With less than a handful of games left in the regular season, some teams are playing hard to preserve their playoffs hopes while others are working hard to continue to improve their record this season. Whatever the case may be, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is expected to see a lot of really great games this week. This week, the Thursday highlighted game on Antenna TV KDAF 33.2 features two Frisco ISD teams– the Frisco Heritage Coyotes and the Frisco Racoons. VYPE DFW takes a dive into these two teams’ seasons and lays out just what fans can expect from this Thursday night game!

FRISCO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO