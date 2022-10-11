ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

NJ.com

Red Sox could ‘rely’ on ex-Yankees prospect in 2023

Former New York Yankees prospect Rob Refsnyder may have finally found himself a place he can call home. Refnsyder signed a minor-league deal with the Boston Red Sox in November of 2021 and was added to the 40-man roster in June. He proceeded to hit .307/.384/.497 with six home runs and 21 RBI before ending his season on the injured list due to lower back spasms.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Red Sox claim ex-Mets reliever off waivers

Jake Reed is packing his bags. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Boston Red Sox claimed the Baltimore Orioles reliever Thursday off waivers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Reed split the 2022 season between the Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, going a combined 2-0 with...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox DFA Hard-Throwing Reliever; Add Crafty Pitcher From AL East Rival

The Boston Red Sox are starting to get active in the waiver wire market as they prepare for a roster overhaul this offseason. Boston designated right-hander Eduard Bazardo for assignment Thursday while claiming former Baltimore Orioles right-hander Jake Reed in a corresponding move. Bazardo was a September call-up and posted...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Digging into Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s potential arbitration case

Vladimir Guerrero Jr is eligible for arbitration again this offseason after reaching a one-year $7.5-million contract last winter. The Blue Jays’ most impactful player will command a hefty sum to be retained, however, a long-term deal this time around should be the main priority for the team. Guerrero Jr. has said that Toronto is the place he wants to be, but there is no indication he is willing to take a discount like other young players have when signing their long-term contracts.
MLB
Camden Chat

Orioles prospect season in review: Cade Povich and Chayce McDermott

On Monday, asked about the organization’s pitching depth, Orioles director of player development Matt Blood answered, “The pitchers that we have are exciting. Pitching can come from all different directions, whether it’s later in the draft, via trades, or even Rule 5 or waiver claims.” Note what Blood did not say: “We draft high-risk, high-reward guys like Kumar Rocker in the first round.”
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox DFA Eduard Bazardo, claim pitcher off waivers

The Boston Red Sox stayed busy on Thursday with more waiver-wire moves. Right-hander Jake Reed was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles, per MassLive.com. In addition, righty Eduard Bazardo was designated for assignment. Reed, 30, pitched for the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Orioles during the 2022...
BOSTON, MA

