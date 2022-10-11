UK woman travels 7,000 miles to Hawaii to scatter hamster’s ashes
By Nexstar Media Wire, Chelsee Yee
WRBL News 3
3 days ago
HONOLULU ( KHON ) – Losing a pet can be a painful process for anyone, and the grieving differs for each owner. One woman from the United Kingdom is going above and beyond to honor her pet hamster Spud by scattering his ashes at his most favorite place.
The trip to Hawaii – approximately 7,000 miles away from home – would be the first time for both of them, as well as their last adventure together.
Lisa Murray-Lang, 46, got Spud about six months before the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown in March 2020.
“So we were stuck at home. Scared! My work as a self-employed pet sitter stopped! I was really worried and anxious!” Murray-Lang explained. “I let my hamster out in his exercise ball one day. After a while, I couldn’t hear him.”
She realized Spud had taken off the lid and escaped. Panicking, she called out to her hamster saying, “Spud come out! I haven’t got time…” before realizing, she did.
“None of us knew how long this thing would last!” said Murray-Lang. “So I then realized, he’s been in lockdown all his life, especially living with four rescue cats!”
Murray-Lang decided at that point to create adventures for Spud by making cardboard versions of famous sites with a twist, such as London Bucking-ham Palace to see the Queen, the wizard school Hamwarts, New York to see his friend Stuart Little and other fun places.
“He had fun and my mind was kept occupied! He saved my sanity! He gave me a reason to get out of bed and never to give in or give up! I owe him my life!” said Murray-Lang.
Spud’s favorite place to “visit” was Hamwaii (Hawaii) with the sand and sun. Murray-Lang added that during this time, they were covered in so much snow, it was depressing. Researching Hawaii to build this cardboard version helped cheer her up.
In March, Spud died at 3 years and 5 months old. According to Murray-Lang, this is equivalent to approximately 138 in human years. To mark his passing, she decided to travel to Hawaii to spread his ashes at his favorite place to visit. After a long journey of traveling from Birmingham to Amsterdam to Los Angeles to Honolulu, Murray-Lang and Spud have finally made it.
“So far the people here are amazing!” said Murray-Lang.
She’s currently in Waikiki with plans to stay for two weeks. At this time, she hasn’t scattered his ashes yet, but when she does, she wants to keep a little for herself to put in an urn necklace. That way, he’ll be with her wherever she goes.
“Spud really came to my rescue when I needed to get through the horrific time that was COVID-19,” said Murray-Lang. “He may have only been small, but he made such an impact on my life.”
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested for killing her parent and another victim at a home in Macon County. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office charged Divinity Aleza Guest with two counts of second-degree murder. Deputies said they received a welfare check Monday from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office before 10 p.m. at […]
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the 60-year-old inmate was found unresponsive by correctional staff in a communal area. The coroner's office said there are no signs of foul play in the inmate's death.
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A mother of a three-month-old child has been arrested and charged with child neglect. On Wednesday, September 28th, investigators were made aware of a medical exam on a three-month-old child that resulted in abuse findings. The child was extremely underweight and had bruising on the body. According to medical records, […]
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Smiths Station man has been arrested and charged with voyeurism in a case involving children. According to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, William Jeffrey Lytton, age 30, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2022. He has been charged with Voyeurism 1st Degree Arrest. Officials said the […]
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Opelika Police are attempting to identify two theft suspects who allegedly stole multiple perfume bottles from the Ulta at 2690 Enterprise Drive. Opelika Police began investigating a third degree theft of property on Oct. 11. Ulta Surveillance video shows two adults with a juvenile entering the store at around 3 p.m. […]
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A pipe-wielding man has been arrested in LaGrange after police said he kicked in the door of house on Park Avenue and demanded money from a homeowner. Police have identified the individual involved in the “home invasion” early Wednesday morning as Warren Clay Haralson. According to a news release from the […]
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking the public for help to locate the family of an inmate who recently died at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Joseph Paul Mitchell, 60, was found dead by correctional staff Sunday night. Mitchell is originally from Huntsville and has multiple family members still […]
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. According to police, a 14-year-old has been identified as the suspect in the shooting. The victim has been identified by police as 19-year-old Karl Styles. Officials said officers responded to […]
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man is charged with Domestic Violence after police say he injured his wife, then barricaded himself inside their home with their three children. 33-year-old Randy Travis Navarre was taken into custody after a three-hour standoff with police at his home along Windway Road. The crisis began Tuesday morning with […]
LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – Flashing blue lights alert drivers to a criminal investigation underway in Lanett. Investigators say six people were shot Thursday night near a home off 49th Avenue SW and Veterans Memorial Parkway. Lanett Police Chief, Richard Casner tells WRBL around 10 PM police responded to a shooting near Greenwood Baptist Church in […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man charged in the Hilton Avenue shooting on Monday made his first appearance in Recorder’s Court today. Kevin Dietz is charged with the death of 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and 19-month-old Elenor Dietz. According to police, Kevin Dietz was charged with murder after responding officers Kevin Dietz alive and found […]
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate being held in the Lee County Jail on Oct. 12, 2022. The sheriff’s office said the inmate who died was a 33-year-old man. His identity will be released after all family member have been notified of the man’s death. According […]
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man charged with Domestic Violence after police say he injured his wife, then barricaded himself inside their home with their three children, is facing additional charges after allegedly attacking a police officer and going for the officer’s gun. On Oct. 11, 2022, Auburn Police arrested Randy Travis Navarre, age […]
UPDATE: DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After nearly four years behind bars, Rolando Castillo Jr. has been given a 20-year sentence after confessing in a Houston County courtroom Tuesday morning he murdered his three-month-old son Desmond Karl Castillo. Karen Nolen, the grandmother of Desmond Castillo believes the sentencing for her grandson is a little lenient for […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was arrested and charged with one count of child neglect after deputies said he asked a nine-year-old to drive him home nearly seven miles on Sunday, Oct. 9, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Alexander Berrios, 22, asked the nine-year-old to drive […]
Midland, Ga. (WRBL) – An early morning apartment fire in Midland, Georgia has caused severe damage at the Flatrock Apartments. A call was made at 4:05 AM.Columbus Fire Department Deputy Chief of Operations Daniel Macon told WRBL there are no reported fatalities at this time. The cause of the fire has not been determined but […]
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) –- Gadsden Public Works Director Thomas “Mike” Hilton was arrested on theft charges Wednesday evening, according to police. On Monday, the Gadsden Police Department received information regarding a theft involving Hilton. The department’s Criminal Investigations Division conducted an investigation and interviewed multiple witnesses, according to law enforcement. On Wednesday, Hilton was arrested […]
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Department of Justice has concluded that the State of Alabama discriminates against students with emotional and behavioral disabilities in the foster care system by relegating them to “segregated and inferior educational programs” in violation of federal law. The decision, announced Wednesday by the DOJ, said an extensive investigation by […]
Comments / 0