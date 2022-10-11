Read full article on original website
Review: The New Fox Proframe RS Helmet is Packed With Safety Features for Enduro Riders
Back in 2017, Fox launched the original Proframe, a lightweight full-face helmet that went against the grain at the time by going with a non-removable chin bar layout. Up until now, that popular helmet has remained unchanged. For 2023, Fox re-established the needs of enduro racers and went back to the drawing board to bring out the burlier Proframe RS.
Velouria Cycles Announces New Line of Titanium Bikes
Velouria Cycles was founded by a team of cycling professionals and enthusiasts with several years of experience. We are from Alicante, Spain, known as the “Mediterranean mecca of cycling” due to its mountainous topography and pleasant weather throughout the year. VELOURIA CYCLES-A NEW ERA IN TITANIUM BIKES. We...
Apidura Launches Full-sus Compatible Frame Pack
Designed to make efficient use of the limited space available in full-suspension mountain bike frames, our new 1L Backcountry Frame Pack is the smallest pack in our Backcountry Series. Designed for everyday riding, it's the perfect size for tools, spares, snacks, battery packs and whatever else you need on the trail. If you’re bikepacking on a full-suspension mountain bike, it will also help you squeeze in a bit more storage space onto your bike without impacting handling.
BikeStow Announces Stance Bike Stand
Fed up with your average bike stand being too loose for some bikes and too tight for others? We were, so our co-founder / son George developed the BikeStow Stance. This is our new low-profile bike stand which combines striking adaptability with striking looks. Dramatic in shape but subtle in size, the Stance beautifully compliments whichever prized bike you choose to pair it with. Brilliant for storing bikes in your shed or garage, and even more so in your living room or bedroom...
Mend It Kits Announces New Mountain Bike First Aid Kit
MEND IT KITS – A MODERN TWIST ON AN ESSENTIAL PRODUCT. As avid mountain bikers and outdoorsmen, we have both experienced riding injuries ourselves and encountered our fellow riders injured on the trail. When we went searching for a first aid kit to suit our needs, we came up empty handed. Riders want to stay safe on the trail, but often want to avoid heavy packs or bulging pockets. When designing our kit, we kept minimizing weight, maximizing versatility and optimizing usefulness at the forefront of our design process, aiming for an ultralight kit that attaches directly to any bike frame.
UBCO 2X2ADV Electric Bike Is Now Available In Black
It’s new bike season, all across the industry—and new, updated, and color-changed bikes are rolling out left and right in October, 2022. If you like the idea of the rather unique UBCO 2x2ADV electric bike, but you wish that it came in a color other than white, we have good news for you. As of October 5, 2022, UBCO is proud to announce that the 2X2ADV now comes in black, too.
French MTB Company Rockrider Unveils 2023 E-Bike Lineup
French mountain bike brand under the Decathlon group, Rockrider is already working on its 2023 roster as the current season comes to a close. The Decathlon group brand unveiled its new line of electric mountain bikes at the Roc d'Azur, a sizable gathering of mountain bike aficionados held annually in Fréjus, France. It is referred to as E-EXPL and comes in 5 variations.
Specialized ‘Made too Many” Bikes. Save up to $2,200 Thru Monday
Specialized is offering big discounts on select bikes today and tomorrow, including popular eMTBs and kids bikes. Plus, get free shipping on Jetts and Riprocks. Now is definitely a good time to be a bike buyer. Turbo Levo SL Comp. The Specialized Turbo Levo SL Comp is part of a...
Cane Creek Announces Limited Edition Helm Sunburst Fork
Cane Creek is excited to announce a new Limited Edition Helm MKII fork - HELM SUNBURST. Quantities extremely limited - The Limited Edition Sunburst Helm MKII is only available in our 29-inch wheel | 44mm offset platform with both Air & Coil Spring options available | Bolt-on Helm Fender and Gold Metallic decals are included.
Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, A Derailleur Guard, Action Cameras & More - October 2022
Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
MOD’s New Black E-Bike Is Ready To Embark On Adventures Big And Small
I’m almost certain that a large percentage of folks looking to get into e-bikes want their prospective bikes to be rather versatile machines. Now, this is especially true for those looking to integrate the e-bike lifestyle into their day-to-day—meaning their new two-wheeler will be a vehicle for both leisure and utility. Luckily, there are tons of options available in the market, from manufacturers big and small.
Review: Galfer Shark Disc Rotors
Remember Shark Bites? They were the colorful fruit snacks the cool kids brought to school in the '90s, gleefully chomping the heads off miniature hammerhead and great white sharks while those of us stuck with hot lunch poked at our mystery meat. That doesn't have anything to do with this review of Galfer's latest rotors, other than the fact that most of my shark-related memories seem to revolve around those gummy snacks...
Atherton Bikes Launch AM.130 and AM.130.X
In response to "a tidal wave of requests", Atherton Bikes have launched what they call "a light, modern trail bike". The AM.130 joins the AM.150 enduro bike (which we recently reviewed) and the World Cup-winning AM.200 downhill bike in the young company's repertoire. Those with excellent pattern-recognition skills will have...
Big Mountain Enduro Releases 5 Round Calendar for 2023
The team at Big Mountain Enduro (BME) has worked hard to put together what is arguably going to be one of the best race calendars to date for next year. The 2023 BME Series presented by Specialized will include a 5-stop national tour consisting of two brand new venues. The...
New Wahoo Elemnt Roam bike computer gets more accurate GPS, more memory and more colours - here's our first look
It looks mostly the same as the old one but the new Roam has a lot more horsepower under the hood
The Best Prime Early Access Sale Portable Generators Deals
AmazonKeep the lights on in an emergency.
The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 147 - Jackson Goldstone on Winning Hardline, 100-Foot jumps, & Riding with Stevie Smith
The Syndicate's Jackson Goldstone progression has been documented online since he was sending it on his run bike when he was just six years old to double backflips to winning a downhill World Championship. Matt Beer and I sat down with the Squamish local to talk about all that, as well as how to win Red Bull Hardline and why it's so different to a World Cup, what it's like to hit 100-foot jumps, and why being smooth and having fun is priority number one.
VW ID Buzz’s First Vanlife-Ready Camping Rig Is Here
The Ququq Bus Box 4 is fit for the ID Buzz, even if it's not fit for the U.S.
Things That Didn't Happen in the Bike Industry Last Month - Round Up
Pirelli Tire Designer Names First Born Child Scorpion. "I shall name him Scorpion HumanChild Male 1.0™!" declared Pirelli tyre designer Hannah Anna Pethrington. "When looking for a new name, I just thought of John or Sam and I thought - what does that say? Is it big and imposing enough? Scorpion™, on the other hand is a wonderful name for anything. Every single tire I've ever made is called Scorpion™. My cat is called Scorpion™. My house is called Scorpionland™. Now, it's great to call my first born child Scorpion™ too!"
Video: Steep Freeride Lines with Matt MacDuff in 'Free to Be'
When mountain biking stumbled across Freeride in the mid 90’s, it was a revolution fueled by emerging MTB technology, BC’s unique geography and janky, hand-shot VHS edits shot by the pioneers who were unknowingly documenting the lore of the sport. In Free to Be, Matt MacDuff explores Freeride’s...
