Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jennifer Aniston looks radiant with her honey blonde hair worn down as she films scenes with Jon Hamm for The Morning Show on NY's Coney Island
Jennifer Aniston, 53, was spotted in Coney Island, New York with her new co-star, Mad Men actor, Jon Hamm, 51. They were filming the third season of her Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show. The Friends veteran flaunted her flawless figure in faded denim jeans and a grey pullover sweater...
Julia Fox’s Style Evolution: From Red Carpet Premieres to Date Nights With Kanye West
From red carpets to late-night rendezvous! Julia Fox‘s fashion is always the topic of conversation. Since stepping onto the scene in 2019, the actress has commanded attention with her bold looks. The star made her grand debut on the fashion circuit with the premiere of Uncut Gems in 2019....
Taylor Swift Rocks An Off-The-Shoulder White Top While Teasing Her New Album On TikTok
Taylor Swift is back at it again with another effortlessly cool, Twin Peaks-esque TikTok video revealing a song from her upcoming album tracklist! For anyone who may live under a rock, the Grammy winner, 32, has been taking the internet and video-sharing platform by storm for the past few weeks with a series she dubbed “Midnights Mayhems With Me.”
Born To Stun! Michelle Obama Rocks Chic Monochrome Outfit To NYC Dinner With Bruce Springsteen
Born to Stun!Former First Lady Michelle Obama took New York City by storm this week, looking chic in all-black while meeting pal Bruce Springsteen and his wife for an upscale dinner at Ralph Lauren’s Manhattan eatery. On Wednesday, September 28, Obama was spotted outside of Midtown hot spot Polo Bar, sporting an edgy monochrome look as she entered the establishment.The advocate rocked a fitted black bustier underneath a techwear-inspired set consisting of a black cropped jacket and matching parachute pants. She completed the futuristic ensemble with a structured black handbag, a pair of silver statement earrings and slingback stilettos, while...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
Michelle Obama Looks Stunning In Hot Pink Suit For George Clooney’s Foundation Party: Photos
Michelle Obama sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the after-party for George Clooney’s Albie Awards at The Mark Hotel in New York City on Sept. 29. The 58-year-old looked stunning when she wore a hot pink pantsuit with a matching blouse.
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
Janet Jackson Poses with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris in Rare Photo Op: 'So Good Catching Up'
The 23-year-old musician — who is the daughter of Michael and Debbie Rowe — keeps her relationship with her famous family private, despite scrutiny. Janet Jackson and Paris Jackson are together again! In a photo posted Friday, the two Jacksons sit side by side, pictured during a fashion week party in France. The aunt and niece were sitting on a couch looking glam as Paris posed in sunglasses, thigh-high boots and round sunglasses. Janet was wearing a white button-down with a gray suit and tie, her hair piled up...
RELATED PEOPLE
Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo
Country music songstress Shania Twain is baring all for a fiery new photo and proving… The post Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo appeared first on Outsider.
In Style
Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All
While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
43-Year-Old Katie Holmes Shows Off Her Stretch Marks In Sultry Photoshoot
Katie Holmes is a familiar face on TV for several years on Dawson’s Creek, and on social media she’s still showing off her looks – stretch marks and all – with pride in some new modeling photos. Holmes, 43, is a star of the television and big screen and has been in several acclaimed projects since her breakthrough role, including Thank You for Smoking and Coda.
Christie Brinkley, 68, Slays In Low-Cut Blue Swimsuit & White Cover-Up On A Boat With Friends
Christie Brinkley has been rocking a slew of fabulous swimsuits all summer and for her last hoorah she ended the summer with a bang. The 68-year-old rocked a plunging blue one-piece swimsuit with a white cover-up on top while enjoying the sun with friends on a boat. Christie posted the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'
Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
International Business Times
Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans know exactly who Gisele Bündchen should date next after she and Tom Brady both reportedly hire divorce lawyers
Following weeks of speculation into their marriage, on Tuesday it was reported that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife of 13 years, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, have both retained divorce lawyers and are now proceeding with their conscious uncoupling. It’s no small secret that Brady and Bündchen...
NFL・
LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Leaves Little to the Imagination in Photo Teasing New Album
Kelsea Ballerini is releasing her most personal album to date at midnight. Subject to Change already has a couple of singles. already has five singles that went to country radio. “HEARTFIRST” was first, and the poppier track is still a smash on the charts. Then there were “LOVE IS A COWBOY” and “THE LITTLE THINGS.” “WHAT I HAVE” is already in regular rotation, too. The track is a much more tender song. And that’s what this record is about. It’s a pretty revealing look at the things that have gone on in Ballerini’s life as she went through a divorce. The latest track dropped a week ago. It’s titled “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prince Harry Admits His & Meghan Markle's Chaotic Household Brings About 'All Sort Of Problems'
Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on their own, they're facing the ups and downs that come with a life of normalcy. While on a video call with the winners of the 2022 WellChild Awards, the Duke of Sussex gave some rare but relatable insight into his California household.
Megan Fox Takes a Major Fashion Risk in the Wildest Lace-Up Pants
Courtesy of Megan Fox/Instagram Megan Fox is a fashion risk-taker. The actress nearly avoided a wardrobe malfunction in a pair of lace-up pants. The Transformers star, 36, showed off the look via Instagram on Tuesday, September 27, and it was almost too hot to handle. She nearly bared all in the green crocodile-embossed bottoms that […]
E! News
217K+
Followers
53K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1