Texas Football: Could Anthony Hill and Colton Vasek be on flip watch?

The Texas Longhorns had a great Saturday, and a great Saturday could spill over into a great week.

Two big-time Texas targets committed to other teams are players to monitor moving forward.

Austin Westlake defensive end Colton Vasek is high on the list of players who might look elsewhere. Though Vasek is still committed to Oklahoma, it’s easy to see why he might consider Texas after the Longhorns 49-0 win over the Sooners. Oklahoma’s unwillingness to fight back against the Longhorns raises questions about new head coach Brent Venables.

There’s another player who might be even more likely to flip to Texas. On3’s Hayes Fawcett’s recent Twitter activity hints toward the possibility that Texas A&M commit Anthony Hill Jr. could be on the move. Fawcett recently liked an old tweet floating the possibility Hill would flip to Texas and tweeted “FlipSZN” on Tuesday.

There’s nothing yet solid enough to draw any conclusions, but these players are worth monitoring closely moving forward.

