New York City, NY

OK! Magazine

Born To Stun! Michelle Obama Rocks Chic Monochrome Outfit To NYC Dinner With Bruce Springsteen

Born to Stun!Former First Lady Michelle Obama took New York City by storm this week, looking chic in all-black while meeting pal Bruce Springsteen and his wife for an upscale dinner at Ralph Lauren’s Manhattan eatery. On Wednesday, September 28, Obama was spotted outside of Midtown hot spot Polo Bar, sporting an edgy monochrome look as she entered the establishment.The advocate rocked a fitted black bustier underneath a techwear-inspired set consisting of a black cropped jacket and matching parachute pants. She completed the futuristic ensemble with a structured black handbag, a pair of silver statement earrings and slingback stilettos, while...
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
People

Janet Jackson Poses with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris in Rare Photo Op: 'So Good Catching Up'

The 23-year-old musician — who is the daughter of Michael and Debbie Rowe — keeps her relationship with her famous family private, despite scrutiny. Janet Jackson and Paris Jackson are together again! In a photo posted Friday, the two Jacksons sit side by side, pictured during a fashion week party in France. The aunt and niece were sitting on a couch looking glam as Paris posed in sunglasses, thigh-high boots and round sunglasses. Janet was wearing a white button-down with a gray suit and tie, her hair piled up...
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
DoYouRemember?

43-Year-Old Katie Holmes Shows Off Her Stretch Marks In Sultry Photoshoot

Katie Holmes is a familiar face on TV for several years on Dawson’s Creek, and on social media she’s still showing off her looks – stretch marks and all – with pride in some new modeling photos. Holmes, 43, is a star of the television and big screen and has been in several acclaimed projects since her breakthrough role, including Thank You for Smoking and Coda.
shefinds

Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'

Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
International Business Times

Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Leaves Little to the Imagination in Photo Teasing New Album

Kelsea Ballerini is releasing her most personal album to date at midnight. Subject to Change already has a couple of singles. already has five singles that went to country radio. “HEARTFIRST” was first, and the poppier track is still a smash on the charts. Then there were “LOVE IS A COWBOY” and “THE LITTLE THINGS.” “WHAT I HAVE” is already in regular rotation, too. The track is a much more tender song. And that’s what this record is about. It’s a pretty revealing look at the things that have gone on in Ballerini’s life as she went through a divorce. The latest track dropped a week ago. It’s titled “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).”
Us Weekly

Megan Fox Takes a Major Fashion Risk in the Wildest Lace-Up Pants

Courtesy of Megan Fox/Instagram Megan Fox is a fashion risk-taker. The actress nearly avoided a wardrobe malfunction in a pair of lace-up pants. The Transformers star, 36, showed off the look via Instagram on Tuesday, September 27, and it was almost too hot to handle. She nearly bared all in the green crocodile-embossed bottoms that […]
E! News

E! News

