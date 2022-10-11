Last week we discussed MacBooks and I gave you some ideas and tips that I hope helped you get an idea of what’s available and what to look for. This week we’ll discuss Chromebooks. As I’ve said before, I encourage you to read all sections of this column regardless of which type of laptop you think might be for you as I may bring up things you didn’t know or realize about a particular type of laptop, and those things might change your opinion as to what you’re interested in. And I might just raise a question or topic that could change your mind entirely.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO