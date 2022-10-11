MEND IT KITS – A MODERN TWIST ON AN ESSENTIAL PRODUCT. As avid mountain bikers and outdoorsmen, we have both experienced riding injuries ourselves and encountered our fellow riders injured on the trail. When we went searching for a first aid kit to suit our needs, we came up empty handed. Riders want to stay safe on the trail, but often want to avoid heavy packs or bulging pockets. When designing our kit, we kept minimizing weight, maximizing versatility and optimizing usefulness at the forefront of our design process, aiming for an ultralight kit that attaches directly to any bike frame.

BELLINGHAM, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO