Duke Basketball Head Coach Jon Scheyer will rack up firsts throughout his initial season atop the program where he played his college ball, and Wednesday was another of them - his first time meeting with the media at the Atlantic Coast Conference's Tipoff Media Event in Charlotte, NC. Scheyer was paraded around different TV sets, up on the dais in a relaxed press conference atmosphere, bouncing through tables on "radio row", and finally in breakout sessions with the conference beat writers pointing microphones and cameras in his face asking mostly the same questions over and over.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO