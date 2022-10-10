ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ

Jump into a fire career with the Bureau of Land Management

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Looking to try a new, exciting career in wildland fire? Whether you want to work outside or in the office, the Bureau of Land Management has various seasonal entry-level fire jobs for you to consider. The BLM protects over 16 million acres of public lands...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Massachusetts State
City
Lawrence, MA
Lawrence, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
KTVZ

Scott Walker Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Scott Walker, former Republican governor of Wisconsin. Education: Attended Marquette University, 1986-1990. Is the first governor in US history to successfully survive a recall election. Left Marquette University before graduating. While a sophomore at Marquette, he unsuccessfully ran for student body president.
WISCONSIN STATE
KTVZ

Members of Nevada senate candidate’s family endorse opponent

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Less than a month before Election Day, 14 members of Nevada Republican Adam Laxalt’s family are endorsing his opponent, Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. The family members say they believe that “Catherine is well equipped with her own ‘Nevada grit.’ ” The letter does not mention Laxalt by name. But it talks of Cortez Masto’s understanding of “the daily realities of dogged hard work.” During Laxalt’s gubernatorial run in 2018, a dozen of his family members endorsed Democrat Steve Sisolak in an op-ed. That prompted 22 other family members to defend Laxalt.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy