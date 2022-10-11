Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Ford Mustang GT ‘Gen3’ Supercar Demands Respect with 600 Horsepower
After making its world debut in mid-September, the seventh-generation Ford Mustang now welcomes its first racing iteration – not the track-only Dark Horse R version. Developed by Ford Performance in cooperation with Dick Johnson Racing, the new Mustang GT Supercar made its first appearance during the practice sessions at the Bathurst 1000. The racer did its first laps around Mount Panorama, and it is intensively preparing for the 2023 Australian Supercars Championship.
CARS・
Pinkbike.com
Big Mountain Enduro Releases 5 Round Calendar for 2023
The team at Big Mountain Enduro (BME) has worked hard to put together what is arguably going to be one of the best race calendars to date for next year. The 2023 BME Series presented by Specialized will include a 5-stop national tour consisting of two brand new venues. The...
Road & Track
Mario Andretti Will Drive a Modern McLaren F1 Car at Laguna Seca this Weekend
The promise made by McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown to give Mario Andretti a run in a modern McLaren Formula 1 machine will be fulfilled this weekend in Monterey. For the 1969 Indianapolis 500 winner and 1978 F1 world champion, the second edition of the Velocity Invitational vintage racing event at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will thrust the 82-year-old icon into action at a track that played home to many memorable drives and his farewell to IndyCar in 1994.
racer.com
DS Automobiles, Penske Autosport teaming up for Formula E
French luxury car brand DS Automobiles is partnering with Penske Autosport, the Formula E team founded by Roger Penske’s son Jay Penske, for the 2023 ABB Formula E World Championship. The two teams ran as DS Techeetah and Dragon/Penske Autosport last season. The rebranded “DS Penske” team will field entries for reigning Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne, who won his title with Mercedes’ works team, and returning DS driver Jean-Eric Vergne — a two-time series champ champion — in the ninth season of the all-electric series.
Pinkbike.com
Things That Didn't Happen in the Bike Industry Last Month - Round Up
Pirelli Tire Designer Names First Born Child Scorpion. "I shall name him Scorpion HumanChild Male 1.0™!" declared Pirelli tyre designer Hannah Anna Pethrington. "When looking for a new name, I just thought of John or Sam and I thought - what does that say? Is it big and imposing enough? Scorpion™, on the other hand is a wonderful name for anything. Every single tire I've ever made is called Scorpion™. My cat is called Scorpion™. My house is called Scorpionland™. Now, it's great to call my first born child Scorpion™ too!"
Pinkbike.com
Cane Creek Announces Limited Edition Helm Sunburst Fork
Cane Creek is excited to announce a new Limited Edition Helm MKII fork - HELM SUNBURST. Quantities extremely limited - The Limited Edition Sunburst Helm MKII is only available in our 29-inch wheel | 44mm offset platform with both Air & Coil Spring options available | Bolt-on Helm Fender and Gold Metallic decals are included.
Pinkbike.com
Velouria Cycles Announces New Line of Titanium Bikes
Velouria Cycles was founded by a team of cycling professionals and enthusiasts with several years of experience. We are from Alicante, Spain, known as the “Mediterranean mecca of cycling” due to its mountainous topography and pleasant weather throughout the year. VELOURIA CYCLES-A NEW ERA IN TITANIUM BIKES. We...
Pinkbike.com
Pauline Ferrand Prevot Officially Signs with Ineos Grenadiers
We heard rumours that Pauline Ferrand Prevot could be signing with Ineos Grenadiers last week, and now the rumour has been confirmed. Signing with the INEOS Grenadiers is a dream for me. I’m super excited to be joining the off road team and becoming part of a wider group of riders and the INEOS family of athletes. The INEOS Grenadiers’ professionalism is world-renowned and I have always admired the team’s ethos and spirit.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Arrival & Site Check With Kyle Strait - Red Bull Rampage 2022
Back in Southern Utah for my 17th Rampage. This year's venue is back to the 2008-2013 site, where I took my last Rampage win. Excited to get some digging on the way for the next several days to start sculpting our way down the mountain .—Kyle Strait.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Steep Freeride Lines with Matt MacDuff in 'Free to Be'
When mountain biking stumbled across Freeride in the mid 90’s, it was a revolution fueled by emerging MTB technology, BC’s unique geography and janky, hand-shot VHS edits shot by the pioneers who were unknowingly documenting the lore of the sport. In Free to Be, Matt MacDuff explores Freeride’s...
Pinkbike.com
Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, A Derailleur Guard, Action Cameras & More - October 2022
Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Pinkbike.com
Fox Announces All-New Proframe RS
Featuring exclusive Mips Integra Split safety technology. Fox Racing, the global leader in motorcycle and mountain bike safety equipment and apparel, is adding a new premier helmet to the top of their Proframe full-face franchise. The Proframe RS uses an exclusive Mips safety system as well as several other category-defining features to further elevate the already class leading Proframe.
Pinkbike.com
Review: Galfer Shark Disc Rotors
Remember Shark Bites? They were the colorful fruit snacks the cool kids brought to school in the '90s, gleefully chomping the heads off miniature hammerhead and great white sharks while those of us stuck with hot lunch poked at our mystery meat. That doesn't have anything to do with this review of Galfer's latest rotors, other than the fact that most of my shark-related memories seem to revolve around those gummy snacks...
Pinkbike.com
Mend It Kits Announces New Mountain Bike First Aid Kit
MEND IT KITS – A MODERN TWIST ON AN ESSENTIAL PRODUCT. As avid mountain bikers and outdoorsmen, we have both experienced riding injuries ourselves and encountered our fellow riders injured on the trail. When we went searching for a first aid kit to suit our needs, we came up empty handed. Riders want to stay safe on the trail, but often want to avoid heavy packs or bulging pockets. When designing our kit, we kept minimizing weight, maximizing versatility and optimizing usefulness at the forefront of our design process, aiming for an ultralight kit that attaches directly to any bike frame.
Top Speed
The Ford GT LM Sticks it to Ferrari One Last Time
Ford is pulling the plug on its iconic supercar nameplate, the GT, and it is doing it just the American way. Enter the new 2022 Ford GT LM Edition, the final iteration of the second generation GT that debuted in 2016. This special edition car celebrates Ford’s win at the 2016 Le Mans and has some fantastic designs and touches to make it stand out from the rest of the lineup.
CARS・
Pinkbike.com
Review: The New Fox Proframe RS Helmet is Packed With Safety Features for Enduro Riders
Back in 2017, Fox launched the original Proframe, a lightweight full-face helmet that went against the grain at the time by going with a non-removable chin bar layout. Up until now, that popular helmet has remained unchanged. For 2023, Fox re-established the needs of enduro racers and went back to the drawing board to bring out the burlier Proframe RS.
Pinkbike.com
Atherton Bikes Launch AM.130 and AM.130.X
In response to "a tidal wave of requests", Atherton Bikes have launched what they call "a light, modern trail bike". The AM.130 joins the AM.150 enduro bike (which we recently reviewed) and the World Cup-winning AM.200 downhill bike in the young company's repertoire. Those with excellent pattern-recognition skills will have...
Pinkbike.com
Throwback Thursday: Big Sends from Past Years at the 2022 Rampage Site
Red Bull Rampage is back next week and with it the return to a classic venue that hosted the 2008, 2010, 2012 and 2013 events. With a rich history of some of the biggest sends at this venue, we have gone through the archives for some of the best moments from past events. Check them out below and start the countdown for next week's event.
Pinkbike.com
The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 147 - Jackson Goldstone on Winning Hardline, 100-Foot jumps, & Riding with Stevie Smith
The Syndicate's Jackson Goldstone progression has been documented online since he was sending it on his run bike when he was just six years old to double backflips to winning a downhill World Championship. Matt Beer and I sat down with the Squamish local to talk about all that, as well as how to win Red Bull Hardline and why it's so different to a World Cup, what it's like to hit 100-foot jumps, and why being smooth and having fun is priority number one.
Pinkbike.com
Review: Wolf Tooth Components Resolve Dropper Post
Wolf Tooth Components has had a dropper post remote in their lineup for years, but up until now they didn't produce a post of their own to go with it. That's changed with the introduction of the Resolve, which the Minnesota-based company is touting as "the world's first self-bleeding dropper post," although there are other companies, including BikeYoke, who have made similar claims.
