Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested for drugs following vehicle accident
BEDFORD – Tuesday night, at 9:12 p.m., Bedford Police officers were called out to an accident near Eastside Carwash on 16th Street, that resulted in a Bedford man being arrested for drug possession. When officers arrived, they saw two men standing outside of the vehicle. The driver, identified as...
wbiw.com
Mitchell woman arrested for public intoxication
MITCHELL – Officers were called to check on the well-being of a Mitchell woman Tuesday afternoon, which culminated in an arrest for public intoxication. The female, identified as 59-year-old Melissa Phillips, was flailing her body around on the sidewalk in an attempt to “roll in the grass” near where the sidewalk was. Officers assisted Phillips in sitting up, where they could smell alcohol on her breath, and asked what she was doing, but could only mumble and heavily slur her words. Officer asked her if she had been drinking, and she again responded with mumbles.
korncountry.com
North Vernon search warrant leads to arrest
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Officers with the North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) executed a search warrant Monday night that led to the arrest of a Jennings County man on various gun and drug charges. Law enforcement served the papers at around 11:30 p.m. to David Carr, 43, at an...
wbiw.com
Police Log: October 14, 2022
– Due to technical difficulties, the police log will be updated as soon as it is received – Lori Brumage, 42, Mitchell, wanted on a warrant for petition to modify. Gregory Cabage, 30, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. Timothy Lagle, 51, Bedford, possession of methamphetamine, possession...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Bedford man drives intoxicated with children in the car
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Friday afternoon after Bedford Police Officers received an alert from Jackson County Dispatch, advising of a possibly intoxicated driver. Officers located the vehicle, a black Kia Rio after the driver failed to signal his lane change, where officers then initiated a traffic...
wbiw.com
Judge orders prison sentence for a Bedford woman who failed to comply with probation terms
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was sentenced to the Indiana Department of Correction by Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Robert Cline Thursday after failing to comply with the terms of her probation. Heather N. Stevens, 30, Bedford, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, in March...
WLKY.com
Man sentenced for killing girlfriend at Clarksville home
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A man who killed his girlfriend at her Clarksville home is heading to prison. On Thursday, a Clark County circuit judge sentenced Thomas Smith to 25 years. Under the terms of a plea deal, Smith will serve just 20 of those on an amended charge of...
Man riding moped dies in crash on U.S. 31 in Johnson County
At least one person died in a crash early Thursday in rural Johnson County, according to the sheriff's office.
RELATED PEOPLE
wevv.com
Dubois County authorities warning parents about fentanyl being disguised as candy
Authorities in Dubois County, Indiana, are sending out a warning for parents. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that parents should be aware of a recent trend of drug cartels disguising the deadly drug fentanyl as popular candies like Nerds and Skittles. The sheriff's office says the powerful synthetic...
14news.com
Perry County Sheriff’s Office warning public about series of camper break-ins
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public after deputies say they have been investigating several camper break-ins. According to a social media post, these break-ins happened this past weekend in the Millstone area. Deputies say if you have cameras in the area...
Man dies after dump truck crashes, catches on fire in Johnson County
A person died after their dump truck became engulfed in flames Wednesday afternoon to the south of Franklin, police say.
cbs4indy.com
Coroner: IU student’s death caused by fentanyl
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Coroner has released the cause of death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student who was found dead on the morning of August 17. Avery McMillan died as a result of fluorofentanyl and fentanyl toxicity, Coroner Joani Stalcup concluded. Meaning McMillan died as a result of fentanyl.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wamwamfm.com
Washington Man, Woman Arrested in Drug Bust
On Saturday evening, Officers with the Washington Police Department’s 2nd shift & Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office assisted Detectives in making a traffic stop on E National Highway. The Washington Police Department reports that the driver, identified as 35 year old Justin Wirey of Washington, physically resisted officers during the stop. After a brief struggle, Wirey was taken into custody and found to have been in possession of approximately 11.5 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine. Officers also reported finding syringes during a search of the vehicle.
wdrb.com
Family friends of man killed in Clarksville Walmart say police used unnecessary deadly force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family friends of the man police found bloodied and holding a machete at Clarksville's Walmart say he didn't deserve to die. Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said around 11:15 p.m., Walmart employees noticed a man inside the store who appeared to have cut his neck with a blade.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Fight at Kroger Brings Charges
A fight at a local Kroger store Monday night resulted in felony charges for a one of the participants. Bloomington Police were called to the store on South Liberty Drive around 11:00. Upon arrival, they found a 27-year-old man who had been stabbed in the abdomen. The man identified his attacker as Curtis Martin, who had reportedly fled the scene.
wbiw.com
Oolitic Marshals officer receives new K9 Kadet from Clinton, MO
OOLITIC – The Clinton, Missouri Police Department recently donated canine Kadet to the Oolitic Marshal’s Office, and he’s been partnered with Deputy Marshal Shaun Cabral. Kadet is replacing Canine Greta Lynn, who passed away earlier this year, and Kadet will be a valuable asset to the Oolitic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Police: Man with machete shot, killed by police at Walmart in Indiana
Police fatally shot a man at a southern Indiana Walmart who they say charged at them with a machete. Indiana State Police is investigating after a man was shot and killed by Clarksville Police at the Walmart located on Veterans Parkway. According to a spokesperson for ISP, after the Walmart...
wamwamfm.com
Car vs Nail Parlor Accident in Vincennes
Around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, Vincennes Police worked a car vs building accident after a car drove through the front window of Hollywood Nails on 6th Street in Vincennes. According to reports the driver accidentally stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brakes. The report says driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
wdrb.com
Louisville man sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing girlfriend in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man will spend 20 years in prison for killing his girlfriend in southern Indiana. Thomas Smith was sentenced in Clark County court on Thursday morning. He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter last month. Prosecutors say Smith shot and killed his girlfriend, Michelle Slaughter, in...
WTHI
Overnight shooting investigation underway
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Sheriff's Office confirms a shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Few details are available at this time. Indiana State Police confirm it happened at 601 West Central Avenue in Brazil. Clay County dispatch says Indiana State Police are assisting Brazil City Police. They say...
Comments / 3