Richmond, VA

WTVR-TV

The Richmond Home Show featuring Patric Richardson, The Laundry Guy

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Home is your chance to hear from professionals in the industry. Joining us to share more is Patric Richardson, Author and TV-Host of the show, The Laundry Guy. Join in the fun at the home show happening Friday, October 21, 10AM – 7PM, Saturday, October...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

City of Richmond 9th Annual Centenarian Celebration: Rev. Clarence Turner

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, we are celebrating 100+ years of life with Rev. Clarence Turner. Join in the celebrations happening October 15th at various locations in our area. For more information, give the office a call at 804-646-3054 or visit the website, www.rva.gov/human-services. {*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CITY...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: Caption Tom's Seafood

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jessica and Stacy stopped by Captain Tom's Seafood and shared a couple photos! Also, we got another photo of Mr. Buttons! Lastly, check out Artober events happening in our area all this month!. Now it’s your turn! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Virginia Lottery’s $5 Price is Right Scratcher

RICHMOND, Va. -- John Hagerty, Virginia Lottery Public Affairs Specialist, stopped by to share their $5 Price is Right Scratcher. The Virginia Lottery is located at 600 East Main Street in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-692-7777 or visit the website, www.valottery.com. Connect on social media at www.facebook.com/valottery/, www.twitter.com/VirginiaLottery, and www.instagram.com/virginialottery/.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Red Lentil Sweet Potato Soup from Mela Jones of Leek and Thistle

RICHMOND, Va. -- Soup is on the menu in the Virginia This Morning kitchen! Mela Jones of Leek and Thistle joined us live in the studio to share her Red Lentil Sweet Potato Soup! For more information, visit the Leek and Thistle website. Curried Red Lentil Sweet Potato Soup with...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Man dead after crashing van through fence, into Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man is dead after a crash in the 2400 block of Buford Avenue in Richmond on Thursday afternoon. Just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the intersection of Buford and Lynhaven Avenues for the report of a collision. Officers arrived to find a van that had crashed through a fence on one property and continued into a second property before colliding with a house.
RICHMOND, VA
#Art#Local Life#Beer Garden#Save The Date#Visual Arts#Localevent#Craft Design#Hardywood
WTVR-TV

Georgia man charged in fatal Prince George crash

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A Georgia man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fatal crash in Prince George County on Thursday. Just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Prince George County Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at West Quaker Road and Wells Station Road. Officers...
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA

