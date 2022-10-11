Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Pueblo County identified

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said deputies shot and killed an armed burglary suspect in Colorado City Wednesday night. (Courtesy of KKTV). KKTV

The armed burglary suspect killed by Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies in Colorado City last week has been identified as 51-year-old Troy Garcia, the Pueblo County Coroner confirmed Monday.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 5, deputies responded to a burglary call at a residence on Santa Fe Drive where they encountered Garcia, the Sheriff's Office said in a release. The release states that "shots were fired," but did not specify whether Garcia exchanged gunfire with deputies. No deputies were injured.

Garcia was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The identities of the deputies involved have not been released.

The Sheriff's Office said the events of the shooting are under investigation by the 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, consisting of members of the Pueblo Police Department, the Colorado State Patrol, the Pueblo County District Attorney’s Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.