Pinkbike.com
Big Mountain Enduro Releases 5 Round Calendar for 2023
The team at Big Mountain Enduro (BME) has worked hard to put together what is arguably going to be one of the best race calendars to date for next year. The 2023 BME Series presented by Specialized will include a 5-stop national tour consisting of two brand new venues. The...
Pinkbike.com
Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, A Derailleur Guard, Action Cameras & More - October 2022
Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Reed Boggs & Johny Salido on the Road to Proving Grounds
Reed Boggs and Johny Salido are two of the most progressive riders on the freeride scene, known for busting burly moves on big features at freeride events worldwide. This September Boggs and Salido took a road trip from Utah up to Oregon to hit Proving Grounds, a freeride comp at Flying Blind Dirt Park, which blends big mountain and slopestyle, allowing the riders to use a variety of lines that suit their strengths. Both Boggs and Salido walked away from the event with top 10 finishes.
Pinkbike.com
Fox Announces All-New Proframe RS
Featuring exclusive Mips Integra Split safety technology. Fox Racing, the global leader in motorcycle and mountain bike safety equipment and apparel, is adding a new premier helmet to the top of their Proframe full-face franchise. The Proframe RS uses an exclusive Mips safety system as well as several other category-defining features to further elevate the already class leading Proframe.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Steep Freeride Lines with Matt MacDuff in 'Free to Be'
When mountain biking stumbled across Freeride in the mid 90’s, it was a revolution fueled by emerging MTB technology, BC’s unique geography and janky, hand-shot VHS edits shot by the pioneers who were unknowingly documenting the lore of the sport. In Free to Be, Matt MacDuff explores Freeride’s...
Pinkbike.com
Pauline Ferrand Prevot Officially Signs with Ineos Grenadiers
We heard rumours that Pauline Ferrand Prevot could be signing with Ineos Grenadiers last week, and now the rumour has been confirmed. Signing with the INEOS Grenadiers is a dream for me. I’m super excited to be joining the off road team and becoming part of a wider group of riders and the INEOS family of athletes. The INEOS Grenadiers’ professionalism is world-renowned and I have always admired the team’s ethos and spirit.
Pinkbike.com
Review: The New Fox Proframe RS Helmet is Packed With Safety Features for Enduro Riders
Back in 2017, Fox launched the original Proframe, a lightweight full-face helmet that went against the grain at the time by going with a non-removable chin bar layout. Up until now, that popular helmet has remained unchanged. For 2023, Fox re-established the needs of enduro racers and went back to the drawing board to bring out the burlier Proframe RS.
Pinkbike.com
Review: Wolf Tooth Components Resolve Dropper Post
Wolf Tooth Components has had a dropper post remote in their lineup for years, but up until now they didn't produce a post of their own to go with it. That's changed with the introduction of the Resolve, which the Minnesota-based company is touting as "the world's first self-bleeding dropper post," although there are other companies, including BikeYoke, who have made similar claims.
Pinkbike.com
Mend It Kits Announces New Mountain Bike First Aid Kit
MEND IT KITS – A MODERN TWIST ON AN ESSENTIAL PRODUCT. As avid mountain bikers and outdoorsmen, we have both experienced riding injuries ourselves and encountered our fellow riders injured on the trail. When we went searching for a first aid kit to suit our needs, we came up empty handed. Riders want to stay safe on the trail, but often want to avoid heavy packs or bulging pockets. When designing our kit, we kept minimizing weight, maximizing versatility and optimizing usefulness at the forefront of our design process, aiming for an ultralight kit that attaches directly to any bike frame.
Pinkbike.com
The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 147 - Jackson Goldstone on Winning Hardline, 100-Foot jumps, & Riding with Stevie Smith
The Syndicate's Jackson Goldstone progression has been documented online since he was sending it on his run bike when he was just six years old to double backflips to winning a downhill World Championship. Matt Beer and I sat down with the Squamish local to talk about all that, as well as how to win Red Bull Hardline and why it's so different to a World Cup, what it's like to hit 100-foot jumps, and why being smooth and having fun is priority number one.
Pinkbike.com
Review: Galfer Shark Disc Rotors
Remember Shark Bites? They were the colorful fruit snacks the cool kids brought to school in the '90s, gleefully chomping the heads off miniature hammerhead and great white sharks while those of us stuck with hot lunch poked at our mystery meat. That doesn't have anything to do with this review of Galfer's latest rotors, other than the fact that most of my shark-related memories seem to revolve around those gummy snacks...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Tim Howell Attempts the UK's First MTB BASE Jump
In September Tim Howell became the first person in the UK to successfully BASE jump and land a mountain bike, riding his Jamis Dakar off Clogwyn Coch near the summit of Mt Snowdon, North Wales. He had 80m of vertical drop to deploy his handheld pilot shoot before flying 250m to a smooth landing, on the bike, on the rocky shore of Llyn Du'r Arddu. Ex-Royal Marine Commando turned professional adventure athlete, Tim's main focuses are alpinism and climbing, usually ending in a BASE jump and often by wingsuit. With almost 1000 BASE jumps to his name and 500 unique exits, he's one of the most experienced BASE jumpers on the planet. Tim had had the location in mind for a while, knowing that to pull off an MTB BASE jump there's a number of specific factors to take into account beyond the usual BASE jump considerations.
Pinkbike.com
Atherton Bikes Launch AM.130 and AM.130.X
In response to "a tidal wave of requests", Atherton Bikes have launched what they call "a light, modern trail bike". The AM.130 joins the AM.150 enduro bike (which we recently reviewed) and the World Cup-winning AM.200 downhill bike in the young company's repertoire. Those with excellent pattern-recognition skills will have...
