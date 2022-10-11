ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Spock, Lore, B'Elanna, and Ro join Worf in Star Trek: Defiant ongoing comic book series

By Michael Doran
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JwQIR_0iUkxR7h00

IDW Publishing appears to be pouring resources into its Star Trek license, announcing its fourth new Trek title in the last three months, and this latest one has some star power attached.

Star Trek: Defiant is a March 2023-launching ongoing series that features Worf assembling "a hand-picked crew to face a galaxy-spanning threat."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xU3DJ_0iUkxR7h00

Star Trek: Defiant #1 cover (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

IDW describes the "dark and edgy" series as "The Dirty Dozen meets Star Trek" and stars Worf along with Spock, Data's malevolent 'brother' Lore, B'Elanna Torres from Star Trek: Voyager, and while she isn't named in the announcement, that sure looks like the likeness of Michelle Forbes as Ensign Ro Laren on the cover.

The series is written by Chris Cantwell and illustrated by Ángel Unzueta.

In the series, someone is killing the gods…but while Benjamin Sisko and his own "Avengers"-like all-star Starfleet crew in the new ongoing flagship Star Trek series are facing threats in the "higher cosmos," there's a new threat in the "street-level" corner of the far future.

Worf puts together a crew of his own aboard the U.S.S. Defiant to combat a dangerous human messiah who leads a genocidal cult. According to the publisher, the fan-favorite Klingon unites "some of the strongest personalities in the franchise ... on a mission with very little guarantee of success!"

"Ever since I made my dad take me to my first Star Trek convention when I was ten, I have been waiting for this moment," says Cantwell in the series announcement.

"When Heather Antos, Jackson Lanzing, and Collin Kelly reached out to me about writing the first book to spin out of their flagship Star Trek title, I wanted the quality to match my massive wells of enthusiasm; I knew this book needed to be undeniably Star Trek first and foremost, but also something new and complex that would have readers leaning forward as they engaged with a more unexpected journey to the stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eN1je_0iUkxR7h00

Star Trek: Defiant #1cover (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

"Whereas the new Star Trek book carries forward the grand tradition of Starfleet's saga of discovery and exploration, Defiant immediately sets out to break the rules of the Federation and go on a fugitive run from Starfleet with a cast of Trek's best iconoclastic heroes and ne'er-do-wells, each of them straddling worlds in their identities and calibrations in their moral compasses as they embark on a high-stakes galactic manhunt…the Prime Directive be damned."

IDW, who will lose its Transformers and GI Joe license with Hasbro later this year, seems to be placing significant resources into the Star Trek license. Defiant will join the aforementioned new flagship Star Trek ongoing along with a Star Trek: Resurgence title that serves as a prequel to the video game, and the recently-announced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds series.

"To be part of this amazing new Star Trek universe is a big challenge, and I love big challenges," says Unzueta. "It will be very exciting to show how far our crew can go to save the universe, how many rules they can break just to make things right, how 'badass' these guys can be when compared to the more clean-cut crew of the Theseus from the ongoing series."

"Just when you thought Star Trek comics couldn't get any bigger, we're continuing to boldly explore new frontiers," says senior editor Heather Antos. "Between the flagship title and Defiant, it's safe to say that we have comics' biggest Trek fans—Lanzing, Kelly, Cantwell, Rosanas, and Unzueta themselves—crafting what is going to be Star Trek's biggest and boldest interconnected comics story ever. And this is only just the beginning!"

Star Trek: Defiant #1 goes on in March with variant covers by Unzueta, Malachi Ward, Declan Shalvey, David Aja, and Daniel Warren Johnson.

Star Trek is getting a new lease at IDW just before Transformers and GI Joe leave the publisher at the end of 2022 .

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Star Trek: Defiant Series Announced

Star Trek: Defiant has been announced, offering a darker, edgier Star Trek story with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant during its Star Trek comics panel on Saturday at New York Comic Con. Christopher Cantwell writes the series, with Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the upcoming flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Picard Trailer Reveals the USS Enteprise-F

The Enterprise-F finally arrives in the Star Trek universe in the third season of Star Trek: Picard. During today's Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed a new trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. While a previous trailer revealed the show's "hero ship" the USS Titan-A, the new trailer reveals the Star Trek debut of the next generation (no pun intended) of Enterprise, the USS Enterprise-F. There's no word on who is in command of the ship, but the vessel does appear to be using the same Odyssey-class design used for the USS Enterprise-F in the video game Star Trek Online.
TV & VIDEOS
msn.com

The Director's Edition Of Star Trek: The Motion Picture Wants To Correct The Character Of Kirk

Robert Wise's 1979 film "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" is the perfect adaptation of the 1960s TV series for the big screen. By 1979, "Star Trek" had been off the air for a decade, but had only grown in popularity thanks to eternal syndication. The same decade saw the rise of the "Star Trek" convention as a cultural institution. Series creator Gene Roddenberry began giving lectures, and he and his fans started to form a consensus together as to what "Star Trek" really meant; that is: an optimistic show about peace, philosophy, and diplomacy. After the success of "Star Wars," science fiction proved to be a commercially proven genre, so by 1979, a "Star Trek" motion picture was eminently logical.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Trek Head Teases Janeway's Return to Live-Action: "There Might Be an Idea in Play"

Star Trek: Voyager's Kate Mulgrew may be reprising the role of Kathryn Janeway in live-action. Mulgrew is already voicing Janeway, both the original version and her holographic recreation, in Star Trek: Prodigy (set to return with new episodes later this month). Thus, Mulgrew attended the Star Trek Universe New York Comic Con panel on Saturday, where she introduced Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1's midseason trailer. During the fan Q&A session, a fan asked about the possibility of Mulgrew reprising Janeway in live-action, an idea made all the more plausible by the return of the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast in Star Trek: Picard Season 3 (and possibly beyond). Mulgrew seemed excited by the idea, and eagerly, almost teasingly prompted Alex Kurtzman, the producer in charge of the Star Trek television franchise, to answer.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Be Star#Ongoing Series#Comics#Spock Lore#Idw Publishing#Data#Klingon
Collider

Kate Mulgrew Knows What She'd Like Her Bridge Crew to Look Like if a Captain Janeway Spin-Off Happens

Star Trek had a strong presence at New York Comic Con this weekend, with cast members from Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, and Star Trek: Prodigy beaming down to share what fans can come to expect from the upcoming seasons of each series. During the Star Trek: Prodigy portion of the panel, a fan asked Kate Mulgrew about the potential of seeing her character, Captain Janeway, in live-action in the future. She indicated that it would be up to Alex Kurtzman, the architect behind this new era of Star Trek, to make the decision, but she hoped they would act on the idea while Janeway was still ambulatory. This isn't the first time a live-action Janeway conversation has come up with Mulgrew, which is why we spoke with her during a roundtable discussion before the panel. While Kurtzman revealed that there have been conversations, Mulgrew was a little more tight-lipped when the topic was broached with Collider.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
epicstream.com

House of the Dragon Episode 8: Helaena Possibly Predicted Her Own Terrifying Fate

House of the Dragon Episode 8 is already turning out to be one of the most talked-about episodes so far and there's a good reason for that. The Lord of the Tides featured the first major clash between the Greens and the Blacks where the latter emerged victorious. In addition to that, Helaena Targaryen dropped another ominous prophecy and this time, it might be referring to her own terrifying fate!
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
IndieWire

Kevin Smith Will Never Direct a Marvel or ‘Star Wars’ Movie Because It’s a ‘Fool’s Errand’

Kevin Smith is sticking to DC…maybe. The “Clerks” director, who famously was offered to head up Warner Bros’ DC department in 1996, revealed that he will never work for Marvel or the “Star Wars” franchise due to the “rabid” fans of both IPs. “It’s a fool’s errand — you’re going to piss somebody off,” Smith told The Guardian. “Fandom is rabid and tribal. When I worked on ‘Masters of the Universe,’ I took a lot of heat from people who felt like I had ruined their childhood. Going near a Marvel or a Star Wars would make me insanely reticent.” Smith continued, “They’ve...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU

With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead just changed Rick Grimes' fate forever

The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. Rick Grimes hasn't appeared in The Walking Dead for a few years now, but his bearded presence continues to loom over the show, even at the end in these final episodes. Part of that's down to his surprise return in flashbacks that look...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

MCU Fans are Siding with Ryan Reynolds Following Deadpool Co-Star's Accusations

The idea of Ryan Reynolds being hated by people is surely a tough pill to swallow but his Deadpool co-star TJ Miller has seemingly made it his mission to put the Marvel actor in a bad light. If you weren't aware, both actors, who played on-screen besties for two consecutive Deadpool films apparently didn't share the same chemistry in real life that Wade Wilson and Weasel obviously had in the Marvel Universe.
MOVIES
msn.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Werewolf by Night’ scares up a major multiversal tie-in as the ‘She-Hulk’ spinoff no one wants to see takes a leap

What has been a banner week in the Marvel world capped off today with the release of Werewolf by Night, the MCU’s very first Halloween special which just opened the doors to the horror side of the universe in a big way. And, who knows, it may even feed into the ongoing Multiverse Saga storyline, too. Meanwhile, a devastating Black Panther 2 theory predicts a tearful fate for a former favorite as the worst idea for an MCU TV series ever is found.
COMICS
ComicBook

Avengers: Secret Wars Moves Release Date

Marvel Studios has moved the release date of Avengers: Secret Wars. The highly-anticipated film was announced at San Diego Comic-Con by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty bring the Multiverse Saga to an end, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes come together to face Kang the Conqueror. Details on Avengers: Secret Wars are at a minimum, but we now know the film will not be sticking to its originally announced November 7, 2025 release date.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Reveals New X-Men Team

Marvel will introduce a new X-Men team this February under the guidance of Lucas Bishop, Captain Commander of Krakoa. The new series Bishop: War College puts Bishop from and center with TV writer J. Holtham -- who has written for Marvel shows Cloak and Dagger and Jessica Jones -- and artist Sean Damien Hill at the helm. The series sees Bishop assembling a new X-Men team that includes young mutants Armor and Surge, who were both among the losers of the second annual X-Men fan vote. There are also some newcomers to the franchise, or characters relatively underdeveloped until now. Check out Ken Lashley's cover for the first issue below. Here's the synopsis for the series, provided by Marvel Comics in a press release:
COMICS
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

31K+
Followers
35K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy