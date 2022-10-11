Read full article on original website
NHL
Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch
Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
WKBW-TV
Sabres shake off slow start for a 4-1 win over Ottawa in season opener
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — There’s been so much on the news cycle this offseason for the Buffalo Sabres that have built the hype for the 2022-2023 season. Starting with the team's three first round selections and 11 total in this year’s draft. Head coach Don Granato and...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Edvinsson Is Better Off With the Griffins in the AHL
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings announced another round of preseason roster cuts, assigning 14 more players to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate the Grand Rapids Griffins. Most of the names on this list weren’t surprising with prospects like Donovan Sebrango and Jared McIsaac being sent to the minors to continue their development.
WGRZ TV
JJ Peterka scores first NHL goal in Sabres' season opener vs. Senators
BUFFALO, N.Y. — JJ Peterka scored his first goal of his NHL career in his third NHL game off a centering pass from Dylan Cozens early in the second period to tie up the season opener against the Ottawa Senators. Peterka had a couple of good chances in the...
NHL
Matheson expected to be out eight weeks for Canadiens
Mike Matheson is expected to be out eight weeks for the Montreal Canadiens because of an abdominal muscle strain. The 28-year-old defenseman hasn't played since he was scratched ahead of Montreal's Kraft Hockeyville preseason game against Ottawa Senators on Oct. 6. The following day, the Canadiens said Matheson was taking...
Anderson scores late goal, Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 4-3
Josh Anderson scored with 19 seconds left to give the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams
Hershey Bears announce roster for 2022-23 season
The Hershey Bears have their roster set for opening night of the 2022-23 season. The Bears 26-man roster will include 15 forward, nine defensemen and two goaltenders. This season marks the first as Bears head coach for Todd Nelson. After spending the past four seasons as an assistant coach with the NHL’s Dallas Stars, the three-time Calder Cup Champion was named the club’s 28th head coach in franchise history this summer.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Edvinsson: The New Darnell Nurse?
What do the Detroit Red Wings and the Edmonton Oilers have in common? They both were rebuilding franchises that drafted a 6-foot-4 defenseman who can carry pucks out of the zone and punish guys who come into their own end. Who are these defensemen drafted eight years apart? Darnell Nurse and Simon Edvinsson. Let’s look at their games from a similar point in their career — their draft-plus-two year.
NHL
'NHL Saturday', 'NHL Sunday' schedule announced
41 games to air in primetime in Europe beginning Oct. 15. NEW YORK - For the fifth straight year, the National Hockey League and its international media partners will bring live game broadcasts in prime time to hockey fans in Europe during the 2022-23 season. A record 41 NHL Saturday presented by SAP and NHL Sunday presented by SAP games will be broadcast to fans this season in more than 30 countries and territories, starting with the October 15 regular-season contest between Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres and Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers. The full broadcast schedule is available here.
Yardbarker
Meet the New Blackhawks: Jarred Tinordi
It’s hard to project what the Chicago Blackhawks will look like the next time they’re a competitive club. However, there probably won’t be many faces left from this year’s team. With a few exceptions, Chicago has a pretty veteran-heavy group and one that’s designed to lose...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Home Opener Signals Start of Exciting New Era
The Columbus Blue Jackets have reached their home opener for the 2022-23 season. It marks the first home opener in a Blue Jackets’ uniform for both newly-signed free-agent Johnny Gaudreau and top prospect Kent Johnson. There is plenty of reason as a fan to be fired up for this team.
Yardbarker
Senators News & Rumors: Sanderson, Batherson, Smith
The Ottawa Senators played their first regular-season game on Thursday (Oct. 13) and it didn’t end well. Despite entering the first intermission with a one-goal lead versus the Buffalo Sabres, they finished the night on the losing side of a 4-1 scoreline. In this edition of Senators News &...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers – 10/12/22
Don’t look now Vancouver Canucks fans, but the 2022-23 regular season is about to begin! The journey to the playoffs kicks off at Rogers Place later tonight as Elias Pettersson and company will take on Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers for the second straight year. Last time, the campaign started on Oct. 13 and saw Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Quinn Hughes score goals to tie the game 2-2, only to see Kyle Turris seal it in a shootout for an Oilers 3-2 win.
Yardbarker
Bruins Prospects Lysell & Beecher Headline Providence Roster
Two nights after the Boston Bruins began their season against the Washington Capitals, their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Providence Bruins, kickoff their 2022-23 season. Coach Ryan Mougenel will be familiar with his roster as he had a handful of his current players last month at the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo. He will also have some veterans mixed into his lineup early in the season.
The Hockey Writers
Erie Otters Weekly: Malcolm Spence Quickly Gaining Confidence
Welcome back to Erie Otters Weekly. This is our weekly visit inside the Otters’ locker room keeping you up to date with all the happenings going on around the team. In case you missed our debut edition for 2022-23, you can check that out below. This week, Malcolm Spence...
Yardbarker
2022-23 Is Last Chance for Canadiens and Drouin to Make it Work
For Jonathan Drouin and the Montreal Canadiens, this season is a final opportunity to make the best of a bad situation. For the Canadiens and general manager (GM) Kent Hughes, it’s to finally have a talented player reach something close to his potential. For Drouin, it truly is a make-or-break season to earn a new NHL contract with term and salary.
The Hockey Writers
Devils 2022-23 Season Opener Preview: Philadelphia Flyers
Tonight is Game 1 of 82 for the New Jersey Devils. Yesterday, the team practiced at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House before hitting the road and traveling down I-95 to face the Philadelphia Flyers. Coach Lindy Ruff’s team had a successful preseason finishing with a record of 5-2-0. The Devils...
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ 2022-23 Opening-Night Roster Comes With Some Surprises
The final cuts have been made — some surprising — and the Winnipeg Jets’ 2022-23 opening-night roster is now set. After a promising 4-1-1 preseason where everyone noticeably pushed themselves to the max to impress taskmaster Rick Bowness, the new head coach has cut his roster down to the 24 players — 14 forwards, 8 defensemen, and two goalies — he believes are best equipped to get the ship righted and the team back to the playoffs.
The Hockey Writers
Do You Know Your Calgary Flames Trivia?
Since 1980, the Calgary Flames have been thrilling fans in southern Alberta, providing many with memories that last a lifetime. Whether you’ve been following the team since the beginning or are new to the club, there will be something fascinating for all fans in the facts listed below. Use some of these questions to win Wing Night trivia or expand your knowledge of the Flames, a franchise that officially turns 50 years old this season.
The Hockey Writers
Johnathan Kovacevic: Get to Know the Canadiens’ Defenceman
Considering the state of the Montreal Canadiens’ group of defencemen and Joel Edmundson’s offseason injury only making matters worse, it was widely anticipated that general manager Kent Hughes would seek to improve his team’s defensive depth during training camp. He accomplished exactly that by utilizing his high priority on the NHL waiver wire to claim Johnathan Kovacevic over the weekend from the Winnipeg Jets.
