Vladimir Guerrero Jr is eligible for arbitration again this offseason after reaching a one-year $7.5-million contract last winter. The Blue Jays’ most impactful player will command a hefty sum to be retained, however, a long-term deal this time around should be the main priority for the team. Guerrero Jr. has said that Toronto is the place he wants to be, but there is no indication he is willing to take a discount like other young players have when signing their long-term contracts.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO