their 2022-23 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, it’s still a process. The club had a busy weekend; they paid tribute to the past, learned a valuable lesson, welcomed an old friend, and got a glimpse of the future.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Will Have Tough Decision When Grzelcyk Returns to Lineup
As training camp wrapped up, the Boston Bruins received positive news for the defensive corps. Matt Grzelcyk is ahead of schedule in his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery. Rather than a return closer to Thanksgiving, he is already back on the ice, practicing with the team. While this accelerated timeline is a positive for the Bruins who will be returning a puck-moving defenseman to the team’s top four, his return will also move up the impending roster decisions on which defenseman is the odd man out. With Grzelyck likely operating on the second pair alongside Brandon Carlo, and returning to his power play role, what names would appear unsafe?
