FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
funcheap.com
SF’s 23rd Annual World Veg Fest w/ Free Samples (Golden Gate Park)
San Francisco Veg Society’s 23rd Annual World Veg Fest seeks to promote health, compassion, social justice, and environmental sustainability through plant-based eating via dynamic speakers, exhibition booths, cooking demos, free samples, fun music and entertainment, cool people, great food, a kids’ zone, yoga, and more. County Fair Bldg,...
funcheap.com
thirdspace pARTy! & Closing Exhibition (SF)
The last day of the ongoing exhibition! Come check out the amazing talent by our local artists!!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: FREE*. *pay what...
funcheap.com
SF’s “Free Yoga In The Gardens” (Yerba Buena Gardens)
SF’s “Free Yoga In The Gardens” (Yerba Buena Gardens) Purusha Yoga, Minna Gallery and Yerba Buena Gardens Festival invite you to join us for Free Purusha Yoga Flow classes outdoors. Bring your own mat, and join us for a fun and invigorating Yoga Flow Practice that will energize your body, mind and energy.
funcheap.com
’80s Halloween Party at the Ivy Room (Albany)
80s Halloween Party with a LIVE band playing New Wave hits. Come to dance and sing along to music performed by Retrospekt. Dress up in your favorite 80’s gear (bonus points for Halloween genre) for the costume contest. Performing hits by: The Cure, New Order, Kate Bush, Depeche Mode, Tears for Fears and many more 80s favorites.
funcheap.com
SF’s 2022 Latino Heritage Celebration w/ Jose Santana Live (City Hall)
Join us to Celebrate Latino Heritage on Friday October 14th at City Hall at 5:30 PM Food, entertainment and refreshments. Jose Santana Live 2022 Celebration & Awards Ceremony with SF Mayor London Breed. Come out to see great performances!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as...
funcheap.com
SF’s Brand New Pop-Up “Skate San FranDISCO” Roller Rink (Winter 2022)
San Francisco is taking roller skating to a whole new level!!! This Saturday Mayor London Breed will present the ribbon cutting ceremony on San Francisco’s brand new pop-up state-of-the-art covered roller rink!!! San FranDISCO will be up for the next few months at San Francisco Civic Center. What’s so...
funcheap.com
“Community Music Day” Crowden’s Annual Music Carnival 2022 (Berkeley)
Crowden’s annual free music carnival for all ages, Community Music Day, will be presented in person on Sunday, October 23, 10am to 3pm!. Very First Concerts with the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra. San Francisco Chamber Orchestra and Crowden encourage audiences to get up and dance in Very First Concerts,...
funcheap.com
SF’s New Pop-Up Outdoor Roller Disco for Winter 2022
San Francisco is taking roller skating to a whole new level!!! This Saturday Mayor London Breed will present the ribbon cutting ceremony on San Francisco’s brand new pop-up state-of-the-art covered roller rink!!! San FranDISCO will be up for the next few months at San Francisco Civic Center. What’s so...
funcheap.com
New Art-Centered Event Space “ArtFuse” Launch Party (SF)
Come celebrate the launch of a new art-centered community and event space in the heart of the city. Part eclectic art gallery, part music venue, part old bath house, and 100% authentically San Francisco. This is a place where we fuse the diverse groups that make up SF today, and where you’ll find an energized and diverse community coming together with new ideas to support creators.
funcheap.com
“Diwali” Indian Festival of Lights 2022 (San Ramon)
Taking place Sunday, Oct. 23 from 2-4 p.m., City Center invites guests to Alexander Square for an afternoon of delightful sights and sounds for the return of Diwali, the Indian Festival of Lights. Guests will easily slip into a festive groove as a DJ plays Indian music while Indian dancers groove to the beats in full costume. Rangoli artists will also be swirling vibrant colors into unique patterns as henna tattoo artists and an illuminated selfie station provide attendees with a memento of the celebration.
funcheap.com
South First Fridays Art Walk (San Jose)
Join an eclectic evening of arts and culture in downtown San Jose’s SoFA district (and beyond) every first Friday of the month. South First Fridays resumes June 4, 2021 – please note the hours depend on the gallery. Facebook seems to have the most updated information. Come check...
funcheap.com
Secret Guest List: Cobb’s Free Comedy Night (Oct. 19)
FREE with RSVP (otherwise tickets are $18-26). – Must RSVP no later than 5pm the night of the show. /// Sunday, Oct. 16 – 7:30p – Really Funny Comedians (Who Happen to be Women) /// Wednesday, Oct. 19 – 8p – Cobb’s Comedy Showcase. ///...
funcheap.com
SF Chinatown Free Guided Tour + Free Lunch (w/ Chinatown-born Tour Guide)
RSVP Required – We only allow 12 people for each group. So, hurry and sign up here. First come first serve. #oewd.
funcheap.com
40% Off Tix: San Francisco Playhouse’s “Indecent” by Paula Vogel (Sept. 22-Nov. 5)
40% Off Tix: San Francisco Playhouse’s “Indecent” by Paula Vogel (Sept. 22-Nov. 5) Indecent is a Tony-winning play by Paula Vogel based on the real-life events surrounding the scandalous Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s ‘God of Vengeance,’ considered to be a seminal work of Yiddish theatre by some, and a piece of traitorous libel by others.
funcheap.com
Bay Area Bakery’s “Pan Solo”: Life Size Star Wars Bread Sculpture
A French-Laundry trained baker created a life-size bread dough sculpture of Han Solo frozen in carbonite, named “Pan Solo”. It’s a follow-up to her 2020 masterpiece, “The Paindoughlorian”, which was a life-size sculpture of the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda – made entirely from bread, and was featured in various media outlets including Live with Kelly and Ryan! The innovative baker also crafted another bread sculpture “Alligator “Dough-ki”.
funcheap.com
Westbrae Pumpkin Patch 2022 in North Berkeley (Oct. 1-31)
Westbrae Pumpkin Patch 2022 in North Berkeley (Oct. 1-31) Westbrae Nursery runs its annual Pumpkin Patch in 2022 from October 1-31, 2022. Nestled in the back of the nursery in the charming North Berkeley Westbrae neighborhood, you will find a festive pumpkin patch stocked to the brim with pumpkins in all shapes, colors, and sizes. The Westbrae Pumpkin patch is an East Bay favorite.
funcheap.com
13th Annual Silicon Valley African Film Festival (San Jose)
Film screenings | performances | food | panel discussions | workshops | fashion show | red carpet | awards and more!. From Ghana to Guyana, Botswana to Brazil, Uganda to United States, SVAFF centers authentic stories and voices of seasoned and emerging creatives from the African continent and its diaspora. Join us!
funcheap.com
“Boo at the Zoo” Halloween Scavenger Hunt at Oakland Zoo (Oct. 22-31)
Calling all ghosts, goblins, and witches – join us for Boo at the Zoo! Grab a program as you enter the Zoo and follow the clues on our self-guided scavenger hunt to trick-or-treat for animal trading cards throughout the Zoo. Remember to dress in costume (no inflatable costumes – they can scare the Zoo animals) when you visit and tag Oakland Zoo on social media to enter our Halloween costume contest!
funcheap.com
Oakland Zoo’s $25 Veterinary Hospital Tours
Take your next Zoo visit to a whole new level by touring our state-of-the-art Veterinary Hospital. This behind-the-scenes tour will take you through a facility designed to accommodate all current and future animals at Oakland Zoo. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be...
