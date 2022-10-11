Normie Osborn gets his own Red Goblin title

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normie Osborn, the grandson of Norman Osborn, the Green Goblin, will get his own title in the wake of the upcoming Spider-Man/X-Men 'Dark Web' crossover, finally fulfilling his symbiote-fueled destiny as the Red Goblin. The new Red Goblin title, written by Alex Paknadel with art from Jan Bazaldua, was announced during New York Comic Con.

Years ago, Norman himself became the original Red Goblin when he bonded himself with the Carnage symbiote, combining that with his classic Green Goblin identity to become the vicious and bloodthirsty Red Goblin. But after the Red Goblin's defeat, it was revealed that a derivative of the Carnage symbiote had bonded with young Normie, the son of Harry Osborn turning into the youthful villain known as the Goblin Childe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYLS4_0iUkxS0Q00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In the years since, the so-called Red Goblin has remained mostly dormant, though Normie and his symbiote connection have recently been involved in the current Venom title, in which Eddie Brock's son Dylan Brock is also Venom alongside his father. Now, Normie will get his own series spinning out of both 'Dark Web' and the ongoing Venom title - but will he be a hero or a villain?

"As a new Red Goblin, will Normie fulfill his destiny as an Osborn – or will he and his symbiote be able to make a difference for the better?" asks Marvel's announcement of the new Red Goblin title.

Traditionally, Carnage is one of the most bloodthirsty of the symbiotes, originally bonded to the serial killer Cletus Kasady. But Normie Osborn's own relationship with his spin-off symbiote has been different - meaning there could be room for a full-on hero turn.

Red Goblin #1 goes on sale February 8.

Venom, the original Marvel symbiote, is one of the best Spider-Man villains of all time.

