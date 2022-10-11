Read full article on original website
Futurity
Turtle robot can travel on land and in water
Researchers have created a robot that can morph its legs into flippers through a process they dubbed “adaptive morphogenesis.”. The robot, ART (Amphibious Robotic Turtle), takes inspiration from water and land turtles, a group whose fossil record spans over 110 million years. A paper on the project appears in...
Exoskeleton boot steps into the real world without a tether
For the first time, robotic exoskeletons, designed to help wearers walk and run faster, with less effort, are taking untethered steps out of the lab and into the real world. “This exoskeleton personalizes assistance as people walk normally through the real world,” says Steve Collins, associate professor of mechanical engineering who leads the Biomechatronics Laboratory at Stanford University. “And it resulted in exceptional improvements in walking speed and energy economy.”
Defective gene plays a role in rare lysosome disease
New findings clarify the genetics of a rare disease called mucolipidosis type II, in which people’s hearts and abdomens swell and their bones grow malformed. A lysosomal storage disorder, mucolipidosis type II causes edema of the internal organs and skeletal dysplasia. Children diagnosed with the genetic disease often die before they reach age seven. Now, researchers have identified a new gene implicated in the disease, TMEM251, which is necessary for lysosomes to function correctly.
Giant tortoise genome sequence could help its long-term survival
Researchers have succeeded in deciphering the genome of the Aldabra giant tortoise, one of only two remaining giant tortoise species worldwide. The tortoise can live for more than 100 years and weigh up to 250 kilograms (about 551 pounds). The researchers say the advance will help to ensure the long-term survival of the threatened species.
Even a few tourists at national parks may freak out wildlife
Even in remote, rarely visited national parks, the presence of just a few humans affects the activity of wildlife that live there, a new study shows. National park traffic has grown steadily over the past decade, and popular parks like Yosemite and Yellowstone can easily see over a million visitors a year. In these heavily used areas, one might expect animals to change their behavior to avoid humans.
Yeast discovery could lead to antifungal drugs
Researchers have discovered a protein that is responsible for controlling cell growth in yeasts. As with bacteria, you can become infected by yeasts and become ill. Yeasts infect about 150 million people a year and kill about 1.7 million, especially those who are immunocompromised. Yeast cells and human immune system...
Climate change made 2022 summer droughts more likely
High temperatures fueled by climate change dried out soils across Europe and the Northern Hemisphere this summer, find researchers. The 2022 Northern Hemisphere summer was one of the hottest ever recorded in Europe with over 24,000 heat-related fatalities, and it brought intense heatwaves to parts of China and North America. It was also very dry, and the resulting drought caused widespread water shortages, wildfires, and crop failures leading to higher food prices, as well as impacts on electricity supply.
