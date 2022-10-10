Read full article on original website
CA Attorney General Bonta announces millions of fentanyl pills, powder seized in state
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Wednesday that millions of fentanyl pills and powder have been seized in the state since April 2021. “DOJ-led task forces have seized over 4 million fentanyl pills and nearly 900 pounds of fentanyl powder, and arrested 200 dealers and poison peddlers across the state,” Bonta said.
Nearly half-million Oregonians pledge to practice preparedness during Great Oregon ShakeOut quake drill
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Earthquakes can strike any time without warning, as many Oregonians experienced last Friday when a magnitude 4.4 quake occurred in Linn County. When the earth starts to shake, people need to know how to best protect themselves. The Great Oregon ShakeOut is part of a...
Oregon SNAP food benefit recipients to receive 12% cost of living increase this month
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefit recipients will receive a permanent cost of living increase of about 12% starting this month, the Oregon Department of Human Services said Wednesday. This means that people in Oregon who receive SNAP will start receiving more food benefits...
Jump into a fire career with the Bureau of Land Management
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Looking to try a new, exciting career in wildland fire? Whether you want to work outside or in the office, the Bureau of Land Management has various seasonal entry-level fire jobs for you to consider. The BLM protects over 16 million acres of public lands...
Scott Walker Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of Scott Walker, former Republican governor of Wisconsin. Education: Attended Marquette University, 1986-1990. Is the first governor in US history to successfully survive a recall election. Left Marquette University before graduating. While a sophomore at Marquette, he unsuccessfully ran for student body president.
Members of Nevada senate candidate’s family endorse opponent
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Less than a month before Election Day, 14 members of Nevada Republican Adam Laxalt’s family are endorsing his opponent, Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. The family members say they believe that “Catherine is well equipped with her own ‘Nevada grit.’ ” The letter does not mention Laxalt by name. But it talks of Cortez Masto’s understanding of “the daily realities of dogged hard work.” During Laxalt’s gubernatorial run in 2018, a dozen of his family members endorsed Democrat Steve Sisolak in an op-ed. That prompted 22 other family members to defend Laxalt.
