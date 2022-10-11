High temperatures fueled by climate change dried out soils across Europe and the Northern Hemisphere this summer, find researchers. The 2022 Northern Hemisphere summer was one of the hottest ever recorded in Europe with over 24,000 heat-related fatalities, and it brought intense heatwaves to parts of China and North America. It was also very dry, and the resulting drought caused widespread water shortages, wildfires, and crop failures leading to higher food prices, as well as impacts on electricity supply.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO