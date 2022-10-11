Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk reacted today to the news released yesterday of Hollywood Casino moving to the Cullinan development in Joliet. “This is really big news for our city and for the new development at I-80 and I-55. Hollywood Casino has been part of Joliet since the early 1990’s and I am happy with the efforts we have made to keep them here in Joliet.” Several years ago legislation in Illinois was passed which allowed casino licenses to be transferable, meaning that casinos were not grounded in any specific city but would be allowed to move anywhere inside the State of Illinois. “We knew that a potential move was on the table and that the loss in tax revenue would have been devastating. Myself and various City Managers have met with Hollywood officials for the last few years, and it is exciting to see that those meetings impacted the news from yesterday. Myself and City Manager Capparelli have met with them for the last several months and they confirmed this news, but we were not able to share it with the council or the public. I really want to thank the people at Hollywood for their continued partnership with our community.”

JOLIET, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO