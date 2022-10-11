Read full article on original website
WTVR-TV
The Richmond Home Show featuring Patric Richardson, The Laundry Guy
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Home is your chance to hear from professionals in the industry. Joining us to share more is Patric Richardson, Author and TV-Host of the show, The Laundry Guy. Join in the fun at the home show happening Friday, October 21, 10AM – 7PM, Saturday, October...
WTVR-TV
City of Richmond 9th Annual Centenarian Celebration: Rev. Clarence Turner
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, we are celebrating 100+ years of life with Rev. Clarence Turner. Join in the celebrations happening October 15th at various locations in our area. For more information, give the office a call at 804-646-3054 or visit the website, www.rva.gov/human-services. {*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CITY...
WTVR-TV
Making Creamy Tuscan Chicken and a sweet treat at Victoria's Kitchen Kids Cooking School
RICHMOND, Va. -- We are on location this morning at Victoria's Kitchen Kids Cooking School! Owner Ellen Victoria Luckey walks our Jessica Noll through the steps of two of her signature recipes, Creamy Tuscan Chicken and Cinnamon Sugar Baked Twists. Luckey also shared more details about her partnership with The...
WTVR-TV
Everywhere You Are: Caption Tom's Seafood
RICHMOND, Va. -- Jessica and Stacy stopped by Captain Tom's Seafood and shared a couple photos! Also, we got another photo of Mr. Buttons! Lastly, check out Artober events happening in our area all this month!. Now it’s your turn! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos...
WTVR-TV
'Medicare Fair' in Henrico Saturday will feature multiple insurance carriers
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A "Medicare Fair" on the first day of 2023 Medicare Annual Enrollment will feature multiple national and regional insurance carriers this Saturday in Henrico's West End. Active Medicare Solutions is hosting the event in their parking lot at 11057 Three Chopt Road Saturday, Oct. 15 from...
WTVR-TV
Virginia Lottery’s $5 Price is Right Scratcher
RICHMOND, Va. -- John Hagerty, Virginia Lottery Public Affairs Specialist, stopped by to share their $5 Price is Right Scratcher. The Virginia Lottery is located at 600 East Main Street in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-692-7777 or visit the website, www.valottery.com. Connect on social media at www.facebook.com/valottery/, www.twitter.com/VirginiaLottery, and www.instagram.com/virginialottery/.
WTVR-TV
Red Lentil Sweet Potato Soup from Mela Jones of Leek and Thistle
RICHMOND, Va. -- Soup is on the menu in the Virginia This Morning kitchen! Mela Jones of Leek and Thistle joined us live in the studio to share her Red Lentil Sweet Potato Soup! For more information, visit the Leek and Thistle website. Curried Red Lentil Sweet Potato Soup with...
WTVR-TV
Man dead after crashing van through fence, into Richmond home
RICHMOND, Va. -- A man is dead after a crash in the 2400 block of Buford Avenue in Richmond on Thursday afternoon. Just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the intersection of Buford and Lynhaven Avenues for the report of a collision. Officers arrived to find a van that had crashed through a fence on one property and continued into a second property before colliding with a house.
WTVR-TV
Georgia man charged in fatal Prince George crash
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A Georgia man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fatal crash in Prince George County on Thursday. Just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Prince George County Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at West Quaker Road and Wells Station Road. Officers...
