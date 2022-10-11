ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Antler alert: Illinois deer crashes 4th worst in the US, insurer says

By Jim Hagerty
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46dFEL_0iUl8TAU00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As more hunters hit the woods, more deer are running into Stateline roads.

That means with the start of the 2022 Illinois bowhunting season, deer-versus-car collisions are starting to see an uptick.

Tina Johnson, owner of Alpine Body Shop in Rockford, said she’s already seen a handful of cars that have collided with deer since the hunting season began Oct. 1.

Most of the cracked-up cars Johnson has seen so far have had frontend damage that can cost anywhere from $2,000 to $5,000 to fix. But she said it doesn’t take much for that cost to go up.

Driver killed in Illinois racetrack crash

“Especially if it hits the bumper sensor area,” Johnson said. “The sensors and possibly the airbags will go off. If the airbag system deploys, that can be anywhere from $3,000 to $7,000.”

Johnson said when Illinois hunters are in the woods, local collision shops will each see an average of about 10 cars that hit deer during the three-month season.

Rockford State Farm Insurance Agent Brian Boyer insures about 5,000 Stateline drivers and processes about 300 deer-related claims each year. He said most of the accidents happen on the outskirts of the city, when deer are active during peak hunting times.

“Early morning and dusk is when they’re running,” Boyer said. “We do have a lot of deer north of town and certainly west. They’re not as many east but south, going down Route 2, we get deer running around there. Deer season spooks them, and they’re out there looking for food.”

According to research done by State Farm, Illinois ranks fourth in the nation for animal-collision claims. The company says that between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, Illinois drivers submitted a total of 21,891 claims, and that most of those claims involved deer.

State Farm says drivers are most likely to collide with whitetails in October, November, and December. The state’s hunting seasons begin Oct. 1 and run through Jan, 15.

Boyer said the best way to avoid a crash is to slow down on country roads, especially during early morning commutes and at dusk. He also recommends the use of “deer whistles” to reduce the number of crashes.

One dead after fatal hit-and-run

Deer whistles are small plastic devices that stick to a car’s bumper. They create a high-pitched hiss only deer can hear when wind passes through them. The sound deters deer from jumping into traffic.

Stores sell deer whistles for about $10, a small price, Boyer says, to avoid a totaled vehicle or potential injuries.

“If you hit a big buck, it can take out a whole front end,” he said.

Other tips to avoid crashes include driving with high beams on at night and being on the lookout in common deer crossing zones.

Drivers should also avoid swerving to miss deer, Boyer said. Instead, he says braking firmly while staying on the road is the safest way to avoid a serious crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

Related
97ZOK

Illinois Women May Label You a D-Bag Driving This Specific Car

What does the type of vehicle that you drive say about what kind of person you are?. According to an article from Men's Health, if you drive a Honda then you likely work in the education or healthcare field. Driving a Lexus means you're over 65 years old and work as a banker. And driving a Ford means you have a dog and work in construction.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Horse Wanders Into An Illinois Bar, Not A Joke It Really Happened

An escaped horse that was lost ends up in a bar in Illinois. If I had to pick my favorite kind of bar in Illinois, I would definitely say a neighborhood small-town bar. Those are always amazing. Great food. Affordable prices. Fun people watching. Plus, you're never quite sure what will happen. You could easily witness some crazy antics.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Rockford, IL
Pets & Animals
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
103GBF

Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th

Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of a Red Flag Warning. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know a red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim. We don't live near an ocean, so I wasn't sure what it meant to be under a Red Flag Warning.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Q985

Dumb Illinois Criminals Learn How Not To Steal ATM Machine

Illinois is full of dumb criminals that try to pull off stupid crimes and here is the latest ridiculous incident. If I had the opportunity to speak with a criminal in Illinois before they attempted a job, my advice would be very simple and to the point. Don't do it. Seriously, it is definitely not worth it. Let's be honest, the likelihood of actually pulling off it is not good. You're going to end up in jail.
ILLINOIS STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Iowa’s corn yields might be overshadowed by Illinois this year

Recently harvested corn is piled near Lake City in western Iowa. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Iowa farmers are projected to harvest about 200 bushels of corn per acre this year on average — a yield potentially less than Illinois’ 210, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture predictions.
IOWA STATE
103.3 WKFR

Illinois Woman Calls 911 for Cheeseburgers Now Facing Charges

A 67-year-old Illinois woman is now being grilled for multiple 9-1-1 calls asking the dispatcher for a cheeseburger. Mundelein, Illinois, a community just North of Chicago, has made the news for the strangest reason. An elderly woman in Mundelein clearly feels that sweet dreams are made of cheese as she repeatedly called the emergency number 9-1-1 for her vittles. This really burned the buns of Lake County prosecutors as multiple charges are headed her way according to patch.com,
MUNDELEIN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Deer Hunting#Linus Hunting#Linus Outdoor#Accidents Happen#Stateline#Alpine Body Shop
WMBD/WYZZ

Illinois charges extra $100 for electric vehicle license plate renewal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Electric vehicle (EV) license plate renewal fees for owners in Illinois cost $251 a year, $100 more than a standard internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle. In 2019, the state legislature approved a $45 billion transportation bill that doubled the state gas tax to help pay for improvements to infrastructure. But since […]
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Eight arrested for retail theft; bad ballots in Schuyler County; Fort Massac Encampment this weekend

Retail theft investigation nets eight arrests, recovers $7m. Eight people, including some from Illinois, have been arrested and charged with taking part in what prosecutors call a sophisticated criminal enterprise. Twelve search warrants were executed in Chicago, Oak Lawn, Cicero and Bolingbrook and over $7 million was recovered. Police said...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

Two views on Illinois’ new SAFE-T Act

In the midst of a heated election season a huge piece of legislation is causing a lot of controversy in Illinois.  The legislation covers everything from police use of force to equipping officers with body cameras. However, it’s a portion of the legislation that will eliminate cash bond on Jan. 1 that’s getting the most […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
townandtourist.com

10 Best Indoor Water Parks in Illinois (Fun For All Ages!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Illinois is an excellent state for residents and tourists alike, with tons of state parks, museums, the first McDonald’s, and the world’s largest bottle of ketchup. Even better, it’s made for family fun, and you can find epic indoor water parks throughout the state, just ready and waiting for you to have a splash!
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Could an early season hard freeze be on the way for Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The first widespread freeze of the season occurred across Central Illinois this past weekend as many areas saw their thermometers drop to 32°, though Peoria managed to stay a few degrees warmer. Now, a series of cold fronts are bringing even cooler temperatures to the area and could leave the area with an early season hard freeze early next week.
PEORIA, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Man Going 125mph Arrested, ‘I’m Too Drunk to Remember my Name’

Tyshaun D. Carey is the young mans name, but don't ask him...When he was arrested for going 125mph he told cops he was "too drunk" to remember his name. JournalTimes. The North Chicago guy was on a highway in Wisconsin, swerving through three lanes, at a speed on 125mph...dude. The pursuit lasted about six miles, and the race was on to catch Tyshaun. Seriously, 125mph in Wisconsin...What's the hurry? Packer game on soon? Let's get to the bottom on the top speed situation.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America

We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
GALENA, IL
WQAD

SAFE-T Act faces multiple lawsuits from Illinois State's Attorneys

GALESBURG, Ill. — The SAFE-T Act, a piece of Illinois legislation that was created with the intent of resolving shortcomings in the criminal justice system, now faces criticism and legal action from officials across the state. The act reforms three different areas of criminal justice: policing, pretrial and corrections....
ILLINOIS STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy