ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas Football: Could Anthony Hill and Colton Vasek be on flip watch?

By Joey Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d0s0q_0iUkyvNA00

The Texas Longhorns had a great Saturday, and a great Saturday could spill over into a great week.

Two big-time Texas targets committed to other teams are players to monitor moving forward.

Austin Westlake defensive end Colton Vasek is high on the list of players who might look elsewhere. Though Vasek is still committed to Oklahoma, it’s easy to see why he might consider Texas after the Longhorns 49-0 win over the Sooners. Oklahoma’s unwillingness to fight back against the Longhorns raises questions about new head coach Brent Venables.

There’s another player who might be even more likely to flip to Texas. On3’s Hayes Fawcett’s recent Twitter activity hints toward the possibility that Texas A&M commit Anthony Hill Jr. could be on the move. Fawcett recently liked an old tweet floating the possibility Hill would flip to Texas and tweeted “FlipSZN” on Tuesday.

There’s nothing yet solid enough to draw any conclusions, but these players are worth monitoring closely moving forward.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Texas A&M commits Texas football can flip this fall

As Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian tries to round out this cycle on a high note, work is still being done by this staff on the trail to build up the 2023 recruiting class ahead of signing day. Texas has a solid 2023 recruiting class built up since the summer.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

4 key visiting recruits for Texas football vs. Iowa State this weekend

Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian will have another big recruiting weekend in the next few days when they take on the Iowa State Cyclones at home at the friendly confines of Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. Sark and his staff will be looking to turn some of the momenta that this team found on the field of late into success on the recruiting trail in the 2023 and 2024 classes.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

247Sports Announces Decision On Arch Manning's Ranking

The recruiting rankings outlet 247Sports recently updated their rankings for the college football Class of 2023 and decided to keep Texas commit Arch Manning at the top of the order. Appearing on the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast, national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna explained that he and the other analysts were...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Super Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Chain Hattie B’s Is Opening in Austin in Old Maria’s Taco Xpress Location

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the popular Nashville-based hot chicken restaurant chain, is looking to open in Texas, as pointed out by an Eater tipster. The first Austin location will be at 2529 South Lamar Boulevard, the former Maria’s Taco Xpress address in the South Lamar neighborhood, as reported by Austin Business Journal, starting sometime in the fall of 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
kut.org

What is the third most spoken language in Austin?

After English, the second most widely spoken language in Austin is, unsurprisingly, Spanish. The third most spoken language is a bit more difficult to determine. The City of Austin says “other Indo-European languages” are the next most common. But KUT listener Mary Milan wanted to know: What really...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#Texas A M#American Football#College Football#Sooners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
213K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy