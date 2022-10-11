Read full article on original website
ncataggies.com
Baseball Hires Two New Staffers
EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T head baseball coach Ben Hall announced the addition of two staff members on Thursday. Justin Guy will be the director of player development and baseball operations. Cliff Allred will serve as a volunteer assistant coach. Guy, a local product from Southeast Guilford High School, will assist in all facets of program and player development and coordinate the team's travel throughout the season.
alamancenews.com
Western grad enjoys solid golf homecoming in local tournament; Elon wins tourney again
It didn’t take long for Brad Grajzar to adjust to Division I college golf. While the home comforts didn’t bring grand results in the Phoenix Invitational, it added to the Western Alamance graduate’s early collection of collegiate golf experiences. He plays for Queens University, a Charlotte school that’s new to Division I.
Everything Jon Scheyer said at ACC Tipoff Media Day Event
Duke Basketball Head Coach Jon Scheyer will rack up firsts throughout his initial season atop the program where he played his college ball, and Wednesday was another of them - his first time meeting with the media at the Atlantic Coast Conference's Tipoff Media Event in Charlotte, NC. Scheyer was paraded around different TV sets, up on the dais in a relaxed press conference atmosphere, bouncing through tables on "radio row", and finally in breakout sessions with the conference beat writers pointing microphones and cameras in his face asking mostly the same questions over and over.
Duke could become 'wild card' for five-star prep
Despite not yet receiving an offer from first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, Combine Academy (N.C.) five-star junior Trentyn Flowers has repeatedly mentioned interest from the Blue Devils. But on Thursday, the 6-foot-8, 180-pound small forward, who ranks No. 22 on the 247Sports 2024 ...
247Sports
Sold out!!! N.C. A&T announces that the Greatest Homecoming on Earth is out of tickets
North Carolina A&T State University has announced that The Greatest Homecoming On Earth, popularly known as G.H.O.E, is OUT of tickets. Tickets to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s homecoming game against Campbell University are sold out. The matchup – scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m....
elonphoenix.com
Women's Soccer Blanks Hampton In Return To Rudd Field
ELON, N.C. — Abby Fusca scored in the seventh minute and the Elon women's soccer team never looked back en route to a dominant 2-0 win over Hampton on Thursday at Rudd Field. With the victory, the Phoenix improved to 8-5-2 overall and 4-3 in CAA play, tied for...
goduke.com
Duke Wraps Up at ACC Basketball Tipoff
CHARLOTTE – The annual ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff was held on Wednesday at the Westin Charlotte, with all 15 conference teams in attendance to discuss the upcoming 2022-23 season. First-year head coach Jon Scheyer was joined by team captain Jeremy Roach and graduate transfer Jacob Grandison, speaking to the...
Time for five-star Trentyn Flowers to announce list
Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Trentyn Flowers tweeted on Wednesday that he'll reveal a list of 13 schools advancing to the next stage of his recruitment at 3:00 p.m. ET Thursday. Although the Duke basketball recruiters have not extended an offer to the 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star, there's ...
It's 'Championship or Bust' for UNC Basketball
The UNC basketball program has earned high preseason rankings heading into Hubert Davis' second year at the helm.
North Carolina makes cut for five-star Trentyn Flowers
The UNC basketball recruit is one of the most coveted prospects in the class of 2024.
UNC Official Visit Preview: James Brown
A noticeable recruiting trend in Hubert Davis’ first 18 months as UNC’s head coach is competition. More often than not, Davis identifies two-to-three targets at a given position, offers them both scholarships, then starts the clock. In the 2024 class at lead guard both Elliot Cadeau and Boogie...
GHOE sells out 10 days before A&T-Campbell Game
If you haven't gotten your tickets to the GHOE game, you are too late. The post GHOE sells out 10 days before A&T-Campbell Game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
North Carolina to bring back chrome helmets versus Duke
UNC football is seeking their fourth straight victory over the Blue Devils.
alamancenews.com
Friday Night Lights Preview: Eastern, Cummings face conference tests
Sole possession of first place is at stake for a couple of area high school football teams Friday night. Eastern Alamance and Cummings both are matched up against other teams without a blemish in their respective conferences. Here’s a look at the games involving Alamance County teams:. Roxboro Person...
247Sports
YouTube Gold: The N.C. A&T Aggies' Blue and Gold Marching Machine at the 1998 Aggie-Eagle Classic
The North Carolina A&T Aggies Blue and Gold Marching Machine has been an intricate part of the Aggie football atmosphere for decades. We came across this YouTube video showing how things were just a few decades ago - that don't seem all that far away. The year was 1998 and...
elonphoenix.com
Women's Soccer Returns Home To Host Hampton Thursday
ELON, N.C. — Fresh off a dramatic 2-1 win at the College of Charleston on Sunday, the Elon women's soccer team begins its final regular-season homestand Thursday against Hampton. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Rudd Field. Sitting at 7-5-2 overall and 3-3 in CAA play, the Phoenix...
High Point, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice
wiareport.com
Tonya Smith-Jackson Named Provost at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
Tonya Smith-Jackson has been appointed provost and executive vice chancellor of academic affairs at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro. She has served in the post on an interim basis since the beginning of the year. “Dr. Smith-Jackson has demonstrated her commitment to excellence in every aspect...
Sneaker heads, check this out! NC A&T student designs Nike shoe in honor of school
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Telling stories comes easy for North Carolina A&T Senior Arial Robinson. As a multimedia journalism major, she tells stories through various mediums - even through shoes. “So, my shoe is primarily a gray shoe,” Robinson said. “It's inspired by the New Student Center on campus. So,...
newsoforange.com
Local lineman to compete in international event
When weather events, like Hurricane Ian, blow though the area leaving thousands in the dark, one group of professionals is immediately thrust into the spotlight: Lineworkers. You’ll see the Duke Energy trucks weaving through debris to get close to areas needing repairs; the bucket trucks extend with foul-weather heroes, diligently, skillfully, and safely working to restore power.
