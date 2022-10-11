ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This Roborock robot vacuum and mop is 44% off for Prime Day

If you missed the Prime Day sales in July, Amazon has given you a second chance with the Prime Early Access Sale. We’re also calling it Prime Day October 2022 because there are plenty of excellent Prime Day deals available to help you save on products you need today or to snag good deals for early holiday shopping. One of the best smart home deals we’ve seen in the current two-day sales event is for the Roborock E5 Robot Vacuum and Mop. If you’re in the market for a dual-purpose automated vacuum and mopping assistant with advanced navigation and mapping, Amazon slashed the price by 44% on this highly-rated combo. Instead of the regular $360 price, you can buy the Roborock E5 for just $200, saving $160 to use for other items on your list.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale home and kitchen deals: Best pre-sale deals to shop now

If one wasn’t enough to quench your thirst for deal-hunting, you’ll be pleased to know the rumours are true: Amazon is hosting a second Prime Day sale in less than one weeks’ time.After months of speculation, the dates of the Prime Early Access have been announced, with the 48-hour shopping event taking place on Tuesday 11 October and Wednesday 12 October.One of the best times to score a saving across TVs, laptops, gaming, home appliances, mattresses and so much more, the Prime Day two-day event took place in its usual slot of July earlier this year. We saw everything from...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Shears#Kitchen Knife#Amazon Prime Day#Food Storage#Household Deals#Cuisinart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

The Echo dot 4th gen plummets to just £19.99 for Amazon Prime Day 2

There are three new Echo dot smart speakers on the way. But before you utter the words “Alexa, get me a 5th gen dot, pronto”, wait a second, because last year’s 4th gen model has just been discounted by a whopping 60 per cent.The 4th generation Echo dot, which was released last year, usually retails for £49.99, but Amazon is selling the black colourway for just £19.99. The last time we saw the 4th-gen Amazon Echo dot plummet to this price was on Amazon Prime Day in July, so we’re not surprised the deal is matched for the retailer’s second...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day: Aveeno’s daily moisturising body lotion is nearly half price

Amazon Prime Day is hotting up, and we’ve found scorching savings across all shopping sections – from gaming, TVs and tech, to home appliances, laptops, fitness and much more. You’d better be quick to bag a bargain, though, as the deals end at midnight tonight. Whether you’ve been browsing big-name brands like Shark, Simba, Apple and Nintendo, or fancy finding a surprise saving, our shopping experts have come across price drops on everything from AirPods and GHD straighteners to headphones and watches.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogIt’s not just electronics and larger, pricier purchases on sale, though – we’ve been keeping a keen...
SHOPPING
CBS Sacramento

Amazon Prime Day: How to get a good deal at the October event

Amazon is kicking off its two-day Prime Early Access sale on Tuesday, with the retailer offering discounts on products ranging from Peloton to KitchenAid appliances. But before buying, it's key that you do your research to make sure that deal is as good as it looks. The promotion is Amazon's second Prime-linked shopping event this year, offering some holiday deals earlier than usual in hopes of convincing cautious consumers to open their wallets. With inflation running at a 40-year high, more Americans are cutting back on spending, denting sales at Amazon and other retailers. Prime Early Access Sale: The best deals on treadmills...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy