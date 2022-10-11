ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, IN

wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested for drugs following vehicle accident

BEDFORD – Tuesday night, at 9:12 p.m., Bedford Police officers were called out to an accident near Eastside Carwash on 16th Street, that resulted in a Bedford man being arrested for drug possession. When officers arrived, they saw two men standing outside of the vehicle. The driver, identified as...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell woman arrested for public intoxication

MITCHELL – Officers were called to check on the well-being of a Mitchell woman Tuesday afternoon, which culminated in an arrest for public intoxication. The female, identified as 59-year-old Melissa Phillips, was flailing her body around on the sidewalk in an attempt to “roll in the grass” near where the sidewalk was. Officers assisted Phillips in sitting up, where they could smell alcohol on her breath, and asked what she was doing, but could only mumble and heavily slur her words. Officer asked her if she had been drinking, and she again responded with mumbles.
MITCHELL, IN
korncountry.com

North Vernon search warrant leads to arrest

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Officers with the North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) executed a search warrant Monday night that led to the arrest of a Jennings County man on various gun and drug charges. Law enforcement served the papers at around 11:30 p.m. to David Carr, 43, at an...
NORTH VERNON, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: October 14, 2022

– Due to technical difficulties, the police log will be updated as soon as it is received – Lori Brumage, 42, Mitchell, wanted on a warrant for petition to modify. Gregory Cabage, 30, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. Timothy Lagle, 51, Bedford, possession of methamphetamine, possession...
BEDFORD, IN
Mitchell, IN
Mitchell, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man drives intoxicated with children in the car

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Friday afternoon after Bedford Police Officers received an alert from Jackson County Dispatch, advising of a possibly intoxicated driver. Officers located the vehicle, a black Kia Rio after the driver failed to signal his lane change, where officers then initiated a traffic...
BEDFORD, IN
WLKY.com

Man sentenced for killing girlfriend at Clarksville home

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A man who killed his girlfriend at her Clarksville home is heading to prison. On Thursday, a Clark County circuit judge sentenced Thomas Smith to 25 years. Under the terms of a plea deal, Smith will serve just 20 of those on an amended charge of...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Carl Reynolds
cbs4indy.com

Coroner: IU student’s death caused by fentanyl

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Coroner has released the cause of death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student who was found dead on the morning of August 17. Avery McMillan died as a result of fluorofentanyl and fentanyl toxicity, Coroner Joani Stalcup concluded. Meaning McMillan died as a result of fentanyl.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Washington Man, Woman Arrested in Drug Bust

On Saturday evening, Officers with the Washington Police Department’s 2nd shift & Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office assisted Detectives in making a traffic stop on E National Highway. The Washington Police Department reports that the driver, identified as 35 year old Justin Wirey of Washington, physically resisted officers during the stop. After a brief struggle, Wirey was taken into custody and found to have been in possession of approximately 11.5 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine. Officers also reported finding syringes during a search of the vehicle.
WASHINGTON, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Fight at Kroger Brings Charges

A fight at a local Kroger store Monday night resulted in felony charges for a one of the participants. Bloomington Police were called to the store on South Liberty Drive around 11:00. Upon arrival, they found a 27-year-old man who had been stabbed in the abdomen. The man identified his attacker as Curtis Martin, who had reportedly fled the scene.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Oolitic Marshals officer receives new K9 Kadet from Clinton, MO

OOLITIC – The Clinton, Missouri Police Department recently donated canine Kadet to the Oolitic Marshal’s Office, and he’s been partnered with Deputy Marshal Shaun Cabral. Kadet is replacing Canine Greta Lynn, who passed away earlier this year, and Kadet will be a valuable asset to the Oolitic...
CLINTON, MO
wamwamfm.com

Car vs Nail Parlor Accident in Vincennes

Around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, Vincennes Police worked a car vs building accident after a car drove through the front window of Hollywood Nails on 6th Street in Vincennes. According to reports the driver accidentally stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brakes. The report says driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Overnight shooting investigation underway

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Sheriff's Office confirms a shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Few details are available at this time. Indiana State Police confirm it happened at 601 West Central Avenue in Brazil. Clay County dispatch says Indiana State Police are assisting Brazil City Police. They say...
BRAZIL, IN

