Coal City, WV

Christopher Dale Piercy

By Brianne Steele
 3 days ago

Christopher Dale Piercy, age 61, of Coal City, WV passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Crab Orchard, WV.

Born on January 8, 1961, in Beckley, he was the son of Shirley Wall Piercy of Coal City and the late Bernie Paul Piercy Jr.

Chris, as he was known by family and friends was a carpenter and electrician helper for many years. He was a member of Coal City Community Church and loved motorcycles and making knives.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Mark Piercy and Jeremy Piercy; two sisters, Kathy Wills and Angela Piercy.

Those survivors left to cherish his memory include his mother, Shirley Piercy of Coal City; a daughter Leah Piercy of Coal City; a very loved grandson Easton Dale Piercy; Two Sisters, Carla Lilly of Lester, and Karen Campbell of Beckley; a brother Doug Coleman and wife Ella Rose of Lester. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted at the Rose and Quesenberry Peace Chapel in Beckley on Saturday October 15, 2022, at 3 PM. Burial will follow at Charles Lilly Cemetery at Mitchell’s Ridge, WV. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be family members and friends. Private online condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family via our guestbook at www.roseandquesenberry.net.

Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, 1901 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV.

