ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ncataggies.com

Baseball Hires Two New Staffers

EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T head baseball coach Ben Hall announced the addition of two staff members on Thursday. Justin Guy will be the director of player development and baseball operations. Cliff Allred will serve as a volunteer assistant coach. Guy, a local product from Southeast Guilford High School, will assist in all facets of program and player development and coordinate the team's travel throughout the season.
GREENSBORO, NC
247Sports

Everything Jon Scheyer said at ACC Tipoff Media Day Event

Duke Basketball Head Coach Jon Scheyer will rack up firsts throughout his initial season atop the program where he played his college ball, and Wednesday was another of them - his first time meeting with the media at the Atlantic Coast Conference's Tipoff Media Event in Charlotte, NC. Scheyer was paraded around different TV sets, up on the dais in a relaxed press conference atmosphere, bouncing through tables on "radio row", and finally in breakout sessions with the conference beat writers pointing microphones and cameras in his face asking mostly the same questions over and over.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke could become 'wild card' for five-star prep

Despite not yet receiving an offer from first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, Combine Academy (N.C.) five-star junior Trentyn Flowers has repeatedly mentioned interest from the Blue Devils. But on Thursday, the 6-foot-8, 180-pound small forward, who ranks No. 22 on the 247Sports 2024 ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Elon, NC
Elon, NC
Sports
elonphoenix.com

Women's Soccer Blanks Hampton In Return To Rudd Field

ELON, N.C. — Abby Fusca scored in the seventh minute and the Elon women's soccer team never looked back en route to a dominant 2-0 win over Hampton on Thursday at Rudd Field. With the victory, the Phoenix improved to 8-5-2 overall and 4-3 in CAA play, tied for...
ELON, NC
goduke.com

Duke Wraps Up at ACC Basketball Tipoff

CHARLOTTE – The annual ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff was held on Wednesday at the Westin Charlotte, with all 15 conference teams in attendance to discuss the upcoming 2022-23 season. First-year head coach Jon Scheyer was joined by team captain Jeremy Roach and graduate transfer Jacob Grandison, speaking to the...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Time for five-star Trentyn Flowers to announce list

Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Trentyn Flowers tweeted on Wednesday that he'll reveal a list of 13 schools advancing to the next stage of his recruitment at 3:00 p.m. ET Thursday. Although the Duke basketball recruiters have not extended an offer to the 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star, there's ...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Coach#Greensboro College#Pfeiffer University#Coaching#The Elon Baseball#Triad#Hitoms#Cpl#Abca Rawlings
247Sports

UNC Official Visit Preview: James Brown

A noticeable recruiting trend in Hubert Davis’ first 18 months as UNC’s head coach is competition. More often than not, Davis identifies two-to-three targets at a given position, offers them both scholarships, then starts the clock. In the 2024 class at lead guard both Elliot Cadeau and Boogie...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
alamancenews.com

Friday Night Lights Preview: Eastern, Cummings face conference tests

Sole possession of first place is at stake for a couple of area high school football teams Friday night. Eastern Alamance and Cummings both are matched up against other teams without a blemish in their respective conferences. Here’s a look at the games involving Alamance County teams:. Roxboro Person...
MEBANE, NC
elonphoenix.com

Women's Soccer Returns Home To Host Hampton Thursday

ELON, N.C. — Fresh off a dramatic 2-1 win at the College of Charleston on Sunday, the Elon women's soccer team begins its final regular-season homestand Thursday against Hampton. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Rudd Field. Sitting at 7-5-2 overall and 3-3 in CAA play, the Phoenix...
ELON, NC
High School Soccer PRO

High Point, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Northwest Guilford High School soccer team will have a game with Southwest Guilford High School on October 13, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
HIGH POINT, NC
newsoforange.com

Local lineman to compete in international event

When weather events, like Hurricane Ian, blow though the area leaving thousands in the dark, one group of professionals is immediately thrust into the spotlight: Lineworkers. You’ll see the Duke Energy trucks weaving through debris to get close to areas needing repairs; the bucket trucks extend with foul-weather heroes, diligently, skillfully, and safely working to restore power.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy