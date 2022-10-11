Taking place Sunday, Oct. 23 from 2-4 p.m., City Center invites guests to Alexander Square for an afternoon of delightful sights and sounds for the return of Diwali, the Indian Festival of Lights. Guests will easily slip into a festive groove as a DJ plays Indian music while Indian dancers groove to the beats in full costume. Rangoli artists will also be swirling vibrant colors into unique patterns as henna tattoo artists and an illuminated selfie station provide attendees with a memento of the celebration.

SAN RAMON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO